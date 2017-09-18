₦airaland Forum

What Is Your Relationship Status? by Millz404(m): 10:21pm On Sep 16
smiley

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 10:25pm On Sep 16
Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship. grin

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Kingoflotto(m): 10:27pm On Sep 16
error

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sexybbstar(f): 10:28pm On Sep 16
Engaged

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Tattooboy: 10:40pm On Sep 16
Single. Nothing feels better. More time for myself, and less drama.

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Titheman(m): 10:43pm On Sep 16
single and ready to mingle
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Oluwasaeon(m): 10:44pm On Sep 16
Waiting for a miracle...

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Cholls(m): 10:50pm On Sep 16
sexybbstar:
In a relationship
my sister u can lie ehn

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Yuneehk(f): 10:56pm On Sep 16
It's complicated sad

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by joelens007(m): 11:00pm On Sep 16
none of the above cos am seriously SINGLE....lalasticala pls move this post to FP perhaps my love will find me

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Blackhawk01: 11:02pm On Sep 16
Single sad wink

In a relationship kiss angry

Crushing shocked grin wink

Married kiss kiss

It's complicated angry undecided

Heartbroken cry cry

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:07pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:
Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship. grin

You are trying to mess with my head right?

Don't tell me you are in a relationship with your books or Jesus oo angry


Meanwhile I am single as fuuuck grin

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:08pm On Sep 16
sexybbstar:
In a relationship
angry

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 11:12pm On Sep 16
sunshineG:
You are trying to mess with my head right?

Don't tell me you are in a relationship with your books or Jesus? angry
Lol. My relationship with Jesus is a life time commitment. With books it's temporal, and with men it's also temporal. grin

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by mofeoluwadassah: 11:16pm On Sep 16
married cool
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:17pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:
Lol. My relationship with Jesus is a life time commitment. With books it's temporal, and with men it's also temporal. grin
books temporal?

Kk so who or what are in relationship with? smiley
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 11:23pm On Sep 16
sunshineG:
books temporal?

Kk so who or what are in relationship with? smiley
1: Jesus.
2: Myself.
3: Career.
4: A man.

cheesy grin
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by selflessposhheart(f): 11:30pm On Sep 16
Single baby kiss

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by faith551(m): 11:32pm On Sep 16
My relationship status Negative!!

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Pilot4Airbus(m): 11:33pm On Sep 16
selflessposhheart:
Single baby kiss

Haha am here to change your status
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:33pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:
1: Jesus.
2: Myself.
3: Career.
4: A man.

cheesy grin
Yourself
Technically you can't be in a relationship with yourself

Btw
a man cheesy
Wow that is good and bad news at the same time grin

Hmmm about your pics
Mind if I get a sneak peek at your pictures

Just for the fun of it, not that I have anything in mind grin
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by selflessposhheart(f): 11:38pm On Sep 16
Pilot4Airbus:


Haha am here to change your status

No tank u

cheesy make u come break my non existing heart abi?
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by kimbraa(f): 11:40pm On Sep 16
sunshineG:

Yourself
Technically you can't be in a relationship with yourself

Btw
a man cheesy
Wow that is good and bad news at the same time grin

Hmmm about your pics
Mind if I get a sneak peek at your pictures

Just for the fun of it, not that I have anything in mind grin
After Jesus I've always been with myself 'cause a man could disappoint you, and all you've got is Jesus and yourself.

I'll upload a pic of me when I desire but definitely not on this account.
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by sunshineG(m): 11:45pm On Sep 16
kimbraa:
After Jesus I've always been with myself 'cause a man could disappoint you, and all you've got is Jesus and yourself.

I'll upload a pic of me when I desire but definitely not on this account.
hmmm
The defense mechanism most ladies have against disappointment in relationships right?

Well please when you upload that your picture tag me grin if I am still on nairaland sha cheesy

Good night smiley

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Pilot4Airbus(m): 12:00am On Sep 17
selflessposhheart:


No tank u

cheesy make u come break my non existing heart abi?

Non-existing

But your name signifies that you have a heart.

For you have rejected thy offer, so I leaveth you on your singleth status. Selah
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by JaffyJoe: 12:02am On Sep 17
Yuneehk:
It's complicated sad


Ironic that your dp is advisory on how not to complicate things as key to better living, but yet you're a victim of complications.

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Sabrina18(f): 12:06am On Sep 17
All these guys claiming single, who are the ladies dating?

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by adaksbullet(m): 12:11am On Sep 17
sexybbstar:
In a relationship
embarassed cry


Whit Jesu? Sayed yes pls cry cry cry


Don braked mine earth cry cry cry
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Lalas247(f): 12:37am On Sep 17
In a serious RELATIONSHIP
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by thepussyhunter: 12:41am On Sep 17
kimbraa:
Single but not searching 'cause I'm in a relationship. grin


with Jesus abi
Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by Destinyy22(f): 12:44am On Sep 17
My relationship right now, I don't understand if I'm being played or being loved. Only God understands...

Re: What Is Your Relationship Status? by thecatch(f): 12:52am On Sep 17
Single I guess

