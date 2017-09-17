₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,668 members, 3,796,794 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 09:10 PM

My Fiancée Is Extorting Me - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancée Is Extorting Me (14208 Views)

My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! / Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo / My Fiancée Wants To Break Up With Me Because She Doesn't Want Sex Anymore (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)

My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:32am
Well I'm not that super rich but I'm buoyant enough as God may have it...
To be very precise ....
I started dating this lady not too far from now and it have been moving nicely buh, lately i noticed some change in her attitude since she became very sure that I really love her...

For the past month we discussed about marriage and I told her that I'm going to marry her and truly I want to cos it feels like I CAN'T stay without her.....

But the problem is that since then whenever she's around I don't feel like coming back to my house after work cos all she does is to collect money for this or for that and when I try to tell ha that I don't have she always threatening to break up with me, every time I give her money to buy something that is when everything in the market becomes costly, sometimes I look at her and inmy mind I be lik'e "shey Dis gal no know say I sabi d price of all d things she dy lie abwt''
but I keep cool for the sake of peace...

Abeg can you imagine that a brown powder (Zara) she told she bought for 9k I checked it out and its sold for 3k... since night I haven't talked to her but as usual she's packing her bag now....I know in her mind she's waiting for me to beg her or she leave ......

What do I do FAM .....I truly love her

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Evaberry(f): 10:34am
Men and their problems

abeg op why are you complaining

this is a normal thing na

MOST women have a penchant for doing this

Ask married men and women.

if they are going to the market and the total sum is 10,000 it's either they add 5k or 10k.

Although she threatening to break up with you is wrong.

tell her how you feel and If you can't, then break up with her and leave us alone.

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Josephjnr(m): 10:35am
You beta run away from her before she run you down.

150 Likes 4 Shares

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 10:37am
Tell her you won't give her money, if she threatens to break up, tell her she is free to go if she wants to and I assure you, she wont break up.



Be a man, don't have soft mind too much.

179 Likes 9 Shares

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:42am
Josephjnr:
You beta run away from her before she run you down.

lol tho she's demand a lot ...I cnt c ha running me down

1 Like 1 Share

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:43am
wat if she walks out?
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:43am
Sabrina18:
Tell her you won't give her money, if she threatens to break up, tell her she is free to go if she wants to and I assure you, she wont break up.



Be a man, don't have soft mind too much.

wat if she walks out?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:45am
Evaberry:
Men and their problems
lol tell me wat to do wid ha

1 Like

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 10:46am
Arthurwinner:


wat if she walks out?
Take that risk, if she love you, she won't walk out easily because of money, I do this alot, threaten my guy that its over(though not cos of money) and still its not over to me, I will jejely use style and come back apologizing to him. Now that's love.

Don't be deceived by gold diggers.

105 Likes 2 Shares

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Josephjnr(m): 10:48am
Arthurwinner:


lol tho she's demand a lot ...I cnt c ha running me down

Nothing is actually forever. Have you ever wondered if the money you spend is all she really cares about? Take away the likely only thing she appreciates about you and see what she will become.

12 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 10:49am

That's being a woman.

1 Like

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 10:51am
falconey:


That's being a woman.
That's being a gold digger. I don't extort money from my boo.

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by IamLEGEND1: 10:51am
The only thing I feel like doing after reading the nonsense you wrote is taking a sledgehammer to your face.

You have little or no spine, and by the sound of things, even less conviction.......
When you say something, mean It. That way, she won't fuck_around with you when you tell her to STFU and dial back the gold mining.
But NOoooo! You want peace to reign so badly that you've resorted to acting like a total pussy_even after catching her in a lie.

Well, you're her_bitch now and there is no turning back..... Dump her or proceed with your financial slavery in perpetuity.

You can't stay without her indeed.

105 Likes 3 Shares

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 10:54am
Sabrina18:
That's being a gold digger. I don't extort money from my boo.


Only him can say, no lady would admit to that Most especially naija babes

8 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 10:58am
Sabrina18:
That's being a gold digger. I don't extort money from my boo.
Not every lady has a heart of GOLD like my WIFE and U.
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by dingbang(m): 11:01am
falconey:



Only him can say, no lady would admit to that here.

ma nigga.. Always installing sense into ladies since 1776.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:03am
obinnanelson4:
Not every lady has a heart of GOLD like my WIFE and U.
I guess my type are rare.

2 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by ayokellany: 11:03am
Keep giving all she demands from you because you do not want to lose her till poverty descend on you. Na so a friend of mine help his finance complete her papa house when fund was no longer forthcoming they call of engagement, the girl is happily married to another man now. Guys should grow brain I beg, if any girl swagger give you problem abandon her for those less problematic.

