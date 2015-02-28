₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,325 members, 3,878,151 topics. Date: Friday, 27 October 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man (20884 Views)
Man Asks Ex-Fiancee’s Family To Pay Back All The Money He Spent On Her / Man Had Sex With Someone's Wife And Was Flogged Publicly (watch VIDEO) / How To Know If Your Man Had Sex Before Coming Home (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Queenlovely(f): 3:55am On Sep 18
I dont envy this guy at all. He died a miserable man. What could he so desire from a woman, he divorced 29 times. God forbid. He had so many children and grandkids. Yet when he died at 88 years, no family member came forward to claim him. He died a pauper. He even went ahead to marry a woman like him. She was his last wife. The longest marriage he had was a year. I will always stick to my family. I Won't let them down. Please our brothers who want to sow their wide oath everywhere, be careful. It might backfire on you. Guinness book of world record gave him that title.
Just imagine, is that a good title
Glynn Wolfe, also known as Scotty Wolfe (July 25, 1908 – June 10, 1997), was a Baptist minister who resided in Blythe, California. He was famous for holding the record for the largest number of monogamous marriages (29). His shortest marriage lasted 19 days, and his longest lasted eleven years. His final marriage was to Linda Wolfe (née Essex), who holds the record for the most-married woman (23 times). The marriage was a publicity stunt, and a week after the wedding, Essex went back to her hometown in Indiana, but she kept her married name.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glynn_Wolfe
Glynn “Scotty” Wolfe and one of his unidentified wives
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by tosyne2much(m): 4:04am On Sep 18
What a ridiculous award!
2 Likes
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by jerryunit48: 4:04am On Sep 18
The man try o
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Adaumunocha(f): 4:05am On Sep 18
tosyne2much:You too!??
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by tosyne2much(m): 4:07am On Sep 18
Adaumunocha:I don't want that kind of a ridiculous award
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Queenlovely(f): 4:07am On Sep 18
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Adaumunocha(f): 4:11am On Sep 18
tosyne2much:Y are u awake
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by tosyne2much(m): 4:21am On Sep 18
Adaumunocha:I woke up and found it hard to catch sleep ni jawe.. What about you?
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Queenlovely(f): 4:28am On Sep 18
tosyne2much:
please let's us not derail this thread. Take it somewhere else please.
Seun: Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Prec1ous(m): 4:56am On Sep 18
I guess he is one of those guys that always keep walking away.
You should have faced your wife,but I guess there was no Real love to begin with.
PS: queenlovely, so you don't want them to turn your thread to sleeping thread?
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Flexherbal(m): 5:48am On Sep 18
Hope no one is planing to beat his record!
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by cummando(m): 5:49am On Sep 18
Who funeral EPP? He don die he don die be that....na ordinary rotten meat dey inside casket for funeral. So I don't consider that a punishment.
Same way I hate RIPs....abi the dead go dey inside grave dey like una comments?.
I weak
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by hisgrace090: 5:58am On Sep 18
Who and what is woman?
So after divorcing the 27th wife, he was able to locate 28th and 29th wife.
Infact women are choiecless.
2 Likes
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Partnerbiz3: 6:26am On Sep 18
source
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by lenghtinny(m): 9:18am On Sep 18
The world most married man
So that one na achievement...
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Prettyamaxy(f): 9:26am On Sep 18
Rest in peace.
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by AlexCk: 9:27am On Sep 18
Guinness book of record on his mind(dead mind actually).
Very soon, someone may wanna beat that record of 'most married person'
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Nobody: 9:31am On Sep 18
This is what happens when you keep finding flaws in other people instead of correction yourself, 29 wives? The problem is him not the wives.
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by joseo: 9:33am On Sep 18
It is becos of dudes like this ppl prefer to be baby mama and......that actual truth is that the guy didn't raise a family so he has no family......
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by adadike281(f): 10:19am On Sep 18
Sometimes, I blame women too. our people dey talk say, cane wey dem carry flog first wife will equally be used on d second wife.
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by ibibiofirstlady(f): 10:25am On Sep 18
Funny enough he is remembered for something... not every dead man get to be remembered
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Amberon11: 10:42am On Sep 18
He was just a sperm bank. Community husband and community father.
1 Like
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Cordis92(f): 12:20pm On Sep 18
E be like say the women wey dey accept him proposals no come get sense sha
3 Likes
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by muller101(m): 12:29pm On Sep 18
Op it's a good title.
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by McBrooklyn(m): 12:31pm On Sep 18
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by BALLOSKI: 12:26am On Sep 19
*in 9ice' voice*
Nothing de shock me again.
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by vingeophysicist(m): 12:38am On Sep 19
Cordis92:mehn girl i like you ooo.u are from awka bah
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by emmabest2000(m): 8:29am On Sep 19
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by Queenlovely(f): 3:24pm
Lalasticlala Seun mynd44
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by iamleumas: 5:30pm
Haaaaaaa
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by donblade85555(m): 5:30pm
na waoo....wetin person nor go see
|Re: Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man by pesinfada(m): 5:32pm
Hmm
4 Lessons I Learned From My Abusive Father About Forgiveness / Dog Rescues Abandoned Baby In Ghana- Awesome Story / My Brother-In-Law And I
Viewing this topic: Justuskenny(m), akinolaa76, AntiWailer, Alexasamson1, squino(m), garyaustin(m), jearile(m), DeUrch(m), bigfish3k, ceejaysimple(m), patexcels(f), foloko, PHC4(m), purpledandelion, 2ng2ng(m), cle62000(m), sofigail(f), Wilexnaija(m), Endison, bolinjkezzy(m), Sheriftoyin, TOPMAS93, Sufgriw(m), parisbluefox, emeraldgold1(f), piscesgem, thepo(m), EzeEbira(m), emshaw, irririchris(m), Simeon590, hillaryfaith, hab1612(m), Marvis4real(f), dollarcoolcat(m), nairatony, DonBenny77(m), jaywise(m), enema22, missyQween(f), umuna(m), Sylver247, Deemango, akin1982, peterswagg(m), adelah, Dmony, Winifred468(f), Alaniyiokorausa, shumuel(m), Qwerty900info, 2funkyy(f), ASPchris(m), kayphyzee(m), marumaru, NaInna(m), REUBEN010(m), martins1213, nmanma1(f), xtopher24, Itsmedozie, 3plet, lolx(m), TheGreatIYANU, suzy(f), oloyede252(m), selfmadeOLX(m), mwhy(m), simijimi, obua, b0y(m), ringi82(m), 4nez(f), Sphinx02(m), NEIGHBOUR(m), Lagbaja01(m), neahyo(m), yakamata(m), KingRex1, maklelemakukula(m), david22uu(m), austine4real(m), uniquebee(f), LaughButton01(m), timilinda(f), suleiman3308, Dhee2, ofonike, Umbro01(m), ambasi, Dway77(m), titusope(m), starz100, drkay(m), djlaqua91(m), aliunath(m) and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20