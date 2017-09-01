₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:29pm
Congratulations are in order for Ahmed Bature who was specially recognized for his great achievements during the recently concluded Passing Out Parade at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna state. The young man won everything there was for him to win including the Sword of Honor (NDA's highest accolade); The Indian Shield; The Best Graduating Student amongst others.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/meet-young-man-won-multiple-awards-nigerian-defence-academy-photos.html
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:29pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/meet-young-man-won-multiple-awards-nigerian-defence-academy-photos.html
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:30pm
My Guy
He will do well in the ongoing Python dance
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:32pm
Very handsome guy
May God protect him
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:33pm
Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
Success turns me on
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:35pm
MhizzAJ:
Aunty is that what we are talking about
Ladies sha
Hope you know that this is not romance section
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:37pm
sarrki:
And so
If it's not romance section nko?
Your body too day pepper u
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 7:38pm
like play like play, the sun no rise for potopoto again oo...
when I don dey claim ownership for baba chuka house for my street since he go relocate go mud house for biafra and I don promise my girlfriend one car and plot of land ... wey I don day go landlord meeting
KANU you no do good oo..
so my dream mansion no go come true again??
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 7:39pm
sarrki:What is bad in complimenting on the young chap good outlook? Weldone soldier.Kudu sis.
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by bedspread: 7:39pm
Brilliant guy
And a Sokoto guy
If he combines all these with GOD, HE WULL EXCEL OUT OF THE SKY IN The Nigerian ARMY Profession
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by konshency(m): 7:39pm
Hope Nigerian will commend him and not use on political issue... anyway good for him
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by majamajic(m): 7:42pm
Hope he is not good in dancing too
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 7:54pm
Wow wow wow, he is cute
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 7:54pm
Notwithstanding the strenuous and stressful trainings, he still emerged the best.
Congratulations bro.
But sincerely I still prefer the Navy..
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by GreenMavro: 7:55pm
I tot his name was AHMED KANU FEMI
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by wurabecca(f): 7:55pm
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:55pm
Oya Burutai add him, let him lead the operation python dance even if he has 30% experience in the battle field. we need scholars to deal with those terrorists
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 7:55pm
Correct!
Burutai should quickly deploy him to the South-East to move the "Operation Python dance" to " Operation Anaconda Twerk"
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 7:55pm
doctorkush:
Funny guy.
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Stelvin101(m): 7:55pm
Who were you expecting to win such prestigious honor in the NDA, somebody from the East or South south?
Most people commenting bitterness again IPOB, Operation dance or Twerk are tribal bigots who derive joy seeing your fellow humans being treated badly. One Nigeria indeed
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Teewhy2: 7:55pm
Congratulations to him, hope he fix in a place where his talent will be fully utilized.
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by fraudbad: 7:57pm
MhizzAJ:No be crime to appreciate good thing keep it up
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 7:57pm
izzou:Clear road Ambulance dey come
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by fraudbad: 7:57pm
MhizzAJ:No be crime to appreciate good thing keep it up
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Bunmarium(m): 7:57pm
doctorkush:hahaha haha
doctorkush:
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by nwabobo: 7:57pm
dainformant:
Best graduating student in Computer Science.
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Nazeren(f): 7:58pm
Oh gosh! So handsome and confident. Those shoulders. He must be well over 6 feet
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by chiraqDemon(m): 7:58pm
Yhis one na book e know. Carry am go sambisa na another story. Congratulations my guy
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 7:58pm
They will take it to Cobra Dance
|Re: Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) by Christane(m): 7:58pm
my dream