If a woman want your love even if she's Dangote's daughter she would be totally submissive to you. Na boys wey de force themselves marry divas dey jam trouble for future where girl go de give terms and condition of marriage. In Africa this is an anomaly, girls that can not listen to your advice/instructions to the latter should be left for those they can listen to so you do not come on NL to share stories that touch later.

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 11:05am
dingbang:
ma nigga.. Always installing sense into ladies since 1776.



The great banker, my manest man. Abeg you get any 1million naira wey you no Dey use again?

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by dingbang(m): 11:08am
falconey:




The great banker, my manest man. Abeg you get any 1million naira wey you no Dey use again?
e dey for vault.. Come rob am... cheesy

5 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 11:09am
dingbang:
e dey for vault.. Come rob am... cheesy



He easy na you wey like money pass me never Rob am?

3 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by dingbang(m): 11:10am
falconey:




He easy na you wey like money pass me never Rob am?
I dey look for my expendables team.

3 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 11:10am
Sabrina18:
I guess my type are rare.
without exception you are unique. Abeg I fit come ur house come borrow blackberry charger?

4 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:14am
obinnanelson4:
without exception you are unique. Abeg I fit come ur house come borrow blackberry charger?
I don't use BlackBerry o, that one don reign finish, na tecno and infinix we dey lolzzz.
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by princ007(f): 11:23am
Sabrina18:
I guess my type are rare.
Yes oo, we are rare my sister

1 Like

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 11:31am
Sabrina18:
I don't use BlackBerry o, that one don reign finish, na tecno and infinix we dey lolzzz.
all Na the same charger...Abeg pm me make we talk in personal.
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by hazandino(m): 11:34am
Bro, firstly u made mistake by showin her she's dat important in ur life, even if she is u would have keep mute by keepin it 2 ur self because dats exactly wat makin her misbehave......... And as she's packing her tins to leave don't just say a word to her, if she threaten u of leaving again just use sense, mind and "jokingly" tell her say she's free to go, girlz plenty outside... U'll see sum changes in her ..

3 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:36am
obinnanelson4:
all Na the same charger...Abeg pm me make we talk in personal.
I hope there is no problem.
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by MhizzAJ(f): 11:38am
What is even wrong with this OP self

So u mean u can't fix this little issue with her privately
That powder that u talked about is expensive
It's not 3k please
Make dat relationship work

I love men that re 'givers'

2 Likes

Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 11:40am
Sabrina18:
I hope there is no problem.
Not at all. Just a matter of the heart that's all.
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:42am
obinnanelson4:
Not at all. Just a matter of the heart that's all.
Ok.
Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Adukey: 11:42am
obinnanelson4:
all Na the same charger...Abeg pm me make we talk in personal.


And you don marry o,na wa.

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)

See How This Beautiful Naija Lady Grabbed This Guys! **** Hmm 18+ (photos) / My Experience With Worwor And Olodo 9ja Babes / The Devil You Know Is Better Than The Angel You Don't Kown?

Viewing this topic: sofeco(m), Friedweed, folakin(m), janeade(f), victons(m), bosswina(m), Temitoppe(m), Nweke12, Arthurwinner(m), Dfinex(f), adexin, Mrsfaithfoly, kelly4kelly, PHEMMY18(m), Zionprincess(f), olaNL, Rhips, djlaqua91(m), Singlecliq, IHate9ja1(m), oyincute, shugasofttouch, eduevolutionnow(m), kingflav(m), cletz991(m), Pwettyella(f), SantiRAMBO, janellemonae, raj2014(m), TruePass(m), Imjustagirl(f), mbchuks(m), goingape1, Mark3(m), Meckzy81, iamsammie(m), clevadani, Nweike1, Timbuktuo, YoungDaNaval(m), beesyb(f), kaybams1(m), Princefrankie1(m), Rencent(m), Lbrasi, victorava(m), Stylz69(m), Mckayzee(m), areteox(m), kingchi32, Electronzeez(m), Sadrey1(m), mcudoye, Tisevadon, Maafiaalady, joinnow, kmcutez(f), princeryle1, praiseneofingz(m), Spidermon, dammy336(f), phemy36(m), oluwashegunfunm(m), PqsMike, vitality22(m), BluntBoy(m), Stycon(m), lamtinky(m), Fairgodwin(m), Rolly83(m), MzYemmy, amanze54, OMNIVIRUS, RickyRoSss, BlessAdeik(f), kirikwu, mayowa94, LordKO(m), kodedbis(f), treasuredkids(f), ponti93(m), Horlartunes, maran1983(f), rexharysn(m), Mentorkaryhm(m), Abumtestimony1, mjaysdaughter(f), walexbiz(m), vickvan(m), olu1759(m), Fvcknames, betilla(f), cassyrooy(m), Chomsky1967, biokis007, Princepioneer(m), princemi(m), chyima(f), slimbj, dcutey, edeXede, phemflex90(m), Zumah(m) and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.