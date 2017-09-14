₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:53pm
A journalist who visited the residence of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB in Umuahia, Abia state capital earlier today - has shared pictures from the area which has been deserted following the military invasion in the region.
According to Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who accused the Nigerian Army of declaring war on Mr. Kanu, the soldiers forcefully gained entrance into Nnamdi Kanu's house after shooting for about 40 minutes. His entrance gate was broken and forced open in a bid to arrest the IPOB leader.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nnamdi-kanus-house-after-military-invasion-in-abia.html
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:53pm
see more photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nnamdi-kanus-house-after-military-invasion-in-abia.html
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Angelanest: 7:54pm
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by HungerBAD: 7:54pm
Wow.
Did not take long for the Headquarters of Biafra to be abandoned. So those " Biafra Secret Service" and those Ariaria trained "Commandos" abandoned Ship?
And just like his business venture in the UK, he has failed once again in life.
Why the illiterates chose this uneducated dropout out as their leader is a little puzzling.
I guess people that fail in life attract each other.
Some comments i read here is unbelievable. Somebody even mentioned 20 Billion in damages lol. For a place not befitting a Hen House?but is a Palace in the land of the illiterate Kanu and his followers.
And who will compensate those that own the Mosques and Northern businesses burned down in Abia?who will pay for the Police Station burnt?who will pay for the wide lootings by IPOB members in the East?who will pay for the destruction of lives and properties in Rivers by IPOB followers?
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by devindevin2000: 7:55pm
HungerBAD:
Afonja Sarrki is happy
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Israeljones(m): 7:56pm
Needless titles...
If Nnamdi kanu can run away... . i wud neva have blvd this if someone had said it...
But it is the gullible and brainwashed ones that cud sacificed there lives...
This only shows Those who confronted the soldiers r even more brave than the ones with the needless and useless titles..
He can only talk and talk and talk and even more talk but wen it comes to wen it matters most he fled like a church rat...
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 7:56pm
Na wa oo
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by greatiyk4u(m): 7:56pm
Hmmmmmmm
So where is Nnamdi Kanu and his Family?
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by freedomforall30: 7:56pm
I see 20 billion Niara lawsuit for property destruction coming. How can a government behave like a criminal? Haba, even if people who don't support IPOB will see this as barbaric.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Dominiquez: 7:58pm
Why will the Army go after private property, even if Nnamdi Kanu is killed or jailed for life. It will not stop the agitation and hatred of the government in South East.
Even the people that were not supporting the agitation before are raising their voice against the injustice of Nigerian government to igbo.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by IHEJIRIKAisBOKO: 8:00pm
BREAKING NEWS.
Nnamdi Kanu flees to Cotonu, begs Buhari for amnesty.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by ruggedised: 8:01pm
this is unacceptable, no matter what, Nigeria army should have regards for human rights for once. We are not under military rule. How can you deploy hundreds of army just because of one man If such battalions of troops are deployed to sambisa forest, boko haram will be a thing of the past by now
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Ninethmare: 8:02pm
This is total violation of human right
But there is a saying that goes "He who fight and run away lives to fight another day".
Watch how kanu will bounce back with full undisputed spirit and take this tyrant we call president by surprise...
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:02pm
Only Chukwu okike abiama will judge those behind this
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by fav444(f): 8:02pm
Nigeria is Pregnant and there's no medical personnel to take the delivery.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by mazimee(m): 8:02pm
The World is watching
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by kalufelix(m): 8:04pm
Sometimes I Wonder If Shekau Would Have Been A Better President
Atleast Kanu Got Intel On The Army Invasion
The Jungle Is Real...
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by DrGoodman: 8:05pm
Them leave sorrow, tears and blood
Their regular trademarks
Fela - 1978
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:05pm
Everybody don run.
Where is BSS when u need them?
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by konshency(m): 8:07pm
so sad.... so that innocent Dog was killed for no reason.... R.I.P dog
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by millhouse: 8:08pm
So so so saddened
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Sall(m): 8:09pm
Yet the God of ipob is yet to be found. Shame.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by nwabobo: 8:10pm
Tinubu wore Iro ati Buba and escaped from Abacha through Cotonou, he's a hero today.
El Rufai pretended to be a student and escaped when Yaradua wanted his head, today he's a governor.
Kayode Fayemi dressed like a fisherman and escaped through Ịdị iroko to continue with his radio � Kudirat attack outside the country and many millionaires but........
Today, all the worshippers of the above heroes want Nnamdi to confront armoured cars with a stick so as to be seen as a strong man.
~ Eric Uchenna Chimara
People like Sarrki, Tonyebarcanista, Abagworo and Omenka and others who wanted to see somebody in a where barrow like El-Zakzaky were disappointed and heartbroken.
So if you are one of those wishing Kanu got the El-zalzacky treatment so you can celebrate,
******holding my two lower eye lids with each of my index finger while my tongue is out********
Mmeeeeeeeeeeee, Ntooooooor!!
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:10pm
This is an evidence that buhari is a useless dictator
Killing innocent people and terrorising the south east will not end the agitation for biafran referendum and restructuring the nation.....
Rather This barbaric act has won more Souls for the agitation
We have seen how a man who on a global stage said that those Regions who didn't vote for him should not expect the same treatment as those who voted him...
It wasn't just a gaffe
Buhari meant every word of it and he is fulfilling them right in our eyes....
There is nothing to justify such hatred from a president
We shall never forget
We shall never be deterred from pursuing equity and justice
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by CrtlAltDel: 8:11pm
Kanu when NA paid him a visit…. I thought he was invincible
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by richidinho(m): 8:12pm
HungerBAD:
talking like a kid
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by DrGoodman: 8:12pm
And the man defeated the government in court, they have to use brute force to silence him, but for how long?
Every one has seen the truth, this whole brutality was to silence the truth.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by DaBullIT(m): 8:12pm
This is better than what they did to the mosque in Abia
By the way , I WARNED this would end badly
After today i am going offline on Nairaland again, Let the kids fight over the stories
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 8:15pm
Soldiers no get joy, they even kill their dog too lol
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Biafrannuke: 8:17pm
Many Nigerians are illiterates and wont know the implication. this is a clear case of assassination attempt.
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Balkan(m): 8:18pm
Nigerians who are on jubilation over this should wait and ponder.
this is just the beginning of the problem. Nnamdi Kanu will not wait for army to assassinate him .
His intelligent was right when he said they planned to assassinate on his way to Enugu for a meeting with the governors
|Re: The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) by Alariwo2: 8:18pm
Cool..
I'm sure the fool Kanu got his deserved treatment.
