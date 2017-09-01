₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by stephanie11: 6:57pm On Sep 17
To Render Free Legal Services In Commemoration Of Int’l Day Of Peace
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/lagos-opens-nigerians-first-dna-forensic-lab/
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Ugoeze2016: 7:08pm On Sep 17
Impressive
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Nemesis1: 7:08pm On Sep 17
As promised 2 years ago
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Adebola02(m): 7:20pm On Sep 17
He said it all here
According to him, ``just as important as these issues around conflict are, the issues around how the military can in the process of innovating or thinking through use science and technology to add real value to the society is important’’.
I've seen in some documentaries how technology ease criminal investigation processes
Good to hear this
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:20pm On Sep 17
Nice one
ymee(m): 10:20pm On Sep 17
Lagos leads while others follow, Itesiwaju Eko lo jewa logun.
Lagos leads while others follow, Itesiwaju Eko lo jewa logun.
MEANWHILE;
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by brightisodje: 10:20pm On Sep 17
okay well don
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by auntysimbiat(f): 10:20pm On Sep 17
hmm
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by realestniggah: 10:20pm On Sep 17
giant of Africa and we don't have a DNA forensic lab all these years
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by jtigwell0: 10:21pm On Sep 17
Celepope:they did something impressive and all you could say is backward! seriously! is that all you could spew?
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Sleyanya1(m): 10:21pm On Sep 17
Very Necessary so we can start knowing the Real Fathers on time to avoid Heartbreaks
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by rentAcock(m): 10:21pm On Sep 17
Hahaha this country is so backward it's not even funny. It's no wonder whenever a DNA test is needed to confirm the relationship between parents and children or siblings seeking immigrant visas or residency in foreign countries, the Nigerian embassy charges an exorbitant fee and takes forever to process the blood samples. This is because Nigeria a country of over 180million people does not have a DNA testing lab but instead ships all samples to south Africa.
What A joke of a country. DNA testing has been in existence for over 50years and we are just now having ours. It begs the question, does Nigeria have a forensic team of detectives to solve rape crimes and homicides? How are rapists being convicted then?
Kim Jun Un you fat menace, I hate you with a passion but if you can just grant me one wish I will forever be grateful: Detonate a nuclear warhead over Nigeria's airspace and let us have a nuclear fallout like the World has never seen.
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by damosade(m): 10:21pm On Sep 17
Oyaa.. Outstanding DNA confirmation . need to know my real parents.
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Saheed9: 10:22pm On Sep 17
op, this is what happens when you just copy and paste without reading at all
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Celepope: 10:22pm On Sep 17
Nigeria is very backward than we can imagine.Sometimes we call other African countries 'common' but their level of advancement will leave you astonished.While in this 2017 a state just prided themself as the first to own such nationwide.So much for an oil rich country.By the way is the OP on expired Fura di nunu?No relationship with the post and the topic.
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by mcquin(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
Lagos- Nigeria's pride.
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
YEAAAAAAAAA!!!!
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by ALAYORMII: 10:22pm On Sep 17
Pace setter
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Somoladjnr(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
Good one I must say...
Tiri gbosa for LASG
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by hotspec(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
Pls, LAGOS is a country in which continent? I wish APC at the central can emulate the one in Lagos.
The story contradicts the heading. And somebody pushed it to FP without double checking
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by olamil34: 10:22pm On Sep 17
great, so how many years experience do i need to work there and how many degrees.
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
damosade:
Some People just comment Sha, without thinking!!
Kids everywhere!!
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by KDCityForum(f): 10:23pm On Sep 17
Nice one
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by abachaphilo(m): 10:23pm On Sep 17
What will I do now with since I know my father
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by fidalgo19: 10:23pm On Sep 17
Some people don't even know the meaning of DNA
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by hanassholesolo: 10:23pm On Sep 17
Oh finally DNA forensic has come to Nigeria, just when it was on its way to being outdated.
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by olutee360: 10:23pm On Sep 17
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by checkolatunji: 10:23pm On Sep 17
rentAcock:
Bhet why?
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by HAH: 10:23pm On Sep 17
Nawao, Is this the first DNA testing centre in Nigeria ?
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Adaumunocha(f): 10:24pm On Sep 17
Ghen ghen...
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by wellmax(m): 10:24pm On Sep 17
Lagos always ahead
|Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by OBTMOS(m): 10:24pm On Sep 17
.
OBTMOS(m): 10:24pm On Sep 17
