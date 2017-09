Generator power beta for sale. With this gadget, you'll be able to use your pressing iron, fridge, freezer, hot plate, pumping machine, a.c with generator. Powerbeta won Nescafé's 2014 get started award. Search for that. BetaSolo: for heating elements only- N5000 BetaMega: for compressor gadgets- N8000 0810-4253868

tuface tall o before before...



these his pics are classical examples of revolution





HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR IDIbia







Forgive me for trespassing here. I'm quite sure the religion forum's moderator, oam4j, did ban me from that section. why



I make posts of my atheits and keep praying for the day they'll turn around and acknowledge God.



that aside if someone broke a rule wouldn't it be super nice and courteous to notify them to make amends.



this dictatorship manner of running things on nairaland can have detrimental effects. A lot of people post rubbish on Facebook yet Mark could handle it where necessary. he's got two billion subscribers and counting...



please this business is your legacy not mine but I think successful ventures are usually user friendly. Don't let overzealous people ruin your hardwork with 'attitude'



p.s: I don't recall ever making silly posts here. I started the devotional post in 2013 long before anyone else, only I paused awhile.



PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS FOR EVERYONE'S SAKE. HAVE AN AWESOME DAY! Good morning OLUWASeun!Forgive me for trespassing here. I'm quite sure the religion forum's moderator, oam4j, did ban me from that section. whyI make posts of my devotional after skimming through the rules thoroughly. I respect alland keep praying for the day they'll turn around and acknowledge God.this dictatorship manner of running things on nairaland can have detrimental effects. A lot of people post rubbish on Facebook yet Mark could handle it where necessary. he's got two billion subscribers and counting...please this business is your legacy not mine but I think. Don't let overzealous people ruin your hardwork with 'attitude'p.s: I don't recall ever making silly posts here.PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS FOR EVERYONE'S SAKE. HAVE AN AWESOME DAY!



Seun:

lalasticlala what is going on here? O boytuface tall o before before...these his pics are classical examples of revolutionHAPPY BIRTHDAY MR IDIbia 1 Like 1 Share