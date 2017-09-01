Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Ahmed Bature, Nigerian Defence Academy Best Graduating Student (Photos) (17610 Views)

Congratulations are in order for Ahmed Bature who was specially recognized for his great achievements during the recently concluded Passing Out Parade at the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna state. The young man won everything there was for him to win including the Sword of Honor (NDA's highest accolade); The Indian Shield; The Best Graduating Student amongst others.

My Guy



He will do well in the ongoing Python dance 50 Likes 4 Shares

Very handsome guy

May God protect him 32 Likes 3 Shares

Success turns me on 6 Likes

Very handsome guy

May God protect him

Brilliant guy

And a Sokoto guy

If he combines all these with GOD, HE WULL EXCEL OUT OF THE SKY IN The Nigerian ARMY Profession 5 Likes 2 Shares

Hope he is not good in dancing too

Wow wow wow, he is cute

Notwithstanding the strenuous and stressful trainings, he still emerged the best.



Congratulations bro.



But sincerely I still prefer the Navy..



I tot his name was AHMED KANU FEMI

Oya Burutai add him, let him lead the operation python dance even if he has 30% experience in the battle field. we need scholars to deal with those terrorists

Burutai should quickly deploy him to the South-East to move the "Operation Python dance" to " Operation Anaconda Twerk" 11 Likes

Who were you expecting to win such prestigious honor in the NDA, somebody from the East or South south?





Most people commenting bitterness again IPOB, Operation dance or Twerk are tribal bigots who derive joy seeing your fellow humans being treated badly. One Nigeria indeed 4 Likes 1 Share







Oh gosh! So handsome and confident. Those shoulders. He must be well over 6 feet

Yhis one na book e know. Carry am go sambisa na another story. Congratulations my guy

They will take it to Cobra Dance