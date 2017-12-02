₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,536 members, 3,946,942 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 07:25 PM

Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (4) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live (8749 Views)

Swansea Vs Manchester United (0 - 4) On 19th August 2017 / Ajax vs Manchester United: Europa League Final (0 - 2) On 24th May 2017 / Westbrom Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (12) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by FinallyFamous: 6:37pm
bopm:
tongue wink wink
don't u think its too early undecided
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:38pm
freekick

smallbrain is a tool angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Highbeepeeh: 6:38pm
United scoring at this minutes is always difficult cos it always ended at 4 something. am sorry for gunner. #united all the way.
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:38pm
LesbianBoy:
Goaaaaaaaaaaal



**hugs lalas247**

What happened to hugging mukina2?
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Ivanlxi(m): 6:38pm
Up man u, Gunners gonna cry today ooooooo

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Khutie: 6:38pm
Omobolajiatanda:
Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdrian creamylicious allylic uzoexcel Evaberry jennybarbie aytigidz433
where are you guys
•••Live and present, where is my baby boo... Bibidear? Holla!
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Allylic(f): 6:39pm
Smalling is a pig
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:39pm
arghhhhh
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by dotcomnamename: 6:39pm
Valencia's goal was down to poor pass from Koscielny embarassed
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:39pm
aieromon:


What happened to hugging mukina2?

do i know you?

why you typing my name upandan? angry
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by King0071: 6:39pm
I hope Arsenal can get a point from this game. Man utd is putting to much pressure on City
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by CrystalsFOA(m): 6:40pm
potbelly:
If you feeling man utd say yeah... Yeah... cool

#GGMU

Yeah...

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Khutie: 6:40pm
Omobolajiatanda:
Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdrian creamylicious allylic uzoexcel Evaberry jennybarbie aytigidz433
where are you guys
•••BTW I think the khorrect moniker is monalisa185 not monolisa185 cool

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by princeemmma(m): 6:40pm
King0071:
I hope Arsenal can get a point from this game. Man utd is putting to much pressure on City
get a point? abeg ooooo
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:41pm
OMG shocked

1 Like

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by TellMeNothing: 6:41pm
Another Goallllllllll cheesy shocked
Jesee Jags Lingard!!!
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by dominique(f): 6:41pm
Na wa o. That's how they will spoil their home record this season. Devil is a liar, we must respond with at least 3 goals without concealing any

#COYG!! #COYG!!!

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by ovoP(m): 6:41pm
2-0 another 1
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:41pm
Lingard scores

ARS 0-2 MUN
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by fergusen(m): 6:41pm
Goal!
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Spiritmask: 6:41pm
Goal tongue
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:41pm
Arsenal is dead today grin

2 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by potbelly(m): 6:41pm
If you feeling man utd say yeah... Yeah... cool

21 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by damoneymag(m): 6:41pm
goal....united we stand
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Elparaiso(m): 6:41pm
Na wa o. I go drink water for kitchen, ki n to de pada, I see 0-1.

5 Likes

Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Omobolajiatanda(m): 6:41pm
Khutie:

•••BTW I think the khorrect moniker is monalisa185 not monolisa185 cool
oh!! Thanks bro
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:41pm
oya shakiti #GGMU
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:41pm
grin grin grin
Gooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal run 2 now
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by CrystalsFOA(m): 6:41pm
Goooaaalll....
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 6:41pm
Khutie:

•••Live and present, where is my baby boo... Bibidear? Holla!
hey dear,are u watching the match.......who made d assist for the goal........lol,couldnt watch the match.......was scared of arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Strobe(m): 6:42pm
Lingard lol
I am enjoying this
Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Omooba77: 6:42pm
Lost game see what Mustafi has caused now

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (12) (Reply)

2013 FIFA Ballon D'or On Monday, 13th January 2014 / AC Milan Vs Juventus (0 - 1) On 20th September 2014 / Carling Cup Final: Arsenal Vs Chelsea

