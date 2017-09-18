₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What Is Your Relationship Status? by Millz404(m): 10:21pm On Sep 16
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 10:25pm On Sep 16
Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship.
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Kingoflotto(m): 10:27pm On Sep 16
error
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sexybbstar(f): 10:28pm On Sep 16
Engaged
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Tattooboy: 10:40pm On Sep 16
Single. Nothing feels better. More time for myself, and less drama.
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Titheman(m): 10:43pm On Sep 16
single and ready to mingle
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:44pm On Sep 16
Waiting for a miracle...
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Cholls(m): 10:50pm On Sep 16
sexybbstar:my sister u can lie ehn
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Yuneehk(f): 10:56pm On Sep 16
It's complicated
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by joelens007(m): 11:00pm On Sep 16
none of the above cos am seriously SINGLE....lalasticala pls move this post to FP perhaps my love will find me
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Blackhawk01: 11:02pm On Sep 16
Single
In a relationship
Crushing
Married
It's complicated
Heartbroken
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:07pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:You are trying to mess with my head right?
Don't tell me you are in a relationship with your books or Jesus oo
Meanwhile I am single as fuuuck
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:08pm On Sep 16
sexybbstar:
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 11:12pm On Sep 16
sunshineG:Lol. My relationship with Jesus is a life time commitment. With books it's temporal, and with men it's also temporal.
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by mofeoluwadassah: 11:16pm On Sep 16
married
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:17pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:books temporal?
Kk so who or what are in relationship with?
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 11:23pm On Sep 16
sunshineG:1: Jesus.
2: Myself.
3: Career.
4: A man.
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by selflessposhheart(f): 11:30pm On Sep 16
Single baby
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by faith551(m): 11:32pm On Sep 16
My relationship status Negative!!
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Pilot4Airbus(m): 11:33pm On Sep 16
selflessposhheart:
Haha am here to change your status
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:33pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:Yourself
Technically you can't be in a relationship with yourself
Btw
a man
Wow that is good and bad news at the same time
Hmmm about your pics
Mind if I get a sneak peek at your pictures
Just for the fun of it, not that I have anything in mind
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by selflessposhheart(f): 11:38pm On Sep 16
Pilot4Airbus:
No tank u
make u come break my non existing heart abi?
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 11:40pm On Sep 16
sunshineG:After Jesus I've always been with myself 'cause a man could disappoint you, and all you've got is Jesus and yourself.
I'll upload a pic of me when I desire but definitely not on this account.
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:45pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:hmmm
The defense mechanism most ladies have against disappointment in relationships right?
Well please when you upload that your picture tag me if I am still on nairaland sha
Good night
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Pilot4Airbus(m): 12:00am On Sep 17
selflessposhheart:
Non-existing
But your name signifies that you have a heart.
For you have rejected thy offer, so I leaveth you on your singleth status. Selah
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by JaffyJoe: 12:02am On Sep 17
Yuneehk:
Ironic that your dp is advisory on how not to complicate things as key to better living, but yet you're a victim of complications.
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Sabrina18(f): 12:06am On Sep 17
All these guys claiming single, who are the ladies dating?
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by adaksbullet(m): 12:11am On Sep 17
sexybbstar:
Whit Jesu? Sayed yes pls
Don braked mine earth
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Lalas247(f): 12:37am On Sep 17
In a serious RELATIONSHIP
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by thepussyhunter: 12:41am On Sep 17
kimbraa:
with Jesus abi
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Destinyy22(f): 12:44am On Sep 17
My relationship right now, I don't understand if I'm being played or being loved. Only God understands...
|Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by thecatch(f): 12:52am On Sep 17
Single I guess
