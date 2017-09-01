Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Erem Emeka, Ajebo, Proposes To Uche Kamalu On Her Birthday In Dubai (12608 Views)

Popular comedian and CEO ‘House of Ajebo’ skits, Erem Emeka is officially off the market as he just went on his knee and popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Uche Kamalu, and of course she said "YES".



The former OAP popped the question during their vacation in Dubai for Uche’s birthday, Congratulations to them!!!



He shared the lovely photos on his IG page and captioned them'



"I always wanted to have a best friend for a wife.. God gave me more.. SHE SAID YES!! I love you @uchae_kalu ���� My wife, My friend."

See photos below;



























God bless your marriage, and keep evil women away from you... God bless your marriage, and keep evil women away from you... 6 Likes

congrats to them 1 Like

So he's officially off the market 3 Likes

MhizzAJ:

So he's officially off the market



For now. For now. 23 Likes

MhizzAJ:

So he's officially off the market



You still dey ask



Naso the thing shock u reach ni



**

She's pretty sha..congratulations Ajebo LolYou still dey askNaso the thing shock u reach ni**She's pretty sha..congratulations Ajebo 11 Likes

nawa oo!even fat hippo ajebo want marry fine woman money and fame good sha! 3 Likes



Cute babe Nice ring.Cute babe



Thank God he did'nt put the ring inside her ice cream.Congrats Thank God he did'nt put the ring inside her ice cream.Congrats 1 Like

She's pretty

Congratulations to them..



A lot of Nigerians want to get married and settle down but this failed contrapment called Nigeria would not allow them. Children's school fees, pampers, house rent, food, transport, and yet guys are unemployed. Or are collecting 20k.

Tell me why crime would not increase, when we have only rich elite and bunch of poor and hungry masses. 9 Likes

wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow wooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooow

Fiance :hhahahahahah oya say yes or i would throw you inside the water

Nice one





Who just talk?





Check my signature

Best of luck in your marriage. Dozen children fall on you.

I don taya for this my singlehood

Long overdue

They look good together

Don't know him Don't know him

Congrats man`

Indomie man

Congrats Brosssss, got you covered.



so Ajebo na ur face be this

Black diamond

NairalandCS:





For now.

I am a Chester now, why will I cry..... Chestollo, the cane Chester...



Congrats Ajebo..... Even though you are better with cartoon animation than stand up comedy. 2 Likes

OK now....but he for use third mainland bridge it will be more romantic

Hmmm

OK sha

MhizzAJ:

So he's officially off the market



SoRry for the lost! SoRry for the lost!