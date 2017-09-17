₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,554 members, 3,796,394 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 04:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live (3584 Views)
Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live / Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 1) On 4th April 2017 / Chelsea Vs Everton (5 - 0) On 5th November 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by MrRichy(m): 3:38pm
Man U 3 : 0 Eve
3 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by OkuFaba(m): 3:40pm
Urchman27:i be die hard Arsenal fan oo..
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:42pm
There's only one UNITED
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:42pm
Reporting for duty....
Everton has been sharing losses for the past 2 weeks. Time for United to collect sweet 3 points
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:46pm
seunny4lif:Good afternoon my daddy in lord
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 3:49pm
Senior Pastor
How do you see the match
sirfee:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by LilSmith55(m): 3:53pm
fabulousfortune:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 3:53pm
Khutie:i am sorry
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by oxonek: 3:54pm
I feel so emotional about Rooney returning to play against Manchester United. I almost cannot watch. Truly, and a bit weirdly, I wish he was unavailable through injury or something.
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 3:54pm
seunny4lif:It is done and dusted,Man U is winning this match
A moment of silence for the haters
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by LesbianBoy(m): 3:59pm
I don show
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 3:59pm
am just here for the red cards, fights and injuries
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 3:59pm
sirfee:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 4:00pm
GAME ON!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:00pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by don4ye: 4:03pm
Number 1
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 4:03pm
GOAL!
VALENCIA
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by habbyy03: 4:03pm
valencia scores
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 4:04pm
Valencia scores
MUN 1-0 EVE
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 4:04pm
Goal valencia
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by zulex880: 4:04pm
Gooooooooooooaaaaaaaaaalll
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by Phonefanatic: 4:04pm
That's spirit of Scholes
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by KingOfThePay(m): 4:04pm
Man u is just on Fire...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by zulex880: 4:04pm
Mehn this goal no be here
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 4:04pm
What a goal
What a strike
End of the world
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by don4ye: 4:05pm
Thank you chelsea for selling Matic
5 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by Yhemit(m): 4:05pm
o'boy that goal badt mehn
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by KingOfThePay(m): 4:05pm
Phonefanatic:
Well said
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by zulex880: 4:06pm
Chelsea fans be like, ahh ahh sharply sharply?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by Yhemit(m): 4:06pm
seunny4lif:that goal Nah respect bro
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Everton (1 - 0) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 4:06pm
Wow! Lovely goal
2 Likes
Henrik Larsson Signs For Manchester United / Shocking Article About Fernando Torres And The Reason For His Decline / Chelsea Won The UCL,EPL And Carling Cup In My Dream Last Night
Viewing this topic: 124mumsy, ovadozes(m), stockbear, grtboy51(m), habbyy03, YuceeOoch(f), Richy4(m), skoloppy31(m), joshmee4real(m), bishopdave(m), begwong, dandibeat(m), Silensa(m), Dalyjay(m), adriftonmemories(m), bettercreature(m), IamZod(m), chris4gold(m), Okaakoko(m), johnjah, Fordzzy(m), Philosopher101, Andyoa, handelex(m), sallee(f), Nestoville(m), HottestFire, AndrewFarms(m), faithoni, ogor67(m), seunseye(m), lloydpras, starkings, sherishmi, purplekayc(m), exklusive4, AmiableJay(m), bjt(m), AMossley(m), Showab, enyi1, Topet124, Wolexdey(m), wizelink(m), charlexv, untillionltd, SPIDER90, annie74(f), sirfee(m), itchie, jowhyte(m), BOMA2912(m), NaMe4, Afrok(m), muhsain299(m), NairalandSARS, Keegan, pyrex23(m), Adminisher, kpumpey, lomprico(m), crouch2014(m), zagadat1, Tobescol(m), Khutie, kinglhanrey(m), soterslove, drizzit(m), ajulu8000, Oluwatobi09(m), lovicks, Bank450(m), mybeauty(f), NoBetterNigeria, ifyboy60(m), djvaldez1, Knownpal(m), iluvpomo(m), emeernest, ba7man(m), Rochero(m), Neimar, kosire(m), Springsdy456958(m), robonski15(m), Davoneskay(m), Lekan155, dadabashua1(m), wristbangle(m), CEOYOMZZYBLOG, KingOfThePay(m), greenstar, lanreabbey(m), Godsate, VIPERVENOM(m), ammyluv2002(f), amaham(m), ottohan(m), xelow231(m), dojumav, assemble, Adeoye89, teeepen, benneyor, uglodoh(f), Kyase(m), Binchie(f), omniwater, oyatake200, don4ye, yomi96(m), Ivanlxi(m), owee, sylver1(m), paymentvoucher(m), LastMumu, Hakeem12(m), Dontrapatolli(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26