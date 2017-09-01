₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,879,668 members, 3,796,792 topics. Date: Sunday, 17 September 2017 at 09:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS (13605 Views)
Man Drugged, Dumped In Nigeria After Two Months In Swiss Jail (pic) / EMU Trains For Lagos Light Rail Blue Line Ready For Shipping / FG Test Runs Abuja-Kaduna Cabin Trains (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by dainformant(m): 1:17pm
A batch of trains rolled off the production line of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Nanjing Puzhen Co., Ltd., on Sept. 12, and will be shipped to the Port of Lagos in Nigeria a month later, according to reports.
These 10 standard-gauge trains were ordered by Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) in May this year. They have adopted Chinese standards, and will be the fastest trains running in Africa, with a design speed of 160 km/h. Operation speed could be as high as 150 km/h.
Lagos Senator, Senator Gbenga Ashafa was among the Ministerial Delegation that inspected some of the rail coaches expected in Nigeria by the N R C (next quarter), in Nanjing, China on September 12.
Gbenga Ashafa, chairman of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Land Transport, believes that the Chinese trains will definitely improve the railway development of the country. He said Nigeria is a fertile land open to foreign direct investments with a high return rate.
According to the CRRC Nanjing Puzhen, it is the second order placed by the NRC. The first of five trains was ordered in 2015 and delivered in 2016.
CRRC Nanjing Puzhen has finished 10 orders for six African countries so far, including Nigeria, Sudan, Cameron, and Kenya.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/fastest-trains-africa-set-shipped-nigeria-inspected-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by dainformant(m): 1:18pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/fastest-trains-africa-set-shipped-nigeria-inspected-photos.html
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by FortifiedCity: 1:21pm
Yes!!!
Fastest tokunbo trains that were repainted and refurbished. Bring them here and after 6 months, they will pack up shop.
Awon Okirika train them to be bought by Okrika politicians
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by madridguy(m): 1:24pm
Good development.
2 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by HsLBroker(m): 1:59pm
madridguy:better than know
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by drunkcow(m): 2:11pm
train da wee no last 2 month.Buy train u go buy chinko train .is this one train enough
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by dainformant(m): 7:01pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Flexherbal(m): 8:11pm
Nice one !
1 Like
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by DanielsParker(m): 8:11pm
Is Africa a dumping ground..?
Is this the kinda trains they use over there..?
*going to bed*.. wake me up when something nice and impressive comes..
10 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Flashh: 8:11pm
Ugly things are mostly shipped to Nigeria. That one I'm seeing design is of no difference from the old ones.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by nairalandfreak(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Oluwasaeon(m): 8:11pm
FortifiedCity:
1 Like
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Samiceman: 8:12pm
No comment
1 Like
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Paperwhite(m): 8:12pm
Thinking to see "bullet"train but alas check out these poo! What are we doing with these locomotives What is the difference between these and what APC roundly condemned that GEJ gave Nigeria? APC remains the grand deception of the century.Jokers!
18 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by baby124: 8:13pm
Op take your time. Stop insulting us in Nigeria with this fastest train bull poo
6 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Swiftlee(m): 8:13pm
Buhari self!
2 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by sotall(m): 8:13pm
OK
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by scholes0(m): 8:13pm
They can't even tell us simple things such as the path which the so called fastest trains will be plying.
I can bet my ass it is that Abuja to Kaduna rail track route.
3 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by rentAcock(m): 8:15pm
These jokers are here bragging about 160km/hr trains when China built trains running as fast as 431km/hr as far back as 2004. Nigerian politicians are clowns but I can't blame them, they know their constituents are gullible bonobos whom are easily lured over with free bags of rice and mosquito nets come election day.
12 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by rentAcock(m): 8:15pm
Jokers
1 Like
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Okunaye005: 8:15pm
Sai baba
2 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Adeoba10(m): 8:15pm
Awon ti "JONATHAN PROJECT" da?
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by Rapmoney(m): 8:15pm
Old craps as trains!!! Fit for the museum!
Meanwhile, the level of hunger in Nigeria is very alarming! The recent size of N50 akpu is giving me sleepless nights. Very soon, the poor masses will be divided into two groups-the canivores and herbivores...those that will find nothing to eat and end up eating their fellow citizens and those that will find nothing to eat and end up eating grasses, flowers and plants of all kind!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by officialJP(m): 8:15pm
were is unamdi i said wer is kanu were is he
3 Likes
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by tooth4tooth: 8:16pm
I hope they are brand new ?
|Re: Africa's Fastest Trains Set To Be Shipped To Nigeria After Being Inspected. PICS by mccoy47(m): 8:16pm
160km/hr fastest train?
Africa sha
Do You Want To Learn More About Travels: / Easy, Fast, Secure Way To Your Future Georgia / FRSC Or The Police?
Viewing this topic: prof1990(m), Maqkobi(m), kennethromanus, gretblue, fanwas(m), edababa007(m), omotisa, okims, JayZeus(m), Deckylicious(m), Krixon, opwa4us(m), YINKS89(m), Lextronggroup, shollarsax, mufasa007, Gudfrie(m), imarrpopson, nevilbot, Darchangel(m), Agboola321(m), tayorh(m), tosodus(m), WFdesteenee(m), hisdon, emmanayo11(m), lordGrad, Hamzausman20, Hongbenga(m), michlan(m), SarcasticMe(m), boborneyor(m), nnamxxx(m), Zetra(m), Jodforex(m), ebuk4real, ogbada33, Dimejidude(m), DeutschJunge, mohlanforex, kolasoft, agentofhell(m), BigBen10(m), donsimon2012(m), dhebo(m), wg01, princekalani, snazzy5050(m), jossytech(m), espn(m), drealcivilceno(m), Novelistguy(m), Ballistical(m), cliffypatt(m), SHOPPERS(m), GogetterMD(m), stabillo(m), K9drogo, princeso2020, Truefaith, handsomebanana(m), olatunji21(m), daneni1(m), kingsol1759(m), osas800(m), Sparklee(m), shoneye2oluseyi(m), ivili(m), rhilwhan(m), Danybest, lelvin(m), DavidAdeyemo(m), Muyoatlanta(m), Bostin(m), Thylord(m), faaz24, PHIPEX(m), Samogbo1, keylaz, Obasiomogo(m), sullenx(m), Otamio, ifyn4real(m), dolarland(m), kingsinhno1, Sleezwizz, Rapmoney(m), Copretzax, SHALLREIGN(m), 4pppp(m), lonelydora(m), gbengadada2004(m), kamillonaire(m), eDeity, TouchOfSpice(m), kennlynx, Onlyonebuhari, djacob(m), Lekeo, MMAbbey, mumu5000(m), tfelicityk, zainabmc, BrainBuckz, oyekanwahab(m), Ramon92, talkwitanny, ayhorpharms, Ehi07(f), truth4u, Pozzy(m), abnot, amani63, Timmy85, onebody(m), ishowdotgmail(m), ayoradical01(m), sambiyi(m), kunzzy(m), Donphilly(m), Badonasty(m), UNDISPUTEDNIGGA(m), gentleguy1975, heilige(m), Pray(m), kevspens, Ggee(m), spirit6, junglej, Barrywilly(m), abbeyty(m), YourGrace, chino4(m), FX(m), Akanstic(m), teeshawt(m), HolarQD(m), Edoblakky(m), agbolahanjnr, CallmeAbbey, lonzo(m), Tajolo, Fancylife(m), oppsyij, opera1234, bellazz(m) and 218 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6