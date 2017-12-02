₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,921,536 members, 3,946,942 topics. Date: Saturday, 02 December 2017 at 07:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live (8749 Views)
Swansea Vs Manchester United (0 - 4) On 19th August 2017 / Ajax vs Manchester United: Europa League Final (0 - 2) On 24th May 2017 / Westbrom Vs Manchester United - (0 - 2) - Live (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (12) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by FinallyFamous: 6:37pm
bopm:don't u think its too early
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:38pm
freekick
smallbrain is a tool
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Highbeepeeh: 6:38pm
United scoring at this minutes is always difficult cos it always ended at 4 something. am sorry for gunner. #united all the way.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:38pm
LesbianBoy:
What happened to hugging mukina2?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Ivanlxi(m): 6:38pm
Up man u, Gunners gonna cry today ooooooo
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Khutie: 6:38pm
Omobolajiatanda:•••Live and present, where is my baby boo... Bibidear? Holla!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Allylic(f): 6:39pm
Smalling is a pig
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:39pm
arghhhhh
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by dotcomnamename: 6:39pm
Valencia's goal was down to poor pass from Koscielny
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:39pm
aieromon:
do i know you?
why you typing my name upandan?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by King0071: 6:39pm
I hope Arsenal can get a point from this game. Man utd is putting to much pressure on City
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by CrystalsFOA(m): 6:40pm
potbelly:
Yeah...
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Khutie: 6:40pm
Omobolajiatanda:•••BTW I think the khorrect moniker is monalisa185 not monolisa185
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by princeemmma(m): 6:40pm
King0071:get a point? abeg ooooo
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by mukina2: 6:41pm
OMG
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by TellMeNothing: 6:41pm
Another Goallllllllll
Jesee Jags Lingard!!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by dominique(f): 6:41pm
Na wa o. That's how they will spoil their home record this season. Devil is a liar, we must respond with at least 3 goals without concealing any
#COYG!! #COYG!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by ovoP(m): 6:41pm
2-0 another 1
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by aieromon(m): 6:41pm
Lingard scores
ARS 0-2 MUN
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by fergusen(m): 6:41pm
Goal!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Spiritmask: 6:41pm
Goal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by xynerise(m): 6:41pm
Arsenal is dead today
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by potbelly(m): 6:41pm
If you feeling man utd say yeah... Yeah...
21 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by damoneymag(m): 6:41pm
goal....united we stand
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Elparaiso(m): 6:41pm
Na wa o. I go drink water for kitchen, ki n to de pada, I see 0-1.
5 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Omobolajiatanda(m): 6:41pm
Khutie:oh!! Thanks bro
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Noblewhiz(m): 6:41pm
oya shakiti #GGMU
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by seunny4lif(m): 6:41pm
Gooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaal run 2 now
