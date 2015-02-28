Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Glynn Wolfe: The World's Most Married Man (20884 Views)

Man Asks Ex-Fiancee’s Family To Pay Back All The Money He Spent On Her / Man Had Sex With Someone's Wife And Was Flogged Publicly (watch VIDEO) / How To Know If Your Man Had Sex Before Coming Home (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Just imagine, is that a good title



Glynn Wolfe, also known as Scotty Wolfe (July 25, 1908 – June 10, 1997), was a Baptist minister who resided in Blythe, California. He was famous for holding the record for the largest number of monogamous marriages (29). His shortest marriage lasted 19 days, and his longest lasted eleven years. His final marriage was to Linda Wolfe (née Essex), who holds the record for the most-married woman (23 times). The marriage was a publicity stunt, and a week after the wedding, Essex went back to her hometown in Indiana, but she kept her married name.



Wolfe died in Redlands, California a month and a half before his 89th birthday.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Glynn_Wolfe





Glynn “Scotty” Wolfe and one of his unidentified wives I dont envy this guy at all. He died a miserable man. What could he so desire from a woman, he divorced 29 times. God forbid. He had so many children and grandkids. Yet when he died at 88 years, no family member came forward to claim him. He died a pauper. He even went ahead to marry a woman like him. She was his last wife. The longest marriage he had was a year. I will always stick to my family. I Won't let them down. Please our brothers who want to sow their wide oath everywhere, be careful. It might backfire on you. Guinness book of world record gave him that title.Just imagine, is that a good title 1 Like

What a ridiculous award! 2 Likes

The man try o 1 Like

tosyne2much:

What about award! You too!?? You too!??

Adaumunocha:

You too!?? I don't want that kind of a ridiculous award I don't want that kind of a ridiculous award

tosyne2much:

I don't want that kind of a ridiculous award Y are u awake Y are u awake

Adaumunocha:

Y are u awake I woke up and found it hard to catch sleep ni jawe.. What about you? I woke up and found it hard to catch sleep ni jawe.. What about you? 1 Like

tosyne2much:

I woke up and found it hard to catch sleep ni jawe.. What about you?

please let's us not derail this thread. Take it somewhere else please.



Seun: Lalasticlala mynd44 please let's us not derail this thread. Take it somewhere else please.Seun: Lalasticlala mynd44

I guess he is one of those guys that always keep walking away.



You should have faced your wife,but I guess there was no Real love to begin with.



PS: queenlovely, so you don't want them to turn your thread to sleeping thread? 1 Like

Hope no one is planing to beat his record!

Who funeral EPP? He don die he don die be that....na ordinary rotten meat dey inside casket for funeral. So I don't consider that a punishment.









Same way I hate RIPs....abi the dead go dey inside grave dey like una comments?.





I weak 1 Like

Who and what is woman?

So after divorcing the 27th wife, he was able to locate 28th and 29th wife.

Infact women are choiecless. 2 Likes

source





So that one na achievement... The world most married manSo that one na achievement...

Rest in peace.

Guinness book of record on his mind(dead mind actually).





Very soon, someone may wanna beat that record of 'most married person'

This is what happens when you keep finding flaws in other people instead of correction yourself, 29 wives? The problem is him not the wives.

It is becos of dudes like this ppl prefer to be baby mama and......that actual truth is that the guy didn't raise a family so he has no family......

Sometimes, I blame women too. our people dey talk say, cane wey dem carry flog first wife will equally be used on d second wife. 1 Like

Funny enough he is remembered for something... not every dead man get to be remembered

He was just a sperm bank. Community husband and community father. 1 Like

E be like say the women wey dey accept him proposals no come get sense sha 3 Likes

Op it's a good title.

*in 9ice' voice*





Nothing de shock me again.

Cordis92:

E be like say the women wey dey accept him proposals no come get sense sha mehn girl i like you ooo.u are from awka bah mehn girl i like you ooo.u are from awka bah

Lalasticlala Seun mynd44

Haaaaaaa

na waoo....wetin person nor go see