|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by chaarly(m): 2:58pm
Lukaku's hat trick + 1 goal
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 2:58pm
iwaeda:Nooo
I can see 3 nil
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by bayocanny: 2:58pm
The Red Army will invade their ground.. Up Man U!!!
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by tonio2wo: 3:00pm
Mobdro channel pls!!
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 3:00pm
Southampton Starting 11:
Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Redmond, Davis, Tadic; Long.
Subs: McCarthy, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Van Dijk, Gabbiadini, Hojbjerg, Pied.
Manchester United Starting 11:
De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.
Subs: Romero, Martial, Lingard, Smalling, Carrick, Blind, Herrera.
Loads of rain to fall at the St Mary's stadium.......
As usual another over 3.5 goal odds.....
Fellow United fans, where you at...
cc
hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Geestunnar Ivanlxi don4ye
HERSLEY Lily4star Habiodunz Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmalden KingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice
Lalasticla optional1 mukina2 ogbeche77
plus our dear haters, I haven't forgotten about you all also...... (Chelshit, Ass.anal, Liverfool and Man Shitty Fans)
Let the weekend banter begin.....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Aieboocaar(m): 3:01pm
tonio2wo:
Its on bein sport2 ....hoping i get another channel with english commentary
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Supersuave2(m): 3:03pm
which mobdro channel is showing with English commentary abeg
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by tonio2wo: 3:03pm
Aieboocaar:
Thanks
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by agabaI23(m): 3:03pm
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Bibidear(f): 3:04pm
Ggmu...khutie,where are u
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by mansakhalifa(m): 3:04pm
Let me be as honest as a fan can be,there will be no 4 goal bashing or walloping for us to celebrate in this fixture.
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Ivanlxi(m): 3:05pm
3' After an even start tot he game from both sides, Nathan Redmond fires in a cross from the left flank. It's well hit by the Southampton winger, but Phil Jones is there to clear the ball away from danger before it can find Shane Long in front of goal.
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by mansakhalifa(m): 3:05pm
Let me be as honest as a fan can be,there will be no 4 goal bashing or walloping for us to celebrate in this fixture. I don't see that happening with this defensively stubborn Soton team.
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by dfrost: 3:06pm
AndrewFarms:
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by KingAfo(m): 3:08pm
Crownadex:why you give them 1
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Ivanlxi(m): 3:09pm
5' United then embark on a counter-attack of their own after successfully dealing with the danger, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan can't get the better of Fraser Forster with his low shot from 25 yards out and sends his effort rolling into the hands of the goalkeeper.
4' Slightly sloppy play by United gifts possession to Dusan Tadic, who then bursts forward on a quick run through the middle of the pitch. The Serbian does well to reach the penalty area, but he's put under pressure by a group of black shirts and loses his footing before he can shoot.
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 3:10pm
Mod match don start since
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 3:12pm
[quote author=dfrost post=60755259][/quote]
The pleasure is all mine
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Geestunnar(m): 3:14pm
AndrewFarms:Reporting for duty
#GGMU
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by BluntBoy(m): 3:19pm
IkpuMmiri:
Why wait that long? I can help in that regard. Moreover, what is the assurance that Man Utd would hit the spot?
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by aieromon(m): 3:19pm
Lukaku scores
SOT 0-1 MUN
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 3:19pm
Lukaku......... one down, three more to go
1 Like
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by don4ye: 3:19pm
Which channel is showing the matct?
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 3:19pm
Lukakuuuuuuuuu
Meeeeen the guy don blow
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by ammyluv2002(f): 3:20pm
Gooal!!!!!!
8 goals in 8 games....Super wow!
Biko, what happened to Pogba?
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by Victornezzar: 3:20pm
Goal
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 3:20pm
Goooaaaaaal
Lukakuuuuuuuuuu
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by potbelly(m): 3:20pm
Don't you just like lukaku...
GGMU #manutd...
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by dabossman(m): 3:20pm
Lukaku. Right where you want him.
|Re: Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 by saaedlee: 3:21pm
GOALLLLLLL
