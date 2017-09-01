₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by YomzzyDBlogger: 5:40am
Popular comedian and CEO ‘House of Ajebo’ skits, Erem Emeka is officially off the market as he just went on his knee and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Uche Kamalu, and of course she said "YES".
The former OAP popped the question during their vacation in Dubai for Uche’s birthday, Congratulations to them!!!
He shared the lovely photos on his IG page and captioned them'
"I always wanted to have a best friend for a wife.. God gave me more.. SHE SAID YES!! I love you @uchae_kalu ���� My wife, My friend."
See photos below;
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Zeze06(m): 5:52am
God bless your marriage, and keep evil women away from you...
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by auntysimbiat(f): 6:20am
congrats to them
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by MhizzAJ(f): 6:30am
So he's officially off the market
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by NairalandCS(m): 6:33am
MhizzAJ:
For now.
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by BoyHuncho(m): 6:34am
MhizzAJ:
Lol You still dey ask
Naso the thing shock u reach ni
**
She's pretty sha..congratulations Ajebo
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by taoheedoriloye(m): 6:43am
nawa oo!even fat hippo ajebo want marry fine woman money and fame good sha!
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by ibkkk(f): 7:02am
Nice ring.
Cute babe
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Evablizin(f): 7:22am
Thank God he did'nt put the ring inside her ice cream.Congrats
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Houseofglam7: 7:28am
She's pretty
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Hofbrauhaus: 7:42am
Congratulations to them..
A lot of Nigerians want to get married and settle down but this failed contrapment called Nigeria would not allow them. Children's school fees, pampers, house rent, food, transport, and yet guys are unemployed. Or are collecting 20k.
Tell me why crime would not increase, when we have only rich elite and bunch of poor and hungry masses.
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by TINALETC3(f): 7:42am
wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by crownedprinz(m): 7:43am
Fiance :hhahahahahah oya say yes or i would throw you inside the water
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Joshmedia1: 7:43am
Nice one
Who just talk?
Check my signature
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Profcamsey(m): 7:44am
Best of luck in your marriage. Dozen children fall on you.
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by tyson98: 7:44am
I don taya for this my singlehood
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Pvin: 7:44am
Long overdue
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by girl4rmspace(f): 7:45am
They look good together
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by Badonasty(m): 7:45am
YomzzyDBlogger:
Don't know him
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by okonja(m): 7:47am
Congrats man`
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by rozayx5(m): 7:48am
Indomie man
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by MuyiRano(m): 7:51am
so Ajebo na ur face be this
Black diamond
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by MuyiRano(m): 7:52am
NairalandCS:
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by gurunlocker: 7:53am
I am a Chester now, why will I cry..... Chestollo, the cane Chester...
Congrats Ajebo..... Even though you are better with cartoon animation than stand up comedy.
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by GreenMavro: 7:54am
OK now....but he for use third mainland bridge it will be more romantic
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by chinawapz(m): 7:54am
Hmmm
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by shegzan(m): 7:54am
OK sha
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by marooh: 7:54am
MhizzAJ:
SoRry for the lost!
|Re: Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai by mactoni91(m): 7:55am
.
