Killed Nnamdi Kanu's Dog





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzpIpVyuBqQ See Live Video Of The Wreckage Nigerian Army Did Inside Nnamdi Kanu's House.Killed Nnamdi Kanu's Dog

Violation of human rights

Killing of unharmed protesters

Launching a manhunt for an innocent citizen

Assaulting good citizen

Planting petrol bomb in someone's house to implicate him to your own advantage...

Just because you are in charge of the federal might is more than a hate speech it is a war crime...

Tell us his whereabouts please... He needs food and water.

That sculpture of KANU though. The soldier who first saw it might mistook for KANU, thus he panickingly removed one of his arm.

Why kill an innocent dog? May God forgive Buhari.

Tomorrow when the people defend themselves the terrorist army will try to call them terrorists.



I don't think what the zoo army says matters anymore. You guys should defend yourselves.

You call this wreckage?

Everyone fighting against Biafra is fighting for their selfish interest. Now take notes of their names and their words because they will come in the future to lead the same struggle. Do not follow them, do not listen to them because they are evil and their evil will befall them

Shameless army, they even went and stole money from his house, what a hungry Fulani soldier

Time will tell

I don't have much to say to this than these prayers

"O Lord touch the hearts of our leaders and everyone that has the ability to influence people to lead and direct us well ".

"Father use them to bring peace to the land and let peace reign in the land of Nigeria"

"Let every peace loving citizen of this nation Nigeria enjoy the fruit of this nation"

" finally o Lord I legislate, declare to yee o heavens and yee land of Nigeria peace is your portion every minute, every second and every hour ,every day in Jesus name I pray. Amen Amen Amen in Jesus name settled.

adeniyi3971:

where's the young man







he OJUKWULIZED he

OK Buhari don give these ones chance to start propaganda

operation python dance started September 15 ,the question is which operation were they performing 5days earlier



propaganda is cheap and it is also the mastery of apc miscreants along side media terrorist whose stock in trade include blackmail.



Until the govt comes out plain to address the plight of the people of southeast, agitations will continue.



the govt and elites have failed ,APC PDP inclusive

where's the young man

It would be wonderful to see the CIA, KGB, FBI and Scotland yard collaborate in exterminating every Nigerian with deadly airborne viruses like the World has never seen before. We are unfit to rule ourselves as Nigeria, Biafra, Arewa, Oduduwa or whatever fanatical countries you all yearn for. We need to eradicate all tribes and start afresh.

Hmm

firs they were like.

nobody can dare anybody with Ipob flag

then Army went and brought down their Presidents flag



they were like Nigeria will burn, if they try to arrest me.. and its just Aba that burned.



then they were like See, the army can't dare to enta Kanus house. they went in, and deposited a bullet in an innocent dog trying to protect his coward master.





Mbok military dance well.

this Pigs had the impetus to say dey will overrun the south south and force us to 50yrs slavery

Tinubu wore Iro ati Buba and escaped from Abacha through Cotonou, he's a hero today.

El Rufai pretended to be a student and escaped when Yaradua wanted his head, today he's a governor.

Kayode Fayemi dressed like a fisherman and escaped through Ịdị iroko to continue with his radio � Kudirat attack outside the country and many millionaires but........

Today, all the worshippers of the above heroes want Nnamdi to confront armoured cars with a stick so as to be seen as a strong man.

~ Eric Uchenna Chimara



People like Sarrki, Tonyebarcanista, Abagworo and Omenka and others who wanted to see somebody in a where barrow like El-Zakzaky were disappointed and heartbroken.





So if you are one of those wishing Kanu got the El-zalzacky treatment so you can celebrate,



******holding my two lower eye lids with each of my index finger while my tongue is out********



Mmeeeeeeeeeeee, Ntooooooor!!

A man lost an election in 2011 and incited his supporters to go on rampage killing people. The result was the untimely death of 11 Corp members.

What happened to him ?? Nothing.



What about the baboon and dogs being soaked in blood statement??

His party even threatened to form a parallel government just before the 2015 elections.





It is the same man that is holding someone to ransom for hate speech and zombiefied hypocrites on this thread are hallucinating over it.

Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB maybe wrong in the method they are adopting for their agitations but the Nigerian government gave them no other choice. The country seems to be animal farm (by George Orwell) where all animals are equal but some are more equal than others.

That explains why the federal govt can negotiate with boko haram and even do an exchange of terrorists plus cash for kidnapped girls. That explains why the federal government can negotiate with militants and Grant them amnesty.



That also explains why Fulani herdsmen kill unprovoked but are not tagged a terrorist organization but IPOB is.

Abeg enough of all these Nnamdi kanu nonsense and lets move to the next agenda

Chai!!!! This country sha.

Them for catch dat man flog am small. But it may be Ipob yoots dat did this wreckage to score some cheap emotional points. Ipob miscreants are capable of doing anything.

Well well well

