|2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:59am
Innocent Ujah Idibia (born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria), better known by his stage name 2face Idibia, or 2Baba, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur. He officially discontinued the use of the name Tuface and selected 2baba or Tu-baba as his stage name.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by xreal: 8:00am
Happy Birthday legend.
FTC on a thread by the Snake master.
This also makes it my 8th year as a registered NL member.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by makydebbie(f): 8:00am
Happy birthday to father Abraham.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by kimbraa(f): 8:01am
He's got good genes. @42 and he still looks like he's in his 30s.
HBD!.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by hazan041: 8:01am
lalasticlala:happy birthday.... overall baby daddies
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by alexistaiwo: 8:01am
Happy birthday aspiring Abraham of our time.
Long life and prosperity to you upcoming grand patron of the United Nations.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by OrestesDante: 8:02am
Congratulations. Happy birthday.
lol
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by HeWrites: 8:05am
HBD
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by krikum33: 8:05am
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Zagajigi: 8:05am
2baba you be my baba all my life - Sarkodie
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by djemillionia: 8:05am
HBD 2BABA
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by mezebel(f): 8:06am
Hbd pikin warhouse.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Somist: 8:07am
Happy birthday 2baba
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by myners007: 8:08am
Happy birthday to u. I hope u are reading thru this thread
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by mikejj(m): 8:08am
makydebbie:wich father abraham again.
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by polite2(m): 8:11am
Happy birthday da legend
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by ElectronicsGuy(m): 8:11am
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Rebekkah(f): 8:14am
O boy tuface tall o before before...
these his pics are classical examples of revolution
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR IDIbia
Good morning OLUWASeun!
Forgive me for trespassing here. I'm quite sure the religion forum's moderator, oam4j, did ban me from that section. why
I make posts of my devotional after skimming through the rules thoroughly. I respect all atheits and keep praying for the day they'll turn around and acknowledge God.
that aside if someone broke a rule wouldn't it be super nice and courteous to notify them to make amends.
this dictatorship manner of running things on nairaland can have detrimental effects. A lot of people post rubbish on Facebook yet Mark could handle it where necessary. he's got two billion subscribers and counting...
please this business is your legacy not mine but I think successful ventures are usually user friendly. Don't let overzealous people ruin your hardwork with 'attitude'
p.s: I don't recall ever making silly posts here. I started the devotional post in 2013 long before anyone else, only I paused awhile.
PLEASE DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS FOR EVERYONE'S SAKE. HAVE AN AWESOME DAY!
Seun:
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by ZeeBaba17(m): 8:15am
happy birthday to the face of Nigerian music 2Baba
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Asology(m): 8:18am
Happy birthday, Celeb... Much love
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by gbaskiboy(m): 8:19am
Father of Many nations
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by osleypink(m): 8:19am
xreal:
What's up with this FTC ish
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Ycmia: 8:20am
because everybody dey sey hafi bufday to this man. I sey my own oooo
more blessing to you legend
may we meet our luck as we go out today
#itsMonday again
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by stmattj: 8:22am
Happy birthday to Tu face.I wish u become a Gospel artiste so we can do collabo
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by BornnAgainChild(f): 8:22am
Oya come make we go...to all the places where we talk say we go like to go before
Hbd
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by bleskid(m): 8:23am
who 2face help?
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by jericco1(m): 8:24am
Happy birthday 2Baba
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Naughtytboy: 8:25am
Happy birthday my mentor but if I may ask how many albums does it takes to make one a legend
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by Daeylar(f): 8:25am
xreal:
Lol, congrats
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by GreenMavro: 8:25am
Happy Birthday guy
|Re: 2face Idibia Celebrates His 42nd Birthday Today by jericco1(m): 8:25am
bleskid:Who you EPP?
