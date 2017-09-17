Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancée Is Extorting Me (14208 Views)

Well I'm not that super rich but I'm buoyant enough as God may have it...

To be very precise ....

I started dating this lady not too far from now and it have been moving nicely buh, lately i noticed some change in her attitude since she became very sure that I really love her...



For the past month we discussed about marriage and I told her that I'm going to marry her and truly I want to cos it feels like I CAN'T stay without her.....



But the problem is that since then whenever she's around I don't feel like coming back to my house after work cos all she does is to collect money for this or for that and when I try to tell ha that I don't have she always threatening to break up with me, every time I give her money to buy something that is when everything in the market becomes costly, sometimes I look at her and inmy mind I be lik'e "shey Dis gal no know say I sabi d price of all d things she dy lie abwt''

but I keep cool for the sake of peace...



Abeg can you imagine that a brown powder (Zara) she told she bought for 9k I checked it out and its sold for 3k... since night I haven't talked to her but as usual she's packing her bag now....I know in her mind she's waiting for me to beg her or she leave ......



What do I do FAM .....I truly love her

Men and their problems



abeg op why are you complaining



this is a normal thing na



MOST women have a penchant for doing this



Ask married men and women.



if they are going to the market and the total sum is 10,000 it's either they add 5k or 10k.



Although she threatening to break up with you is wrong.



Although she threatening to break up with you is wrong.

tell her how you feel and If you can't, then break up with her and leave us alone.

You beta run away from her before she run you down. 150 Likes 4 Shares

Tell her you won't give her money, if she threatens to break up, tell her she is free to go if she wants to and I assure you, she wont break up.







Be a man, don't have soft mind too much.

Josephjnr:

You beta run away from her before she run you down.

lol tho she's demand a lot ...I cnt c ha running me down

wat if she walks out?

Sabrina18:

Tell her you won't give her money, if she threatens to break up, tell her she is free to go if she wants to and I assure you, she wont break up.







Be a man, don't have soft mind too much.

wat if she walks out?

Evaberry:

lol tell me wat to do wid ha

Arthurwinner:





wat if she walks out? Take that risk, if she love you, she won't walk out easily because of money, I do this alot, threaten my guy that its over(though not cos of money) and still its not over to me, I will jejely use style and come back apologizing to him. Now that's love.



Take that risk, if she love you, she won't walk out easily because of money, I do this alot, threaten my guy that its over(though not cos of money) and still its not over to me, I will jejely use style and come back apologizing to him. Now that's love.

Don't be deceived by gold diggers.

Arthurwinner:





lol tho she's demand a lot ...I cnt c ha running me down

Nothing is actually forever. Have you ever wondered if the money you spend is all she really cares about? Take away the likely only thing she appreciates about you and see what she will become. Nothing is actually forever. Have you ever wondered if the money you spend is all she really cares about? Take away the likely only thing she appreciates about you and see what she will become. 12 Likes



That's being a woman. 1 Like

falconey:





That's being a woman.

That's being a gold digger. I don't extort money from my boo.

The only thing I feel like doing after reading the nonsense you wrote is taking a sledgehammer to your face.



You have little or no spine, and by the sound of things, even less conviction.......

When you say something, mean It. That way, she won't fuck_around with you when you tell her to STFU and dial back the gold mining.

But NOoooo! You want peace to reign so badly that you've resorted to acting like a total pussy_even after catching her in a lie.



Well, you're her_bitch now and there is no turning back..... Dump her or proceed with your financial slavery in perpetuity.



You can't stay without her indeed. 105 Likes 3 Shares

Sabrina18:

That's being a gold digger. I don't extort money from my boo.



Only him can say, no lady would admit to that Most especially naija babes



8 Likes

Sabrina18:

Not every lady has a heart of GOLD like my WIFE and U.

falconey:







Only him can say, no lady would admit to that here.



ma nigga.. Always installing sense into ladies since 1776. ma nigga.. Always installing sense into ladies since 1776. 7 Likes 1 Share

obinnanelson4:

I guess my type are rare.

Keep giving all she demands from you because you do not want to lose her till poverty descend on you. Na so a friend of mine help his finance complete her papa house when fund was no longer forthcoming they call of engagement, the girl is happily married to another man now. Guys should grow brain I beg, if any girl swagger give you problem abandon her for those less problematic.



If a woman want your love even if she's Dangote's daughter she would be totally submissive to you. Na boys wey de force themselves marry divas dey jam trouble for future where girl go de give terms and condition of marriage. In Africa this is an anomaly, girls that can not listen to your advice/instructions to the latter should be left for those they can listen to so you do not come on NL to share stories that touch later. 52 Likes 1 Share

dingbang:

obinnanelson4:

without exception you are unique. Abeg I fit come ur house come borrow blackberry charger? I don't use BlackBerry o, that one don reign finish, na tecno and infinix we dey lolzzz. I don't use BlackBerry o, that one don reign finish, na tecno and infinix we dey lolzzz.

Sabrina18:

Yes oo, we are rare my sister

Sabrina18:

What is even wrong with this OP self



So u mean u can't fix this little issue with her privately

That powder that u talked about is expensive

It's not 3k please

Make dat relationship work



I love men that re 'givers' 2 Likes

Sabrina18:

