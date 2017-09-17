Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... (3826 Views)

We Want Fridays Declared Work-free For Muslims Like Sundays – MURIC Director / 'any Christian Indulging In These Listed Sins Is Already On His/her Way To Hell' / 10 Reasons Why Lagosians Go To Church On Sundays (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

THE bible says, keep the sabbath day holy, the same bible says, seek ye first the kingdom of GOD and his riteousness and every other thing shall be added into it....You have mondays till saturdays to make money and provide for your families, you cannot go to your place of work on sundays, instead of going to the house of GOD, if you do that, then you will go to hell and wont make heaven.. THE time has come for the true worshipers of GOD to worship him in spirit and in truth. And the truth is, If you have a job that requires your service on sundays, then quit the job, because its GOD over everything... GOD will provide a better job for you...Let us tell ourselfs the truth, you cannot claim to love GOD and go to work on sundays instead of going to church to worship him.. so dont deceive yourself, Going to your place of work on sundays will only land you in hell and you are not a true christian...bible reference: Exodus 20 verse 8. deuteronomy 5 verse 12, exodus 31 verse 16. 2 Likes

Mumu 51 Likes 5 Shares

brain fall on u 0p, so if pesin broke sef 4sunday wey n0 get shingbain make hin still c0me church. so dat he will off his cloth and use it as tithe?

*abi u no knw say pastors wey dey go church on sunday na their place of work be that. 42 Likes 3 Shares

Sabbath day were Bible talk about Na on Saturday

So no dey go work or open your shop on Saturday









I no been even sabi say na you be gateman for heaven oh. 31 Likes 4 Shares

Oluwasaeon:

Mumu 7 Likes

Oluwasaeon:

Mumu Exodus chapter 20, verse 8.

Hashimyussufamao:

brain fall on u 0p, so if pesin broke sef 4sunday wey n0 get shingbain make hin still c0me church. so dat he will off his cloth and use it as tithe? Exodus chapter 31, verse 16.. cc lalasticlala mynd44

Saintsammurai:

Exodus chapter 20, verse 8. Wetin do am Wetin do am 3 Likes







If you quote me... What's the point of keeping the sabbath day holy when all we do is to lie, steal, commit fornication and watch porn....If you quote me... 14 Likes 1 Share

Oluwasaeon:

Wetin do am GO and read it and tell me what you saw.

Hashimyussufamao:

brain fall on u 0p, so if pesin broke sef 4sunday wey n0 get shingbain make hin still c0me church. so dat he will off his cloth and use it as tithe? Deuteronomy 5 verse 12.

Saintsammurai:

Deuteronomy 5 verse 12.

Go and read Matthew 12:1-8 Go and read Matthew 12:1-8

dingbang:

What's the point of keeping the sabbath day holy when all we do is to lie, steal, commit fornication and watch porn....





If you quote me... ITS not everybody that fornicate and watch porn... but even if you do, dnt be feel guilty about it, you are still a son of GOD, this is why you must go to church and seek his forgiveness.

Saintsammurai:

GO and read it and tell me what you saw.

Go and read luke 13:13-17 & luke 14:1-6. Go and read luke 13:13-17 & luke 14:1-6.

Oluwasaeon:

Mumu

Bro haba,the insult is not necessary. Bro haba,the insult is not necessary. 1 Like

nans24:





Bro haba,the insult is not necessary. Thanks bro. I lost it, I do not insult people but he's very wrong. Thanks bro. I lost it, I do not insult people but he's very wrong.

Oluwasaeon:



Thanks bro. I lost it, I do not insult people but he's very wrong. Exodus 35 verse 2 to 3.

nans24:





Go and read luke 13:13-17 & luke 14:1-6. Its you who dont understand that passage, i am not saying we should not work[domestic work] on sundays, all i am saying is that we should be in church on sundays.. And if you look at the passage very well, both JESUS and everybody were in church, meaning they kept it holy..

nans24:



Go and read Matthew 12:1-8 you dnt understand that passage..

Saintsammurai:

Its you who dont understand that passage, i am not saying we should not work on sundays, all i am saying is that we should be in church on sundays.. And if you look at the passage very well, both JESUS and everybody were in church, meaning they kept it holy..

Ok...



Saintsammurai:

Going to your place of work on sundays will only land you in hell and you are not a true christian ...bible reference: Exodus 20 verse 8. deuteronomy 5 verse 12, exodus 31 verse 16.[/b]



Like you said. It is your Opinion. Ok...Like you said. It is your

Saintsammurai:

you dnt understand that passage..

Ok. Thank You. Ok. Thank You.

nans24:





Ok...









Like you said. It is your Opinion.

what that passage talked about was kind of domestic work, its not a job where they left the congregation to look for money....read it carefully.

hungryboy:

Sabbath day were Bible talk about Na on Saturday



So no dey go work or open your shop on Saturday











I no been even sabi say na you be gateman for heaven oh. ure wrong sir.

Saintsammurai:

what that passage talked about was kind of domestic work, its not a job where they left the congregation to look for money....read it carefully. Please Sir, I sent you a mail. Kindly check it and get back to me. Thanks and happy Sunday. Please Sir, I sent you a mail. Kindly check it and get back to me. Thanks and happy Sunday.

Tahra, may i help you?

ritamarie:

Please Sir, I sent you a mail. Kindly check it and get back to me. Thanks and happy Sunday. Though i cant access my mail as at now, but when i am in, i will quickly reply you.. happy sunday to you.

Sabbath was made for man not the other way round.Doctors that go to work on sundays,are they going to hell? 9 Likes

Tahra:

Sabbath was made for man not the other way round.Doctors that go to work on sundays,are they going to hell? thank you for this... thank you for this...

Saintsammurai:

Though i cant access my mail as at now, but when i am in, i will quickly reply you.. happy sunday to you. Alright. Please is there a way I can get your contact asap? Alright. Please is there a way I can get your contact asap?

Tahra:

Sabbath was made for man not the other way round.Doctors that go to work on sundays,are they going to hell? They can go to work after church service...