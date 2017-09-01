₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by praizblog: 12:21pm
Beautiful actress Pictured together at a movie set heavy on my mind.
They look so great together.
More @ http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/09/checkout-mercy-aigbe-uche-jombo-ini-edo.html?m=0
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by praizblog: 12:21pm
They r so happy
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by BlackDBagba: 12:27pm
Is that a wedding ring on Ini's finger? Who come marry am?
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by DRPAIT123(m): 12:29pm
let me try to give the first pic a good caption.......when the class teacher enters the class and she asked the class :where are the lesbians among you all......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by Theseus01(m): 12:39pm
DRPAIT123:must you always say rubbish?
7 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by doyinisaac: 12:41pm
DRPAIT123:You are talking nonsense
8 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by ReorxTohGan(m): 12:42pm
And d name of d movie is KARISHIKAS(Reloaded)!!!....agbaya 'em
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by Houseofglam7: 12:51pm
The empty paint bucket wey dem use for their face just dey dia
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by DRPAIT123(m): 1:00pm
doyinisaac:what do you know(ki lomode mo),be drooling over olosho...shame
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by DRPAIT123(m): 1:01pm
Theseus01:Ask your freaking leaking brain lil
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by doyinisaac: 1:01pm
DRPAIT123:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by DRPAIT123(m): 1:03pm
[quote author=doyinisaac post=60547278][/quote] your Papa is who you're referring to....Alaileko
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by DRPAIT123(m): 1:04pm
I am ready for all of una....bring it on....too blind to see
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by AverageAnnie(f): 3:53pm
@Op,it's "heaven on my mind" not "heavy"
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by RealLandForSale(f): 6:51pm
Beautiful ladies! Two bottles of coke and two bottles of Fanta
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by emeijeh(m): 6:51pm
See how artificial they all look
Smh
Btw, why is Jombo hiding?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by sureheaven(m): 6:51pm
Adorable indeed
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by modelmike7(m): 6:51pm
Lovely
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by abdelrahman: 6:52pm
ok
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by MhizzAJ(f): 6:52pm
Mercy Aigbe is so stylish
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by ImmaculateQueen(f): 6:55pm
Beautiful ladies
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by celestialdamsel(f): 6:57pm
OK
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by Veraatabeh(f): 6:59pm
Cute
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by maamisco(f): 7:00pm
The first pix is like uche say " pls girls cover me let not my fans con see my face n say I still dey pretend that all is well"
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by DaInferno(m): 7:10pm
MrSamuel8142:weydone sire... Pls have u gotten yours?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by fram99: 7:12pm
DRPAIT123:
Are you serious or just written?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by Sleyanya1(m): 7:13pm
And this made Front Page on Nairaland.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by Youngkingz: 7:16pm
MrSamuel8142:
you need Jesus Christ, save your soul
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by Millz404(m): 7:16pm
MrSamuel8142:
See criminal....
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by lepagawu: 7:17pm
Agbayas dem
|Re: Mercy Aigbe, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo And Yvonne Nwosu In Adorable Selfie by PatAnselm(m): 7:17pm
doyinisaac:Lwkmd can't stop laughing. You wan kill the guy?
