http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/slim-yoruba-man-effortlessly-lifts-his-plus-size-edo-spouse-in-prewedding-pics It appears plus size women are the in-thing now when it comes to choosing a bride. Over the past months, we have seen many young handsome men opt for big size women contrary to the general opinions that men prefer their women slim and/or coke shape. Here is another's example of such preference for BBW! Congratulations to Gbadebo and Hanny 12 Likes

See them on their wedding day here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/slim-yoruba-man-effortlessly-lifts-his-plus-size-edo-spouse-in-prewedding-pics

You said effortlessly? Anyway, she is majorly made up of fat and fat is light due to low water content. She is beautiful though. 23 Likes

Like he wan sh!t for trouser not effortlessly.







HML 5 Likes

...We find love in strange places. Places we never knew it could be.

If he's ok with her, so be it. I wish them well. 11 Likes

cute

You said effortlessly? Anyway, she is majorly made up of fat and fat is light due to low water content. She is beautiful though.

Even if na fat and oil, the babe na heavy load ooo



Orobo kueee, orobo kueee, she just dey roll her waist like gorodom, like gorodom...

Even if na fat and oil, the babe na heavy load ooo



Orobo kueee, orobo kueee, she just dey roll her waist like gorodom, like gorodom...

Did you know that there is a great chance of the guy being heavier than she is?

Love's beautiful 1 Like 1 Share

people be like effortlessly!! wow

nigga be like photographer quickly take this shot.. or am GONNA DIE 17 Likes 1 Share

Orobo kibo.... Hml

Did you know that there is a great chance of the guy being heavier than she is?

Bros... Forget. You can't carry that babe.

Na wa oo

This slim guy

...We find love in strange places. Places we never knew it could be.



You're cute!

Nice pictures but the ethnic labels are unnecessary 14 Likes

. 1 Like

Awww...thanks hun

You are weekid oh, see how you just analyse a human being as if giving a report on the moisture content of cassava. You, you're mad gan oh

They look good together 1 Like

You are weekid oh, see how you just analyse a human being as if giving a report on the moisture content of cassava. You, you're mad gan oh

Human just be like all other things around na. We no be iron or any special material. Na water,sugar,minerals etc full our body na.

Awww...thanks hun

Congrats ...

Hope he can cope o the first pic lol







At least ladies like us still get lots of hope

op you dey use style find trouble abi...which one be 'slim yoruba man'

Effortlessly? Video of the whole process of carrying her to that captured stage or you're lying.



It's very simple. The lady would be made to jump at him ( lifting herself up towards him for easy lifting while clutching for support and stability ; not him carrying her as you suppose ) and hold tight to him for the few seconds of the photoshoot. How did I know this? From experience.



Notice the guy posture in the first pix. See the balance and stability level. That's not effortlessly (his breathe at that moment would curse you on hearing that word). 1 Like

Which kind theory be this?

when does Portuguese so fluent with English fake account

I really don't like fat ladies. They resemble an abandoned mud house when they are battling with old age. I saw one yesterday I swear this woman was just moving like an old locomotive with insufficient steam. 1 Like

My size

when does Portuguese so fluent with English fake account

I hope you not this backward? There's a whole lot of diff between a location and country of origin.



I hope you not this backward? There's a whole lot of diff between a location and country of origin. So back off!

Looks romantic until she falls on him 1 Like