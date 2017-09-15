₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,263 members, 3,795,327 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 12:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths (6157 Views)
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Slams Arewa Youths For Ordering Igbos Out Of North / "Northern Governors Have Abandoned Buhari Because Of VP Slot" - Arewa Youths / Biafra Agitation: Arewa Youths Write ACF, NEF (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by fancyhandsome(m): 6:55pm On Sep 16
New group "NDI IGBO PEACE MOVEMENT" set to meet AREWA YOUTHs, Canvasses for peace amidst the recent violence in the country.
As part of efforts in ensuring that peace and unity prevail in the country, a group known as "Ndi IGBO Peace Movement" has embark on a peace Movement to leverage the recent violence going on in some of the eastern states and major igbo zones in the country.
Here's is press release from the group.
"Over the past couple of weeks, citizens of our dear Igbo Ethnic Nationality have been erroneously labelled mischief makers and violent people by various interest groups and observers, all because of the unfortunate events that has enveloped our region of recent because of misguided behavior of certain individuals not supported by the larger majority of our people.
It is important to state unequivocally here that this sad assumption cannot be farther from the truth. Igbos have always been a peace loving people and are arguably the most industrious ethnic group in Nigeria and Africa. Igbos play a major role in the economic and social development of Nigeria as their presence is very visible in virtually all sectors of the economy.
This industrious nature has led to Igbos dwelling in virtually all towns and villages of the country. It is said that “if you go to a town and you don’t find an Igbo person there, don’t dwell there, for the land is not favorable”. This saying bears testament to the fact that we have always lived in peace with our neighbors, no matter where we reside, within the country or in diaspora.
Igbos are arguably the most accommodating ethnic group in Nigeria as they welcome all people warmly and with open arms irrespective of their ethnicity or nationality. This is evidenced in the harmonious coexistence with various ethnic groups in Igbo land.
It is therefore in the spirit of our heritage and peaceful demeanor that we are calling on all Igbo brethren across Nigeria to continue to refrain from violence as a means of agitation, and to continue to push for actualization of their demands in a peaceful manner.
It should be noted that NOT ALL IGBOS ARE IPOB MEMBERS. A vast majority of Igbos believe in one Nigeria and have worked relentlessly to make our great nation occupy an enviable position in the comity of nations. This is evident in our presence in all communities in Nigeria. Despite our cultural and religious differences, Igbos believe that we can all live together in peace and harmony and create a better Nigeria for us and our children. We therefore welcome the activities of the Nigerian Army in the south east to clear our land of miscreants and we trust that they will be professional about it.
We are living happily with our northern brothers and sisters from the north without any problems. We will grant a joint press conference in Awka on Monday 18th of September to show the world that we are better together. We hereby warn all trouble makers to repent and desist from causing further trouble in our zone (south east) and embrace peace. We will no longer tolerate any action capable of endangering the peace of Ndi Igbo living both at home and other parts of the country.
We know we may have been hurt in one way or the other but that will not break our resolve to SAY NO TO VIOLENCE.
We stand for NIGERIA, we stand for PEACE!
Peace is our pride and watchword!
We say NO TO VIOLENCE
We say YES TO PEACE
LONG LIVE IGBO PEACE MOVEMENT.
LONG LIVE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
Amb. Onyekachi Divine Ngobidi
Cordinator
Ndi Igbo Peace Movement
cc:lalasticlala
http://www.informnaijablog.com/2017/09/new-group-ndi-igbo-peace-movement-set.html
2 Likes
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by HungerBAD: 6:56pm On Sep 16
Good.
Now that Nnamdi has run away like a toilet fly. The grown ups in the room are set to meet, and then look for a way forward. When dem dey tell Kanu say " THEM NO DEY CARRY POWER RAISE BLOCUS" the small pikin no hear.
That Nnamdi has brought shame to his family name. I want to see who follows him, when he comes out from the " PIT LATRINE" he is still hiding in. And i know it will not be a long time before he comes out, because i know the WIFI signal in that toilet is weak.
Shame to you if you still follow IPOB.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by omenka(m): 7:02pm On Sep 16
As usual, those with mouths bigger than their brains would come lash out at these guys.
It is instructive to note that those guys mostly reside in the SW where they enjoy peace while their brothers in the SE and North bear the brunt of their loose tonges, fingers and pseudo e-valour.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by omenka(m): 7:02pm On Sep 16
Op, it is Lalasticlala not Laila.. .....
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by BudeYahooCom: 7:07pm On Sep 16
Lol....Anti-Biafra APC 'group' that hates 'IPOB' and love fulani herdsmen..
You will never see their videos, they exist only in the imagination of the pro-almajiris and 'We hate IPOB and love fulani' nincompoops..
The 'I am benue' pro-almajiri intellectual elf 2 posts above me is already jubilating and thanking allah for the fake 'ibo' group' tinkered by liar mohammed and co.
Such desperation to live with 'potor region people' and 'uguarians' as he calls them. Lmao!
19 Likes
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by auntysimbiat(f): 7:08pm On Sep 16
Cool
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by Ninethmare: 7:09pm On Sep 16
How many northern group have visited the east.
use your brain and stop letting igbos down
14 Likes
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by Femolacaster(m): 7:10pm On Sep 16
Otito diri Jesu.....
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by UduMgbo1: 7:17pm On Sep 16
Any group rather than ipob is not and will never be recognized by the 95 percent good people of igbo because ipob is igbo and igbo is ipob
we stand with ipob 100 percent
ipob is and will remain a none violent organization
the urchin from benue is already masturbating
thunder scatter hin mama amin
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by deomelo: 7:20pm On Sep 16
lmao @ ibo one Nigeria movement...
.
