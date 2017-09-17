₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,668 members, 3,796,794 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 09:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Fiancée Is Extorting Me (14208 Views)
My Fiancée And A Man Are Living Together, She Said It's Nothing! / Man Grabs Fiancée's Boobs In Pre-Wedding Photo / My Fiancée Wants To Break Up With Me Because She Doesn't Want Sex Anymore (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply) (Go Down)
|My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:32am
Well I'm not that super rich but I'm buoyant enough as God may have it...
To be very precise ....
I started dating this lady not too far from now and it have been moving nicely buh, lately i noticed some change in her attitude since she became very sure that I really love her...
For the past month we discussed about marriage and I told her that I'm going to marry her and truly I want to cos it feels like I CAN'T stay without her.....
But the problem is that since then whenever she's around I don't feel like coming back to my house after work cos all she does is to collect money for this or for that and when I try to tell ha that I don't have she always threatening to break up with me, every time I give her money to buy something that is when everything in the market becomes costly, sometimes I look at her and inmy mind I be lik'e "shey Dis gal no know say I sabi d price of all d things she dy lie abwt''
but I keep cool for the sake of peace...
Abeg can you imagine that a brown powder (Zara) she told she bought for 9k I checked it out and its sold for 3k... since night I haven't talked to her but as usual she's packing her bag now....I know in her mind she's waiting for me to beg her or she leave ......
What do I do FAM .....I truly love her
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Evaberry(f): 10:34am
Men and their problems
abeg op why are you complaining
this is a normal thing na
MOST women have a penchant for doing this
Ask married men and women.
if they are going to the market and the total sum is 10,000 it's either they add 5k or 10k.
Although she threatening to break up with you is wrong.
tell her how you feel and If you can't, then break up with her and leave us alone.
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Josephjnr(m): 10:35am
You beta run away from her before she run you down.
150 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 10:37am
Tell her you won't give her money, if she threatens to break up, tell her she is free to go if she wants to and I assure you, she wont break up.
Be a man, don't have soft mind too much.
179 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:42am
Josephjnr:
lol tho she's demand a lot ...I cnt c ha running me down
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:43am
wat if she walks out?
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:43am
Sabrina18:
wat if she walks out?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Arthurwinner(m): 10:45am
Evaberry:lol tell me wat to do wid ha
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 10:46am
Arthurwinner:Take that risk, if she love you, she won't walk out easily because of money, I do this alot, threaten my guy that its over(though not cos of money) and still its not over to me, I will jejely use style and come back apologizing to him. Now that's love.
Don't be deceived by gold diggers.
105 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Josephjnr(m): 10:48am
Arthurwinner:
Nothing is actually forever. Have you ever wondered if the money you spend is all she really cares about? Take away the likely only thing she appreciates about you and see what she will become.
12 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 10:49am
That's being a woman.
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 10:51am
falconey:That's being a gold digger. I don't extort money from my boo.
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by IamLEGEND1: 10:51am
The only thing I feel like doing after reading the nonsense you wrote is taking a sledgehammer to your face.
You have little or no spine, and by the sound of things, even less conviction.......
When you say something, mean It. That way, she won't fuck_around with you when you tell her to STFU and dial back the gold mining.
But NOoooo! You want peace to reign so badly that you've resorted to acting like a total pussy_even after catching her in a lie.
Well, you're her_bitch now and there is no turning back..... Dump her or proceed with your financial slavery in perpetuity.
You can't stay without her indeed.
105 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 10:54am
Sabrina18:
Only him can say, no lady would admit to that Most especially naija babes
8 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 10:58am
Sabrina18:Not every lady has a heart of GOLD like my WIFE and U.
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by dingbang(m): 11:01am
falconey:ma nigga.. Always installing sense into ladies since 1776.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:03am
obinnanelson4:I guess my type are rare.
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by ayokellany: 11:03am
Keep giving all she demands from you because you do not want to lose her till poverty descend on you. Na so a friend of mine help his finance complete her papa house when fund was no longer forthcoming they call of engagement, the girl is happily married to another man now. Guys should grow brain I beg, if any girl swagger give you problem abandon her for those less problematic.
