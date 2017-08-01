Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Geraldine Iheme And Her Family In Adorable Photo (7023 Views)

Author & Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Geraldine Iheme and her husband, Otas Bazuaye welcomed their first child, a baby girl sometime in May 2017.







Geraldine shared these adorable photos of her family on her IG page and wrote;



"Our Bond... Our Circle.. can't be broken.. coz God says so �"

Beautiful Family!



Author & Ex Big Brother Africa Housemate, Geraldine Iheme and her husband, Otas Bazuaye welcomed their first child, a baby girl sometime in May 2017.

Geraldine shared these adorable photos of her family on her IG page and wrote;

Beautiful Family!

Cool

Beautiful family





Una want make we de turn fone upandan to look picture abi





Who be Geraldine again



Abegi



Why una turn the picture naa

Una want make we de turn fone upandan to look picture abi

Who be Geraldine again

Abegi

Make I go find where I go chop free food

I love cute babies

Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44

AverageAnnie:

I love cute babies

Who hate cute babies?





Marriage is best enjoyed in youthful days.

They all look happy.

I admire their bald heads

Unlike someone whose achievement is her nude pictures that liters the internet

Aww, cute baby girl.

Beautiful family

!



Florblu:

Unlike someone whose achievement is her nude pictures that liters the internet tboss?

No be me talk am o tboss?No be me talk am o

doyinisaac:

Who hate cute babies? What of the wich that pour hot water on a baby boy What of the wich that pour hot water on a baby boy

YelloweWest:



What of the wich that pour hot water on a baby boy That one is mentally ill na That one is mentally ill na