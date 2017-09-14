Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The State Of Nnamdi Kanu's House After Military Invasion In Umuahia (Photos) (26773 Views)

Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) / Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) / Troops Push Boko Haram Further Into Lake Chad After Military Operation. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who accused the Nigerian Army of declaring war on Mr. Kanu, the soldiers forcefully gained entrance into Nnamdi Kanu's house after shooting for about 40 minutes. His entrance gate was broken and forced open in a bid to arrest the IPOB leader.



Source; A journalist who visited the residence of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB in Umuahia, Abia state capital earlier today - has shared pictures from the area which has been deserted following the military invasion in the region.According to Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who accused the Nigerian Army of declaring war on Mr. Kanu, the soldiers forcefully gained entrance into Nnamdi Kanu's house after shooting for about 40 minutes. His entrance gate was broken and forced open in a bid to arrest the IPOB leader.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nnamdi-kanus-house-after-military-invasion-in-abia.html 1 Like

see more photos here >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nnamdi-kanus-house-after-military-invasion-in-abia.html 2 Shares

www.nationalhelm.co 3 Shares

Wow.



Did not take long for the Headquarters of Biafra to be abandoned. So those " Biafra Secret Service" and those Ariaria trained "Commandos" abandoned Ship?



And just like his business venture in the UK, he has failed once again in life.



Why the illiterates chose this uneducated dropout out as their leader is a little puzzling.



I guess people that fail in life attract each other.



Some comments i read here is unbelievable. Somebody even mentioned 20 Billion in damages lol. For a place not befitting a Hen House?but is a Palace in the land of the illiterate Kanu and his followers.



And who will compensate those that own the Mosques and Northern businesses burned down in Abia?who will pay for the Police Station burnt?who will pay for the wide lootings by IPOB members in the East?who will pay for the destruction of lives and properties in Rivers by IPOB followers? 192 Likes 15 Shares

HungerBAD:

Ok

Afonja Sarrki is happy Afonja Sarrki is happy 52 Likes 3 Shares

Needless titles...

If Nnamdi kanu can run away... . i wud neva have blvd this if someone had said it...

But it is the gullible and brainwashed ones that cud sacificed there lives...



This only shows Those who confronted the soldiers r even more brave than the ones with the needless and useless titles..

He can only talk and talk and talk and even more talk but wen it comes to wen it matters most he fled like a church rat... 92 Likes 3 Shares

Na wa oo 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmm





So where is Nnamdi Kanu and his Family? 23 Likes 5 Shares

I see 20 billion Niara lawsuit for property destruction coming. How can a government behave like a criminal? Haba, even if people who don't support IPOB will see this as barbaric. 59 Likes 4 Shares

Why will the Army go after private property, even if Nnamdi Kanu is killed or jailed for life. It will not stop the agitation and hatred of the government in South East.



Even the people that were not supporting the agitation before are raising their voice against the injustice of Nigerian government to igbo. 32 Likes 3 Shares

BREAKING NEWS.



Nnamdi Kanu flees to Cotonu, begs Buhari for amnesty. 67 Likes 6 Shares

this is unacceptable, no matter what, Nigeria army should have regards for human rights for once. We are not under military rule. How can you deploy hundreds of army just because of one man If such battalions of troops are deployed to sambisa forest, boko haram will be a thing of the past by now 50 Likes 5 Shares

This is total violation of human right

But there is a saying that goes "He who fight and run away lives to fight another day".

Watch how kanu will bounce back with full undisputed spirit and take this tyrant we call president by surprise... 35 Likes 5 Shares

Only Chukwu okike abiama will judge those behind this 8 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is Pregnant and there's no medical personnel to take the delivery. 5 Likes

The World is watching 5 Likes 1 Share

Sometimes I Wonder If Shekau Would Have Been A Better President



Atleast Kanu Got Intel On The Army Invasion



The Jungle Is Real... 13 Likes

Them leave sorrow, tears and blood

Their regular trademarks



Fela - 1978 20 Likes

Everybody don run.

Where is BSS when u need them? 29 Likes

so sad.... so that innocent Dog was killed for no reason.... R.I.P dog 23 Likes

So so so saddened

Yet the God of ipob is yet to be found. Shame. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Tinubu wore Iro ati Buba and escaped from Abacha through Cotonou, he's a hero today.

El Rufai pretended to be a student and escaped when Yaradua wanted his head, today he's a governor.

Kayode Fayemi dressed like a fisherman and escaped through Ịdị iroko to continue with his radio � Kudirat attack outside the country and many millionaires but........

Today, all the worshippers of the above heroes want Nnamdi to confront armoured cars with a stick so as to be seen as a strong man.

~ Eric Uchenna Chimara



People like Sarrki, Tonyebarcanista, Abagworo and Omenka and others who wanted to see somebody in a where barrow like El-Zakzaky were disappointed and heartbroken.





So if you are one of those wishing Kanu got the El-zalzacky treatment so you can celebrate,



******holding my two lower eye lids with each of my index finger while my tongue is out********



Mmeeeeeeeeeeee, Ntooooooor!! 52 Likes 3 Shares

This is an evidence that buhari is a useless dictator

Killing innocent people and terrorising the south east will not end the agitation for biafran referendum and restructuring the nation.....



Rather This barbaric act has won more Souls for the agitation



We have seen how a man who on a global stage said that those Regions who didn't vote for him should not expect the same treatment as those who voted him...

It wasn't just a gaffe

Buhari meant every word of it and he is fulfilling them right in our eyes....

There is nothing to justify such hatred from a president



We shall never forget

We shall never be deterred from pursuing equity and justice 21 Likes 1 Share

Kanu when NA paid him a visit…. I thought he was invincible

76 Likes 9 Shares

HungerBAD:

Wow.



Did not take long for the Headquarters of Biafra to be abandoned. So those " Biafra Secret Service" and those Ariaria trained "Commando" abandoned Ship?



And just like his business venture in the UK, he has failed again once in life.



Why the illiterates chose this uneducated dropout out as their leader,is a little puzzling.



I guess people that fail in life attract each other.



Some comments i read here is unbelievable. Somebody even mentioned 20 Billion in damages lol. For a place not befitting a Hen House, but is a Palace in the land of illiterate Kanu and his followers.





talking like a kid talking like a kid 28 Likes 1 Share

And the man defeated the government in court, they have to use brute force to silence him, but for how long?



Every one has seen the truth, this whole brutality was to silence the truth. 19 Likes 1 Share

This is better than what they did to the mosque in Abia







By the way , I WARNED this would end badly



After today i am going offline on Nairaland again, Let the kids fight over the stories 1 Like

Soldiers no get joy, they even kill their dog too lol 4 Likes 1 Share

Many Nigerians are illiterates and wont know the implication. this is a clear case of assassination attempt. 25 Likes

Nigerians who are on jubilation over this should wait and ponder.

this is just the beginning of the problem. Nnamdi Kanu will not wait for army to assassinate him .



His intelligent was right when he said they planned to assassinate on his way to Enugu for a meeting with the governors 22 Likes 1 Share