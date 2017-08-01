₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,554 members, 3,796,394 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 04:36 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo (7023 Views)
E-money And His 3 Sons Rock Matching Agbada In Adorable Photos / Checkout Osita Iheme And His Dog Almost His Height(photo) / Geraldine Iheme Releases Stunning Pre-wedding Pix (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 11:04am
Author & Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Geraldine Iheme and her husband, Otas Bazuaye welcomed their first child, a baby girl sometime in May 2017.
Geraldine shared these adorable photos of her family on her IG page and wrote;
"Our Bond... Our Circle.. can't be broken.. coz God says so �"
Beautiful Family!
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/beautiful-photos-of-former-bba.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 11:11am
Cool
Beautiful family
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by pyyxxaro: 11:29am
Why una turn the picture naa
Una want make we de turn fone upandan to look picture abi
Who be Geraldine again
Abegi
Make I go find where I go chop free food
4 Likes
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by AverageAnnie(f): 11:39am
I love cute babies I love cute babies
1 Like
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 12:28pm
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by doyinisaac: 12:28pm
AverageAnnie:Who hate cute babies?
7 Likes
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by talkeverytime: 3:09pm
Beautiful family !
Read here:
"Signs that a girl is trying to seduce you"
http://www.talkeverytime.com/2017/08/7-signs-that-girl-is-trying-to-seduce.html
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by MRAKBEE(m): 3:10pm
Marriage is best enjoyed in youthful days.
They all look happy.
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by jboy73: 3:12pm
I admire their bald heads
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by Florblu(f): 3:14pm
Unlike someone whose achievement is her nude pictures that liters the internet
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by Not0fThis: 3:16pm
Aww, cute baby girl.
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by silasweb(m): 3:19pm
Beautiful family
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by logadims: 3:25pm
!
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by logadims: 3:27pm
please friends I have limited time on this contest and I need your
votes(likes,comments and tag friends) please click on the link
below to like the photo.. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1402630973185426&id=1274319089349949 thanks...
please, it's ending today..
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by purplekayc(m): 3:42pm
Florblu:tboss?
No be me talk am o
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by YelloweWest: 3:47pm
doyinisaac:What of the wich that pour hot water on a baby boy
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by doyinisaac: 3:50pm
YelloweWest:That one is mentally ill na
|Re: Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo by chache: 4:29pm
Waiting for Seu.n and his family in adorable photos
check out this funny video �:
How Friends Be Like When You Ask For MONEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkdcHv1D_wM
(0) (Reply)
Court Orders Ndlea To Pay N25m Compensation To Baba Suwe / Man Checking LINDA IKEJI'S Boobz / This Throwback Photo Of Fuji Maestro "Pasuma Wonder" Will Shock You
Viewing this topic: Tommymoi(m), Crossguy, ntebong, ala234crity(m), okabe(m), Meks22(m), luckson3k, Annabelkelvin(f), chache, BHM01, estheremma(f), kollins3, olusteady79, ibnchokomah(m), fils1(m), finco, Ogexchi(f), rollykotex, allisonluvsu(m), nkenu(m) and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9