If a woman want your love even if she's Dangote's daughter she would be totally submissive to you. Na boys wey de force themselves marry divas dey jam trouble for future where girl go de give terms and condition of marriage. In Africa this is an anomaly, girls that can not listen to your advice/instructions to the latter should be left for those they can listen to so you do not come on NL to share stories that touch later.
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 11:05am
dingbang:
The great banker, my manest man. Abeg you get any 1million naira wey you no Dey use again?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by dingbang(m): 11:08am
falconey:e dey for vault.. Come rob am...
5 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by falconey(m): 11:09am
dingbang:
He easy na you wey like money pass me never Rob am?
3 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by dingbang(m): 11:10am
falconey:I dey look for my expendables team.
3 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 11:10am
Sabrina18:without exception you are unique. Abeg I fit come ur house come borrow blackberry charger?
4 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:14am
obinnanelson4:I don't use BlackBerry o, that one don reign finish, na tecno and infinix we dey lolzzz.
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by princ007(f): 11:23am
Sabrina18:Yes oo, we are rare my sister
1 Like
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 11:31am
Sabrina18:all Na the same charger...Abeg pm me make we talk in personal.
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by hazandino(m): 11:34am
Bro, firstly u made mistake by showin her she's dat important in ur life, even if she is u would have keep mute by keepin it 2 ur self because dats exactly wat makin her misbehave......... And as she's packing her tins to leave don't just say a word to her, if she threaten u of leaving again just use sense, mind and "jokingly" tell her say she's free to go, girlz plenty outside... U'll see sum changes in her ..
3 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:36am
obinnanelson4:I hope there is no problem.
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by MhizzAJ(f): 11:38am
What is even wrong with this OP self
So u mean u can't fix this little issue with her privately
That powder that u talked about is expensive
It's not 3k please
Make dat relationship work
I love men that re 'givers'
2 Likes
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by obinnanelson4(m): 11:40am
Sabrina18:Not at all. Just a matter of the heart that's all.
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Sabrina18(f): 11:42am
obinnanelson4:Ok.
|Re: My Fiancée Is Extorting Me by Adukey: 11:42am
obinnanelson4:
And you don marry o,na wa.
5 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (Reply)
See How This Beautiful Naija Lady Grabbed This Guys! **** Hmm 18+ (photos) / My Experience With Worwor And Olodo 9ja Babes / The Devil You Know Is Better Than The Angel You Don't Kown?
Viewing this topic: sofeco(m), Friedweed, folakin(m), janeade(f), victons(m), bosswina(m), Temitoppe(m), Nweke12, Arthurwinner(m), Dfinex(f), adexin, Mrsfaithfoly, kelly4kelly, PHEMMY18(m), Zionprincess(f), olaNL, Rhips, djlaqua91(m), Singlecliq, IHate9ja1(m), oyincute, shugasofttouch, eduevolutionnow(m), kingflav(m), cletz991(m), Pwettyella(f), SantiRAMBO, janellemonae, raj2014(m), TruePass(m), Imjustagirl(f), mbchuks(m), goingape1, Mark3(m), Meckzy81, iamsammie(m), clevadani, Nweike1, Timbuktuo, YoungDaNaval(m), beesyb(f), kaybams1(m), Princefrankie1(m), Rencent(m), Lbrasi, victorava(m), Stylz69(m), Mckayzee(m), areteox(m), kingchi32, Electronzeez(m), Sadrey1(m), mcudoye, Tisevadon, Maafiaalady, joinnow, kmcutez(f), princeryle1, praiseneofingz(m), Spidermon, dammy336(f), phemy36(m), oluwashegunfunm(m), PqsMike, vitality22(m), BluntBoy(m), Stycon(m), lamtinky(m), Fairgodwin(m), Rolly83(m), MzYemmy, amanze54, OMNIVIRUS, RickyRoSss, BlessAdeik(f), kirikwu, mayowa94, LordKO(m), kodedbis(f), treasuredkids(f), ponti93(m), Horlartunes, maran1983(f), rexharysn(m), Mentorkaryhm(m), Abumtestimony1, mjaysdaughter(f), walexbiz(m), vickvan(m), olu1759(m), Fvcknames, betilla(f), cassyrooy(m), Chomsky1967, biokis007, Princepioneer(m), princemi(m), chyima(f), slimbj, dcutey, edeXede, phemflex90(m), Zumah(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18