Viewing this topic: cyber5(m), orhiomwon(m), Kendzyma, Greenbullet(m), Theakthedream, Ralphshavin(m), prinsam30(m), demmy66, edeXede, Edoloaded, Nebuchadnezar, lanre712, SmartyPants(m), Danelo(m), CrtlAltDel, SantiRAMBO, purplekayc(m), damoneymag(m), kingwill2050(m), Gbengazzee(m), our9ja, canalily(m), khattab008, THEconqueror, abeykohasa0524, Gabrinas(m), annie74(f), Frankyboy1(m), Miracle4Sure, ubox, Omooba77, william5, nuelzz04(m), Michaellegend(m), 3ncrypted, jaysnow(m), j64real(m), jjagz, Kuluosha(m), akahp(m), omeiza1979(m), labbyk(m), Opera240, Tajzy, michlan(m), freezy4me, Evestar200(f), filcast(m), lexluthur007(m), LesbianBoy(m), Phreshkid20(m), Roush, Sahaboi(m), mybeauty(f), bobby86(m), Mchugh(m), PlatonicPlato(m), Elxandre(m), EverGlorious(m), victorlekan, High2k(m), warm, saintkeppy(m), Salazar22(m), yommytino(m), eezor, mrMeen(m), Spicy128(f), asatemple(f), sharpboyus(m), Draei, okpor2(m), del5545(m), Biamond(m), PalmTree(m), morganist99(m), mazimee(m), Afamed, datmac99, KingDerailer, ilotriouzAY(m), Samelle(f), oluwasegun1809(m), davies123, bercarray(m), FoodWallet, Zaikon(m), prodiG(m), aran, Honesty007(m), ADEYHEMI, sosodat, Gwan2(m), 04united, DIIGZ(m), soanl, psamuell2(m), Bibidear(f), Isryl02(m), oshiokpu(m), AndrewFarms(m), daomi(m), Tollicin(m), Anijay1212(m), Allylic(f), asawanathegreat(m), cnnamoko(m), Dreamswayne, mbagideon(m), idexpaul1, dayoabj, anomalous11, ORIJIN201(m), DamDright(m), MrLatin1, donem, veekid(m), Calebeslove4u(m), lieutAliyu(m), Sicillian, bukunmi01, Magjoel(m), toni68, sylver1(m), Realist2, GoodDieYoung, bopm, Zachxolan(m), genius123(m), charlexarmani(m), prodigyevans(m), Welder(m), DABMarkNig2019, Conceptz(m), austinceasar(m), Sh0lar, Isaac10(m), Successimpactld(m), muyiwa22(m), bettercreature(m), GloryGloryRufus(m), johnstar(m), CrystalsFOA(m), Remsilla(m), microbaris, lovicks, NwaChibuzor13, Kredz(m), tolulope1993, gentle136(m), Remmythe, ResourceMan(m), Raphael007(m), Ezarazo(m), Vyolet(f), sayyid(m), Emmanuel555(m), sunnykalu125, Ashley86400, Randy100, seunmsg(m), fury(m), vickvan(m), kastroud(m), MozartBethoven, brugge007(m), haekymbahd, Ifydemperor01, Robisky001, Oyetboy(m), Adiwana, Naughtytboy, yomi96(m), DEIFIED(m), slimmaintenance(m), HottestFire, Stan642, tosintonero(m), ABUBAKARS(m), ipledge01, thoollz, odutolasodiq(m), dictbennie(m), aquadude15, MrRichy(m), oluwakekz(m), Madeu(m), korlahwarleh(m), MoreWahala, yinkus204(m), mayorrex(m), fighal(m), blackbelt(m), Airtimex(m), bezimo(m), uniknet, abelwealth(m), oweniwe(m), chinchum, potbelly(m), seunny4lif(m), HarbySloy(m), Daniel304, FrankEmmy, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), femijay8271(m), easyelliot(m), masterz(m), yusods(m), numerouno01(m), iammee(f), Hozier, kissoflife, alexmaye(m), szen(m), Tpresh(f), scarffield(m), Elparaiso(m), Noblewhiz(m), chiiraq802(m), SShadow(m), dhehbhor(m), panifid(m), obonujoker(m), CHARLOE(m), engrelvis(m), RRWraith(m), frankdaholy, luizmendezgrant(m), kennybelle, ovoP(m), AMossley(m), Khutie, chineduemmao, Sheun001(m), wealthprod(m), habbyy03, phillip9145(m), creamylicious(f), Lh19(m) and 191 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.