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by CrystalsFOA(m): 6:41pm
Goooaaalll....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Bibidear(f): 6:41pm
Khutie:hey dear,are u watching the match.......who made d assist for the goal........lol,couldnt watch the match.......was scared of arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Strobe(m): 6:42pm
Lingard lol
I am enjoying this
|Re: Arsenal Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) - Live by Omooba77: 6:42pm
Lost game see what Mustafi has caused now
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) ... (12) (Reply)
2013 FIFA Ballon D'or On Monday, 13th January 2014 / AC Milan Vs Juventus (0 - 1) On 20th September 2014 / Carling Cup Final: Arsenal Vs Chelsea
Viewing this topic: cyber5(m), orhiomwon(m), Kendzyma, Greenbullet(m), Theakthedream, Ralphshavin(m), prinsam30(m), demmy66, edeXede, Edoloaded, Nebuchadnezar, lanre712, SmartyPants(m), Danelo(m), CrtlAltDel, SantiRAMBO, purplekayc(m), damoneymag(m), kingwill2050(m), Gbengazzee(m), our9ja, canalily(m), khattab008, THEconqueror, abeykohasa0524, Gabrinas(m), annie74(f), Frankyboy1(m), Miracle4Sure, ubox, Omooba77, william5, nuelzz04(m), Michaellegend(m), 3ncrypted, jaysnow(m), j64real(m), jjagz, Kuluosha(m), akahp(m), omeiza1979(m), labbyk(m), Opera240, Tajzy, michlan(m), freezy4me, Evestar200(f), filcast(m), lexluthur007(m), LesbianBoy(m), Phreshkid20(m), Roush, Sahaboi(m), mybeauty(f), bobby86(m), Mchugh(m), PlatonicPlato(m), Elxandre(m), EverGlorious(m), victorlekan, High2k(m), warm, saintkeppy(m), Salazar22(m), yommytino(m), eezor, mrMeen(m), Spicy128(f), asatemple(f), sharpboyus(m), Draei, okpor2(m), del5545(m), Biamond(m), PalmTree(m), morganist99(m), mazimee(m), Afamed, datmac99, KingDerailer, ilotriouzAY(m), Samelle(f), oluwasegun1809(m), davies123, bercarray(m), FoodWallet, Zaikon(m), prodiG(m), aran, Honesty007(m), ADEYHEMI, sosodat, Gwan2(m), 04united, DIIGZ(m), soanl, psamuell2(m), Bibidear(f), Isryl02(m), oshiokpu(m), AndrewFarms(m), daomi(m), Tollicin(m), Anijay1212(m), Allylic(f), asawanathegreat(m), cnnamoko(m), Dreamswayne, mbagideon(m), idexpaul1, dayoabj, anomalous11, ORIJIN201(m), DamDright(m), MrLatin1, donem, veekid(m), Calebeslove4u(m), lieutAliyu(m), Sicillian, bukunmi01, Magjoel(m), toni68, sylver1(m), Realist2, GoodDieYoung, bopm, Zachxolan(m), genius123(m), charlexarmani(m), prodigyevans(m), Welder(m), DABMarkNig2019, Conceptz(m), austinceasar(m), Sh0lar, Isaac10(m), Successimpactld(m), muyiwa22(m), bettercreature(m), GloryGloryRufus(m), johnstar(m), CrystalsFOA(m), Remsilla(m), microbaris, lovicks, NwaChibuzor13, Kredz(m), tolulope1993, gentle136(m), Remmythe, ResourceMan(m), Raphael007(m), Ezarazo(m), Vyolet(f), sayyid(m), Emmanuel555(m), sunnykalu125, Ashley86400, Randy100, seunmsg(m), fury(m), vickvan(m), kastroud(m), MozartBethoven, brugge007(m), haekymbahd, Ifydemperor01, Robisky001, Oyetboy(m), Adiwana, Naughtytboy, yomi96(m), DEIFIED(m), slimmaintenance(m), HottestFire, Stan642, tosintonero(m), ABUBAKARS(m), ipledge01, thoollz, odutolasodiq(m), dictbennie(m), aquadude15, MrRichy(m), oluwakekz(m), Madeu(m), korlahwarleh(m), MoreWahala, yinkus204(m), mayorrex(m), fighal(m), blackbelt(m), Airtimex(m), bezimo(m), uniknet, abelwealth(m), oweniwe(m), chinchum, potbelly(m), seunny4lif(m), HarbySloy(m), Daniel304, FrankEmmy, ELIJAHARMONICA(m), femijay8271(m), easyelliot(m), masterz(m), yusods(m), numerouno01(m), iammee(f), Hozier, kissoflife, alexmaye(m), szen(m), Tpresh(f), scarffield(m), Elparaiso(m), Noblewhiz(m), chiiraq802(m), SShadow(m), dhehbhor(m), panifid(m), obonujoker(m), CHARLOE(m), engrelvis(m), RRWraith(m), frankdaholy, luizmendezgrant(m), kennybelle, ovoP(m), AMossley(m), Khutie, chineduemmao, Sheun001(m), wealthprod(m), habbyy03, phillip9145(m), creamylicious(f), Lh19(m) and 191 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14