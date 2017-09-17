₦airaland Forum

Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) - Sports - Nairaland

Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos)

Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by AnonymousIP: 2:07pm
@VivianGist

Here are the Pictures from the Ongoing Swimming race (Male category) at the 2nd Lagos Invitational Open Water Swimming Championship

Source : http://www.viviangist.ng/pictures-lagos-invitational-open-water-swimming-championship/

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 2:11pm
Olympic swimmers loading

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 2:45pm
Itsehekiri's are the best swimmers in nigeria

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Nemesis1: 3:33pm
Is it me or that lake looks dirty

4 Likes

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by loneatar: 3:40pm
Everything about Nigeria is exceptional
Does it mean we don't have clean pool in lagos

10 Likes

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:27pm
See water wey dem don baptize with piss and shits

Chai!

1 Like

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by aktolly54(m): 8:27pm
Hmm....
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by elog(m): 8:28pm
Where are the ladies? undecided
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by virus05(m): 8:28pm
no be small o.. which kind swimming be dis

2 Likes

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Atiku2019: 8:28pm
loneatar:
Everything about Nigeria is exceptional
Does it mean we don't have clean pool in lagos

Open Swimming championship

11 Likes

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Lokoyen(m): 8:29pm
loneatar:
Everything about Nigeria is exceptional
Does it mean we don't have clean pool in lagos

"OPEN water"

4 Likes

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by agabaI23(m): 8:29pm
loneatar:
Everything about Nigeria is exceptional
Does it mean we don't have clean pool in lagos
it is called open water swimming for a reason.

8 Likes

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 8:29pm
Where are my Ilaje brothers

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by czarina(f): 8:29pm
Nice... Check my signature grin
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 8:29pm
Danielmoore:
Itsehekiri's are the best swimmers in nigeria
And Ilaje people...

1 Like

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Lokoyen(m): 8:29pm
Atiku2019:


Open Swimming championship

Thanks for letting him/her know.
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Lokoyen(m): 8:30pm
agabaI23:
it is called open water swimming for a reason.


Abi oooo! I too know go kill am!

1 Like

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Logician: 8:30pm
i will chose swimming over women and money anyday, anytime.hobby
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:30pm
Lol
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by prosper21(m): 8:31pm
must the water be dirty?

1 Like

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by slurity1: 8:31pm
Nemesis1:
Is it me or that lake looks dirty
not only you o. I think its dirty

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by rentAcock(m): 8:31pm
Look at these funny people swimming in excrete infested water and in their little minds they they feel like Michael Phelps competing in the Olympics. These jokers are better off swiming in the soakaway for what it's worth.
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by lepagawu: 8:31pm
Nice
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by prosper21(m): 8:34pm
ok

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by dewhaley(m): 8:35pm
Logician:
i will chose swimming over women and money anyday, anytime.hobby
AND MONEY WILL RATHER CHOOSE SOMEBODY ELSE THAN YOU WITH SUCH A POOR MENTALITY

1 Like

Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by AntiWailer: 8:35pm
afi open nan
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by nazzyon(m): 8:36pm
http://www.nairaland.com/4005502/liowsc-2nd-lagos-invitational-open#60561514
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 8:37pm
cheesy cheesy
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by nazzyon(m): 8:38pm
Thanks to all those present at the competition yesterday

You can see more updates here on our pages:

www.facebook.com/LOWSCNG

www.twitter.com/liopenwaterswim
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 8:38pm
Nice. Lagos just keeps setting the pace. Government should consider events like this. All of us know about Tour de France, London boat race and the likes. These are events residents look forward to watch or partake in. Things like this are part of nation building. Benefits :
It will attract tourist
It will reduce the numbers of touts around as some of them will get busy training to be first.
Residents will always look forward to catching fun hereby making them happy. A happy country is a good country
Sponsors will come to build infrastructure
Source of revenue for the government
Source of revenue for the traders aroumd such events
Ideas and motivations will be gotten from such events.
Re: Lagos Open Water Swimming Championship (Photos) by Logician: 8:39pm
say that to me when its time to make money, i will make sure its your last
dewhaley:
AND MONEY WILL RATHER CHOOSE SOMEBODY ELSE THAN YOU WITH SUCH A POOR MENTALITY

