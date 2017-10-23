Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Southampton vs Manchester United (0 - 1) On 23rd October 2017 (6465 Views)

Lukaku's hat trick + 1 goal

iwaeda:

4-0 coming Nooo

I can see 3 nil NoooI can see 3 nil

The Red Army will invade their ground.. Up Man U!!!

Mobdro channel pls!!

Southampton Starting 11:

Forster; Cedric, Yoshida, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Lemina; Redmond, Davis, Tadic; Long.

Subs: McCarthy, Austin, Ward-Prowse, Van Dijk, Gabbiadini, Hojbjerg, Pied.



Manchester United Starting 11:

De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Matic, Fellaini; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Subs: Romero, Martial, Lingard, Smalling, Carrick, Blind, Herrera.



Loads of rain to fall at the St Mary's stadium.......

As usual another over 3.5 goal odds.....



Fellow United fans, where you at...



cc

plus our dear haters, I haven't forgotten about you all also...... (Chelshit, Ass.anal, Liverfool and Man Shitty Fans)



Let the weekend banter begin..... 2 Likes 1 Share

tonio2wo:

Mobdro channel pls!!

Its on bein sport2 ....hoping i get another channel with english commentary Its on bein sport2 ....hoping i get another channel with english commentary

which mobdro channel is showing with English commentary abeg

Aieboocaar:





Its on bein sport2 ....hoping i get another channel with english commentary

Thanks Thanks

Ggmu...khutie,where are u

Let me be as honest as a fan can be,there will be no 4 goal bashing or walloping for us to celebrate in this fixture.

3' After an even start tot he game from both sides, Nathan Redmond fires in a cross from the left flank. It's well hit by the Southampton winger, but Phil Jones is there to clear the ball away from danger before it can find Shane Long in front of goal.

Let me be as honest as a fan can be,there will be no 4 goal bashing or walloping for us to celebrate in this fixture. I don't see that happening with this defensively stubborn Soton team.

AndrewFarms:





Thanks AndrewFarms I appreciate the calling. We are winning. 2 goals at least.

.

Crownadex:

Southampton 1 - 4 Man United why you give them 1 why you give them 1

5' United then embark on a counter-attack of their own after successfully dealing with the danger, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan can't get the better of Fraser Forster with his low shot from 25 yards out and sends his effort rolling into the hands of the goalkeeper.

4' Slightly sloppy play by United gifts possession to Dusan Tadic, who then bursts forward on a quick run through the middle of the pitch. The Serbian does well to reach the penalty area, but he's put under pressure by a group of black shirts and loses his footing before he can shoot.

Mod match don start since

[quote author=dfrost post=60755259][/quote]

The pleasure is all mine

AndrewFarms:

IkpuMmiri:

Man United Abeg Wet My Pussy Today!

Why wait that long? I can help in that regard. Moreover, what is the assurance that Man Utd would hit the spot? Why wait that long? I can help in that regard. Moreover, what is the assurance that Man Utd would hit the spot?

Lukaku scores



SOT 0-1 MUN 1 Like

Lukaku......... one down, three more to go 1 Like

Which channel is showing the matct?

Lukakuuuuuuuuu



Meeeeen the guy don blow

Gooal!!!!!!



8 goals in 8 games....Super wow!





Biko, what happened to Pogba?

Goal

Goooaaaaaal

Lukakuuuuuuuuuu



GGMU #manutd... Don't you just like lukaku...GGMU #manutd...

Lukaku. Right where you want him.