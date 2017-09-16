₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by kelvidiscipline: 7:43pm
FAKE NEWS AND THE TERRORIST ORGANISATION, IPOB.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1646688288704146&id=100000889720395
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by tuniski: 7:45pm
Mumu a revolution will consume your type!
47 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by madridguy(m): 7:46pm
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by fallout87: 7:49pm
Why doesn't she tell us about how Nigeria is just an ATM for Fulani?
The level of hypocrisy from these evil people. SMH.
66 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Ninethmare: 7:54pm
Ashawo Aso rock
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Mekus68: 8:04pm
With the declaration of IPOB as a terrorist group, Nigeria is now officially a terrorist country; BOKO HARAM, FULANI HERDSMEN & IPOB.
Buhari well-done, you too much. You are now known as the President of a TERRORIST COUNTRY.
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by DaBullIT(m): 8:13pm
That is a known and Proven fact since inception
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by kurupt1: 8:24pm
She has sold her soul and conscience to the cousin of the devil(buhari)
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by ritababe(f): 8:45pm
this woman again, someone needs to zip her mouth.
13 Likes
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Daviddson(m): 9:05pm
When you run a campaign based totally on misinformation, you are bound to lose support as Kanu lost the support of his Member of Parliament (MP) in the UK who found out Kanu lied in all his allegations. It's simple. When sensible and respectable supporters keep getting fake news of how you are being brutalised and massacred and they find out that you have made them all up, even the little truth you express in your campaign, is swallowed by the fake news and lies you project.You cannot use lies to win a war or have a lasting success. You tried it in 1967-1970,it didn't work, now you have not learned your lesson from history.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by DanielsParker(m): 9:28pm
I don't even understand the Post..
1 Like
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by adonbilivit: 9:28pm
all the pythons in my neighbourhood are dancing. why is that?
1 Like
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by kennygee(f): 9:28pm
Lauretta should just shut up.
She lacks the diplomacy to handle matters like this, she needs to stick to lies and propaganda, that's what her job description is, not adding fuel to a fire.
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Dmeji4444(m): 9:29pm
A
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by NwaAmaikpe: 9:29pm
Lauretta Onochie's brain looks the same as a used sanitary pad....
Stained, soiled and worthless.
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by amoduokoh(m): 9:29pm
Well said. I use God beg una Nobody should mention or insult me
1 Like
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by generaluthman: 9:29pm
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Episteme2(m): 9:29pm
Lauretta, don't throw away tomorrow.
You're an unrivalled female propagandist.
Is it because of money that you're dancing shamelessly?
7 Likes
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by mmb: 9:29pm
While somewhere on the street of London KANU enjoyed himself with a call girl..
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by brobingham: 9:30pm
ritababe:i tire
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by kamikazze22: 9:30pm
Dlhhsh
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by MediumStout(m): 9:30pm
IT shall never be well with all biafrans and Nnamdi Kanu's family. They will die a sudden death for promoting terrorism in Nigeria. One Nigeria for life
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by wunmi590(m): 9:30pm
Can't even read self. Too tired to read this night
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by life2017: 9:31pm
She is on point
1 Like
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by iluvpomo(m): 9:31pm
It would be nice if they could first focus on getting the economy straightened out - then trust me everybody will want to be part of a Nigeria!
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Akshow: 9:31pm
Lol
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by frank202012: 9:31pm
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 9:31pm
We (the sharp and smart ones) are already aware n dats y we won't stop driving it into some hard headed lots even if it requires python coming to dance again
1 Like
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Johnemeka247: 9:32pm
Ok
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Leonbonapart(m): 9:32pm
this woman is ready to sell her people even on credit
8 Likes
|Re: "Terrorist IPOB Is Just An ATM For Nnamdi Kanu"- Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Onochie by Bishov: 9:32pm
Another trend for our ewedu eating brothers to masturbate on
9 Likes
