|Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by massmediang: 11:35pm On Sep 17
A Belgian model Marisa Papen forced to spend a night in an Egyptian jail after being caught posing nude in an ancient temple has said she is determined to keep up her ‘yell for freedom’ in conservative Islamic countries.
Papen who describes herself as a ‘free-spirited and wild-hearted expressionist’, travelled with photographer Jesse Walker to North Africa for a shoot at some of the most famous landmarks of ancient Egypt.
The nude photo model, from the Flanders region of Belgium, met up in Cairo with photographer Walker who flew in all the way from Australia to do the shoot.
And even though the pair said they were aware of the cultural, political and religious differences between Egypt and the West when it comes to nudity, the adventure ended differently than they both expected.
Early in their trip during the first photoshoot near the famous pyramids of Giza, the two got into trouble.
They reportedly bribed a security guard to start the photoshoot when two other men showed up.
Papen said: ‘I was suddenly completely awake, like a cold shower at 5am in the morning.
‘We tried to explain them that we were making art with the highest respect for Egyptian culture, but they could not see a connection between nudity and art.
‘In their eyes it was porn, or something like that.’
In the end, Papen and Walker managed to stay out of trouble by bribing them with £15.
After Giza, the two travelled to Luxor to visit the vast temple complex of Karnak to shoot pictures with the theme of ‘dance’, which is where their trip unraveled.
http://massmediang.com/sacrilege-model-jailed-over-nude-photoshoot-at-egyptian-temple-vows-to-keep-stripping-at-religious-sites-as-a-yell-for-womens-freedom-plans-to/
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Fidelismaria(m): 11:55pm On Sep 17
what can I say
serves the biiittcch right
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Japhet04(m): 9:08am
How can she be so insensitive as not to respect the cultural heritage of the Egyptian nation, she deserves more than that
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by TINALETC3(f): 9:08am
Wtf , see as her bress and yansh even dry like my own , stupid geh
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by SweetJoystick(m): 9:08am
she for shoot for my room, no offence
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by holatin(m): 9:08am
trouble go sleep and you go go trouble am.
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Greene66: 9:09am
Unserious woman... Now let her be nude in jail.
Shameless. Disrespectful to the gods
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by favourmic(m): 9:09am
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by RIPEnglish: 9:09am
These one is not has senses, why showed us you Unclad just to collected money
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by GAZZUZZ(m): 9:09am
what is it with africans and bribery?
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Setpredict10: 9:09am
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by scooby12: 9:09am
TINALETC3:
You like her nude picture.. don't you?
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by pweshboi(m): 9:10am
Lol.. Connection between nudity and art.. Nah the simplest word for OLOSHO now..... Heheheheh
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by SailorUgo(m): 9:10am
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by holatin(m): 9:10am
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by nellybadas: 9:10am
Wahala dey this life o
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by tashashiel(f): 9:10am
she for shoot for pastor's office !
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Ajicold(f): 9:10am
Nawa o
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Partnerbiz3: 9:10am
See her head.
see below for data shaa.
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by neonly: 9:11am
Nawo they preserving their culture while our leader are busy destroying
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by pweshboi(m): 9:11am
Greene66:When d gods are visiting her in her sleep now they will be saying stuffs. They don't know the gods are not to be blamed. Lol
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by maxiuc(m): 9:11am
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Zagajigi: 9:11am
Who send her sef
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by ayamprecious: 9:11am
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by pweshboi(m): 9:11am
tashashiel:LOL dem go still call am art... Nah their way OLOSH........
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by buskie13(m): 9:12am
of all places ,serves her right,ashawo
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by lonelydora(m): 9:12am
Do in Rome as the Romans do.
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by quiverfull(m): 9:12am
In Rome, behave like the Romans. She is lucky she didn't try this in Saudi Arabia....
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by MrEdimulo82(m): 9:13am
Werey le le yi sha.... u talk say where u prefer to dance na lion's den, u be Daniel?
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by Greene66: 9:13am
pweshboi:
Lol
|Re: Marisa Papen, Model Jailed Over Nude Photoshoot At Egyptian Temple by tashashiel(f): 9:13am
pweshboi:
