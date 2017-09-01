₦airaland Forum

Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by stephanie11: 6:57pm On Sep 17
To Render Free Legal Services In Commemoration Of Int’l Day Of Peace

The Lagos State Government has completed the construction of the first ever high-powered DNA Forensic Laboratory in Nigeria, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem has disclosed.

Solicitor General & Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Funlola Odunlami (middle); Director, Citizen’s Mediation Centre (CMC), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odusanya (left) and Director, Administration & Human Resource, Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Mariam Amodu during a press conference to commemorate the 2017 United Nations International Day of Peace, Citizen’s Mediation Centre Stakeholders’ Conference and Book launch at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, at the weekend.

The State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had last year approved the construction of the DNA forensic lab as part of the criminal justice sector reforms designed to solve crime through technology and fulfil an unmet need for DNA profiling which is a unique forensic technique that is now being used all over the world.
Speaking at a press briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, Ikeja to announce activities lined up by the State Government to commemorate the 2017 United Nations International Day of Peace, Kazeem said skeletal work had already commenced in the lab known as the Lagos State DNA Forensics Centre (LSDFC), and that it would be formerly commissioned in coming weeks.

Kazeem, who was represented at the briefing by the State’s Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mrs Funlola Odunlami said the lab, among other initiatives of the State Government, was part of efforts geared toward enhancing peace in the State.

“The DNA forensic centre just opened this month. We are yet to commission it but it has been opened and it is a DNA crime forensic lab and at the same time, it is going to deal with other DNA matters like paternity issue. What we are doing now is skeletal work which we started this month,” Kazeem said.

He recalled that since 2007, the State Government through the Citizens’ Mediation Centre (CMC), an agency under the Ministry of Justice, commenced collaborations with the United Nations Information Office to mark the International Day of Peace as an annual event to propagate the ethos of peaceful co-existence among residents in the State, thereby educating and sensitizing the public on the need for peaceful co-existence and respect for human dignity to engender socio-economic growth.

“The Lagos State Government recognizes the fact that the State is the commercial nerve centre of the sub-Saharan Africa where all races converge for various purposes such as business, hospitality, tourism among others, and has put in place mechanisms that will foster development and promote economic activities in the State by instituting agencies that will attend to matters relating to Land Grabbers, Special Task Force, donation of police vehicles for security, introduction of DNA Forensic laboratory to archive blood samples of criminals, among others.

“All these actions are geared toward enhancing peace in Lagos State,” Kazeem said.

Speaking on activities to mark the 2017 edition of the day tagged “Together For Peace: Respect, Safety and Dignity For All,” Kazeem said on September 18, there would be a Walk for Peace/Legal Clinic on Ikorodu Road precisely from Funsho Williams Avenue through Ojuelegba to Yaba, while on September 19, a second Walk for Peace/Legal Clinic will hold at Jubilee Under-bridge in Ajah through Ibeju Lekki Expressway and back to the bridge.

On the same day, Kazeem said the CMC will hold a Legal Clinic at both venues where free legal services and mediation services will be rendered to residents of the State, while on September 21, the 18th Stakeholders’ Conference and Book Launch will hold at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa to mark the day.

Every year, September 21 is observed as the International Day of Peace as declared by the General Assembly of United Nations as a day devoted to strengthening ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and peoples.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/lagos-opens-nigerians-first-dna-forensic-lab/

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Ugoeze2016: 7:08pm On Sep 17
Impressive
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Nemesis1: 7:08pm On Sep 17
As promised 2 years ago

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Adebola02(m): 7:20pm On Sep 17
He said it all here

According to him, ``just as important as these issues around conflict are, the issues around how the military can in the process of innovating or thinking through use science and technology to add real value to the society is important’’.

I've seen in some documentaries how technology ease criminal investigation processes

Good to hear this

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 10:20pm On Sep 17
Nice one
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by ymee(m): 10:20pm On Sep 17
Lagos leads while others follow, Itesiwaju Eko lo jewa logun.

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by brightisodje: 10:20pm On Sep 17
okay well don
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by auntysimbiat(f): 10:20pm On Sep 17
hmm
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by realestniggah: 10:20pm On Sep 17
giant of Africa and we don't have a DNA forensic lab all these years

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by jtigwell0: 10:21pm On Sep 17
Celepope:
Nigeria is very backward
they did something impressive and all you could say is backward! seriously! is that all you could spew? undecided

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Sleyanya1(m): 10:21pm On Sep 17
wink

Very Necessary so we can start knowing the Real Fathers on time to avoid Heartbreaks cool

3 Likes

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by rentAcock(m): 10:21pm On Sep 17
Hahaha this country is so backward it's not even funny. It's no wonder whenever a DNA test is needed to confirm the relationship between parents and children or siblings seeking immigrant visas or residency in foreign countries, the Nigerian embassy charges an exorbitant fee and takes forever to process the blood samples. This is because Nigeria a country of over 180million people does not have a DNA testing lab but instead ships all samples to south Africa.

What A joke of a country. DNA testing has been in existence for over 50years and we are just now having ours. It begs the question, does Nigeria have a forensic team of detectives to solve rape crimes and homicides? How are rapists being convicted then?

Kim Jun Un you fat menace, I hate you with a passion but if you can just grant me one wish I will forever be grateful: Detonate a nuclear warhead over Nigeria's airspace and let us have a nuclear fallout like the World has never seen.

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by damosade(m): 10:21pm On Sep 17
Oyaa.. Outstanding DNA confirmation . need to know my real parents.
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Saheed9: 10:22pm On Sep 17
op, this is what happens when you just copy and paste without reading at all

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Celepope: 10:22pm On Sep 17
Nigeria is very backward than we can imagine.Sometimes we call other African countries 'common' but their level of advancement will leave you astonished.While in this 2017 a state just prided themself as the first to own such nationwide.So much for an oil rich country.By the way is the OP on expired Fura di nunu?No relationship with the post and the topic.

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by mcquin(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
Lagos- Nigeria's pride.

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
YEAAAAAAAAA!!!!

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by ALAYORMII: 10:22pm On Sep 17
Pace setter

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Somoladjnr(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
Good one I must say...
Tiri gbosa for LASG

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by hotspec(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
Pls, LAGOS is a country in which continent? I wish APC at the central can emulate the one in Lagos.
The story contradicts the heading. And somebody pushed it to FP without double checking
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by olamil34: 10:22pm On Sep 17
great, so how many years experience do i need to work there and how many degrees.
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by modelmike7(m): 10:22pm On Sep 17
damosade:
Oyaa.. Outstanding DNA confirmation . need to know my real parents.

Some People just comment Sha, without thinking!!
Kids everywhere!!

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by KDCityForum(f): 10:23pm On Sep 17
Nice one
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by abachaphilo(m): 10:23pm On Sep 17
What will I do now with since I know my father
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by fidalgo19: 10:23pm On Sep 17
Some people don't even know the meaning of DNA
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by hanassholesolo: 10:23pm On Sep 17
Oh finally DNA forensic has come to Nigeria, just when it was on its way to being outdated.
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by olutee360: 10:23pm On Sep 17
lipsrsealed lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by checkolatunji: 10:23pm On Sep 17
rentAcock:
Sad

Bhet why?
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by HAH: 10:23pm On Sep 17
Nawao, Is this the first DNA testing centre in Nigeria ?
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by Adaumunocha(f): 10:24pm On Sep 17
Ghen ghen...
Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by wellmax(m): 10:24pm On Sep 17
Lagos always ahead

Re: Lagos Opens DNA Forensic Lab, The First In Nigeria by OBTMOS(m): 10:24pm On Sep 17
.

