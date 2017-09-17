Look at these funny people swimming in excrete infested water and in their little minds they they feel like Michael Phelps competing in the Olympics. These jokers are better off swiming in the soakaway for what it's worth.

Nice. Lagos just keeps setting the pace. Government should consider events like this. All of us know about Tour de France, London boat race and the likes. These are events residents look forward to watch or partake in. Things like this are part of nation building. Benefits :

It will attract tourist

It will reduce the numbers of touts around as some of them will get busy training to be first.

Residents will always look forward to catching fun hereby making them happy. A happy country is a good country

Sponsors will come to build infrastructure

Source of revenue for the government

Source of revenue for the traders aroumd such events

Ideas and motivations will be gotten from such events.