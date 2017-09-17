₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 8:40am
THE bible says, keep the sabbath day holy, the same bible says, seek ye first the kingdom of GOD and his riteousness and every other thing shall be added into it....You have mondays till saturdays to make money and provide for your families, you cannot go to your place of work on sundays, instead of going to the house of GOD, if you do that, then you will go to hell and wont make heaven.. THE time has come for the true worshipers of GOD to worship him in spirit and in truth. And the truth is, If you have a job that requires your service on sundays, then quit the job, because its GOD over everything... GOD will provide a better job for you...Let us tell ourselfs the truth, you cannot claim to love GOD and go to work on sundays instead of going to church to worship him.. so dont deceive yourself, Going to your place of work on sundays will only land you in hell and you are not a true christian...bible reference: Exodus 20 verse 8. deuteronomy 5 verse 12, exodus 31 verse 16.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:43am
Mumu
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:43am
brain fall on u 0p, so if pesin broke sef 4sunday wey n0 get shingbain make hin still c0me church. so dat he will off his cloth and use it as tithe?
*abi u no knw say pastors wey dey go church on sunday na their place of work be that.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by hungryboy(m): 8:43am
Sabbath day were Bible talk about Na on Saturday
So no dey go work or open your shop on Saturday
I no been even sabi say na you be gateman for heaven oh.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by mrwonlasewonie: 8:44am
Oluwasaeon:
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by mrwonlasewonie: 8:45am
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 8:46am
Oluwasaeon:Exodus chapter 20, verse 8.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 8:47am
Hashimyussufamao:Exodus chapter 31, verse 16.. cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:47am
Saintsammurai:Wetin do am
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by dingbang(m): 8:49am
What's the point of keeping the sabbath day holy when all we do is to lie, steal, commit fornication and watch porn....
If you quote me...
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 8:51am
Oluwasaeon:GO and read it and tell me what you saw.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 8:55am
Hashimyussufamao:Deuteronomy 5 verse 12.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by nans24(m): 8:58am
Saintsammurai:
Go and read Matthew 12:1-8
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 9:00am
dingbang:ITS not everybody that fornicate and watch porn... but even if you do, dnt be feel guilty about it, you are still a son of GOD, this is why you must go to church and seek his forgiveness.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by nans24(m): 9:01am
Saintsammurai:
Go and read luke 13:13-17 & luke 14:1-6.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by nans24(m): 9:03am
Oluwasaeon:
Bro haba,the insult is not necessary.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:05am
nans24:Thanks bro. I lost it, I do not insult people but he's very wrong.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 9:06am
Oluwasaeon:Exodus 35 verse 2 to 3.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 9:11am
nans24:Its you who dont understand that passage, i am not saying we should not work[domestic work] on sundays, all i am saying is that we should be in church on sundays.. And if you look at the passage very well, both JESUS and everybody were in church, meaning they kept it holy..
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 9:15am
nans24:you dnt understand that passage..
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by nans24(m): 9:16am
Saintsammurai:
Ok...
Saintsammurai:
Like you said. It is your Opinion.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by nans24(m): 9:17am
Saintsammurai:
Ok. Thank You.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 9:19am
nans24:what that passage talked about was kind of domestic work, its not a job where they left the congregation to look for money....read it carefully.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 10:09am
hungryboy:ure wrong sir.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by ritamarie(f): 10:25am
Saintsammurai:Please Sir, I sent you a mail. Kindly check it and get back to me. Thanks and happy Sunday.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 10:25am
Tahra, may i help you?
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 10:27am
ritamarie:Though i cant access my mail as at now, but when i am in, i will quickly reply you.. happy sunday to you.
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Tahra: 10:27am
Sabbath was made for man not the other way round.Doctors that go to work on sundays,are they going to hell?
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by dingbang(m): 10:28am
Tahra:thank you for this...
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by ritamarie(f): 10:28am
Saintsammurai:Alright. Please is there a way I can get your contact asap?
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Saintsammurai(m): 10:28am
Tahra:They can go to work after church service...
|Re: Opinion!!!!! Any Christian That Goes To Work On Sundays Will Not Make Heaven.... by Tahra: 10:29am
Saintsammurai:Answer d question.
