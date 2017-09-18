Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / What Is Your Relationship Status? (10484 Views)

What Is Your Relationship Status (don't Lie) / Describe Your Relationship Status Using Only Song Titles / Detecting The Relationship Status Of A Lady Through Her Disposition. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (10) (Reply) (Go Down)

4 Likes

Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship. 12 Likes 1 Share

error 2 Likes 2 Shares

Engaged 2 Likes

Single. Nothing feels better. More time for myself, and less drama. 20 Likes 1 Share

single and ready to mingle

Waiting for a miracle... 2 Likes

sexybbstar:

In a relationship my sister u can lie ehn my sister u can lie ehn 15 Likes 1 Share

It's complicated 3 Likes 1 Share

none of the above cos am seriously SINGLE....lalasticala pls move this post to FP perhaps my love will find me 3 Likes





In a relationship



Crushing



Married



It's complicated



Heartbroken SingleIn a relationshipCrushingMarriedIt's complicatedHeartbroken 3 Likes

kimbraa:

Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship.



You are trying to mess with my head right?



Don't tell me you are in a relationship with your books or Jesus oo





Meanwhile I am single as fuuuck You are trying to mess with my head right?Don't tell me you are in a relationship with your books or Jesus ooMeanwhile I am single as fuuuck 6 Likes

sexybbstar:

In a relationship 1 Like 1 Share

sunshineG:

You are trying to mess with my head right?



Don't tell me you are in a relationship with your books or Jesus? Lol. My relationship with Jesus is a life time commitment. With books it's temporal, and with men it's also temporal. Lol. My relationship with Jesus is a life time commitment. With books it's temporal, and with men it's also temporal. 1 Like

married

kimbraa:

Lol. My relationship with Jesus is a life time commitment. With books it's temporal, and with men it's also temporal. books temporal?



Kk so who or what are in relationship with? books temporal?Kk so who or what are in relationship with?

sunshineG:

books temporal?



Kk so who or what are in relationship with? 1: Jesus.

2: Myself.

3: Career.

4: A man.



1: Jesus.2: Myself.3: Career.4: A man.

Single baby 2 Likes

Negative!! My relationship statusNegative!! 1 Like

selflessposhheart:

Single baby

Haha am here to change your status Haha am here to change your status

kimbraa:

1: Jesus.

2: Myself.

3: Career.

4: A man.



Yourself

Technically you can't be in a relationship with yourself



Btw

a man

Wow that is good and bad news at the same time



Hmmm about your pics

Mind if I get a sneak peek at your pictures



Just for the fun of it, not that I have anything in mind YourselfTechnically you can't be in a relationship with yourselfBtwa manWow that is good and bad news at the same timeHmmm about your picsMind if I get a sneak peek at your picturesJust for the fun of it, not that I have anything in mind

Pilot4Airbus:





Haha am here to change your status

No tank u



make u come break my non existing heart abi? No tank umake u come break my non existing heart abi?

sunshineG:



Yourself

Technically you can't be in a relationship with yourself



Btw

a man

Wow that is good and bad news at the same time



Hmmm about your pics

Mind if I get a sneak peek at your pictures



Just for the fun of it, not that I have anything in mind After Jesus I've always been with myself 'cause a man could disappoint you, and all you've got is Jesus and yourself.



I'll upload a pic of me when I desire but definitely not on this account. After Jesus I've always been with myself 'cause a man could disappoint you, and all you've got is Jesus and yourself.I'll upload a pic of me when I desire but definitely not on this account.

kimbraa:

After Jesus I've always been with myself 'cause a man could disappoint you, and all you've got is Jesus and yourself.



I'll upload a pic of me when I desire but definitely not on this account. hmmm

The defense mechanism most ladies have against disappointment in relationships right?



Well please when you upload that your picture tag me if I am still on nairaland sha



Good night hmmmThe defense mechanism most ladies have against disappointment in relationships right?Well please when you upload that your picture tag meif I am still on nairaland shaGood night 2 Likes 1 Share

selflessposhheart:





No tank u



make u come break my non existing heart abi?

Non-existing



But your name signifies that you have a heart.



For you have rejected thy offer, so I leaveth you on your singleth status. Selah Non-existingBut your name signifies that you have a heart.For you have rejected thy offer, so I leaveth you on your singleth status. Selah

Yuneehk:

It's complicated



Ironic that your dp is advisory on how not to complicate things as key to better living, but yet you're a victim of complications. Ironic that your dp is advisory on how not to complicate things as key to better living, but yet you're a victim of complications. 4 Likes

All these guys claiming single, who are the ladies dating? 2 Likes

sexybbstar:

In a relationship





Whit Jesu? Sayed yes pls





Don braked mine earth Whit Jesu? Sayed yes plsDon braked mine earth

In a serious RELATIONSHIP

kimbraa:

Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship.





with Jesus abi with Jesus abi

My relationship right now, I don't understand if I'm being played or being loved. Only God understands... 1 Like