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by rattlesnake(m): 10:14pm On Sep 16
smh
nothing worries naija more than the
-anxiety of the igbos
-the anger of the hausas
-the fart smell of the afonjas and lastly the
5exual appetite of the calabars
2 Likes
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by NwaAmaikpe: 10:14pm On Sep 16
Too many double standards.
Ndi Igbo Peace Movement is obviously not a registered body so why aren't they classified as an illegal association?
Too many opportunists..
All of a sudden, an unknown man who is just as bearded as Senator Yerima (Sharia King) seeks to exploit the situation for personal gain.
Because the South East has been written into the Black Book, it is the best opportunity for this scheming fellow to present himself as the saint amongst devils.
Shame.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by ymee(m): 10:15pm On Sep 16
omenka:
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by WetinConsignMe: 10:15pm On Sep 16
Ok
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by Sleyanya1(m): 10:16pm On Sep 16
. How many Groups we wan Get nau??
Make una rest small nau, leave Arewa youths for now.
Unu gbakorita n'owe unu, kwaria owe unu ugwu.
Meet with Igbo youths within and Educate them thoroughly firstly.
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:16pm On Sep 16
Ipob i knw...who are dese new bastards?...they do not represent ibos,dey are foolani ass lickers....we refuse to be moved,gbam
2 Likes
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by ameri9ja: 10:16pm On Sep 16
The poster above me, speak for yourself. I am onye Igbo and I love the word "peace" in their name. I'd rather have a bad peace than another
Biafran war.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
**Danites are members of DAN (Detribalised Association of Nigeria)
**We Danites try to see people as human beings, as individuals, not groups or tribes. We are too big to be just tribe. We see ourselves as human beings, as black people, as Africans, as NIGERIANS, then, way down the list, tribe.
**We make posts against tribal bigotry and hatred and posts supporting detribalization and unity of Nigeria. While seeking solutions for her innumerable problems, we encourage love for our beloved country, Nigeria. We encourage inter-tribal connections and cooperation.
☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆
illuminated93, Addy003, Ikhilor, GQman, neocortex, TheHistorian, Shaytun, sirjerry, WORDWORLD, amanda2013, wetinconsignme, freshest4live, ameri9ja, Okoroawusa, onward4life, Almaheed, genbuhari, Axeman2, lonelydora, LoveMachine, darkckUSA, mrdashing10, henitan24, caseless, amah91, obaamah, ediss, maximunimpact, anonynymous, maxiflexy, reel14, Clean2016, isalegan2, ilekokonit, xtianh, drabeey, jumper524, mrmystro, ahmed99, royaluc, dongrea, winterfell007, afobear, quotasystem, nabiz, deleyi20, mujtahida, stagger, Horllamideh, jnrremedy, litmus, shervydman, ikio, iykmann, limitless777, jakd, juneoctober, hati13, panafrican, musicwriter, naijatalktown, itsmrike, enice, rossikki, dokunbam, fiftynaira, goldbim, Frankyboy1, 9jaDoc, JaffyJoe, castiello, kitaatita, VillageWinch, GhanaMustGoo, oz4real83, rafsonnggmail, Kingspin, Chukazu
☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆☆
Join our email list as soon as you can by emailing: wetinconsignme@asia.com
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by MediumStout(m): 10:16pm On Sep 16
All we want is for the army to kill Nnamdi Kanu and his useless family and followers. Their treasonous actions can make the Rwandan genocide a child's play when the north decides to retaliate. Biafra will never come. One Nigeria we shall remain
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by Israeljones(m): 10:17pm On Sep 16
.
1 Like
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by oshe11(m): 10:17pm On Sep 16
U say
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by rectitude(m): 10:17pm On Sep 16
Good one, this should be encouraged
Men are capable of starting war, but no one has the power to end it.
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by UncutSk(m): 10:18pm On Sep 16
Divide this zoo
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by bamite(m): 10:18pm On Sep 16
I gotta Bleep the 40th commenter tonight
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:18pm On Sep 16
MediumStout:u dont have sense at all.Go and kill him na.
2 Likes
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by JohnsonEmma(m): 10:18pm On Sep 16
Igbo blood runs in my veins but I stand for ONE NIGERIA.
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by Iamzik: 10:18pm On Sep 16
Unity begging at its best.
Omo nna going to pay homage to their Fulani masters after dancing with the python.
Shebi we warn but una no dey hear word. Dem no dey tell blind man say rain dey fall...
Una eye go clear
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by rentAcock(m): 10:18pm On Sep 16
I can't help but wonder why north korea wouldn't use Nigeria as a nuclear test site and annihilate all tribes, fulani, igbo, Yoruba, Hausa etc. What's the point of threatening south Korea and Japan, both countries Who actually produce quality tech devices and cars?
An ICBM released from one of its silos based missle storages and amassed with 40kg of highly enriched and miniaturized uranium will decimate Nigeria into rubble and the left a nuclear waste land like chernobyl.
I can't help but wonder why that fat man in North Korea hasn't threatened Nigeria, its not like we have missle defense systems or anything. Puzzling.
1 Like
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by Partnerbiz2: 10:19pm On Sep 16
Hmmm
|Re: "Ndi Igbo Peace Movement "Set To Meet Arewa Youths by otitokoroleti: 10:19pm On Sep 16
MediumStout:its a known fact dat nt everyone wey dey post 4 nairaland is sane. diz na typical example
1 Like
Latest Nigeria News Online / 'Leave Abia State Alone'- Abia Special Adviser To Okorocha / Boko Haram Bombs Every Northern State But Katsina And Sokoto...why?
Viewing this topic: Kells677(m), leo1234(m), Vikings55, xprtngnr(m), masterpix(m), Bionic07, dontachio, seyibaale(m), Odioko1(m), AODT(m) and 29 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16