|Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Kolababe: 6:07pm On Sep 16
It appears plus size women are the in-thing now when it comes to choosing a bride. Over the past months, we have seen many young handsome men opt for big size women contrary to the general opinions that men prefer their women slim and/or coke shape. Here is another's example of such preference for BBW! Congratulations to Gbadebo and Hanny
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/slim-yoruba-man-effortlessly-lifts-his-plus-size-edo-spouse-in-prewedding-pics
12 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Kolababe: 6:07pm On Sep 16
See them on their wedding day here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/slim-yoruba-man-effortlessly-lifts-his-plus-size-edo-spouse-in-prewedding-pics
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Josephjnr(m): 6:09pm On Sep 16
You said effortlessly? Anyway, she is majorly made up of fat and fat is light due to low water content. She is beautiful though.
23 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by fk001: 6:11pm On Sep 16
Like he wan sh!t for trouser not effortlessly.
HML
5 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by PrincessBecks(f): 6:13pm On Sep 16
...We find love in strange places. Places we never knew it could be.
If he's ok with her, so be it. I wish them well.
11 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Geraldyne(f): 6:14pm On Sep 16
cute
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by masterpolyglot: 6:17pm On Sep 16
Josephjnr:
Even if na fat and oil, the babe na heavy load ooo
Orobo kueee, orobo kueee, she just dey roll her waist like gorodom, like gorodom...
3 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Josephjnr(m): 6:25pm On Sep 16
masterpolyglot:
Did you know that there is a great chance of the guy being heavier than she is?
19 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by akinade28(f): 6:26pm On Sep 16
Love's beautiful
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by kingjomezy(m): 6:29pm On Sep 16
people be like effortlessly!! wow
nigga be like photographer quickly take this shot.. or am GONNA DIE
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by cerowo(f): 6:44pm On Sep 16
Orobo kibo.... Hml
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by masterpolyglot: 7:30pm On Sep 16
Josephjnr:
Bros... Forget. You can't carry that babe.
3 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 7:39pm On Sep 16
Na wa oo
This slim guy
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 7:46pm On Sep 16
PrincessBecks:You're cute!
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by AfroSisi(f): 8:04pm On Sep 16
Nice pictures but the ethnic labels are unnecessary
14 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by drunkcow(m): 9:05pm On Sep 16
.
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by PrincessBecks(f): 10:07pm On Sep 16
Oluwasaeon:Awww...thanks hun
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by bitchcrafts: 10:11pm On Sep 16
Josephjnr:You are weekid oh, see how you just analyse a human being as if giving a report on the moisture content of cassava. You, you're mad gan oh
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by mhizesther(f): 10:16pm On Sep 16
They look good together
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Josephjnr(m): 10:17pm On Sep 16
bitchcrafts:
Human just be like all other things around na. We no be iron or any special material. Na water,sugar,minerals etc full our body na.
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:35pm On Sep 16
PrincessBecks:
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Lalas247(f): 12:31am
Congrats ...
Hope he can cope o the first pic lol
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by alexialin: 1:36am
She fat o
At least ladies like us still get lots of hope
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 1:39am
op you dey use style find trouble abi...which one be 'slim yoruba man'
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by GetUmad: 3:27am
Effortlessly? Video of the whole process of carrying her to that captured stage or you're lying.
It's very simple. The lady would be made to jump at him ( lifting herself up towards him for easy lifting while clutching for support and stability ; not him carrying her as you suppose ) and hold tight to him for the few seconds of the photoshoot. How did I know this? From experience.
Notice the guy posture in the first pix. See the balance and stability level. That's not effortlessly (his breathe at that moment would curse you on hearing that word).
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by femi4: 5:49am
Josephjnr:Which kind theory be this?
2 Likes
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by sonofanarchy(m): 6:22am
PrincessBecks:when does Portuguese so fluent with English fake account
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by muller101(m): 6:47am
I really don't like fat ladies. They resemble an abandoned mud house when they are battling with old age. I saw one yesterday I swear this woman was just moving like an old locomotive with insufficient steam.
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Partnerbiz2: 10:40am
My size
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by PrincessBecks(f): 2:26pm
sonofanarchy:
I hope you not this backward? There's a whole lot of diff between a location and country of origin.
So back off!
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by DanielsParker(m): 5:20pm
Looks romantic until she falls on him
1 Like
|Re: Slim Yoruba Man Lifts His Plus-Sized Edo Spouse In Pre-Wedding Photos by Factfinder1(f): 5:21pm
Disaster waiting to happen
