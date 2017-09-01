₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,046 members, 3,798,021 topics. Date: Monday, 18 September 2017 at 12:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State (7724 Views)
Two Ex-Corpers Who Got Married While Serving In Ebonyi Welcome Baby Boy (Pics) / Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp / Ebonyi State Slashes Monthly Allowance Of Corper Doctors From N130k To N15k (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by nghubs1: 8:29am
The report reaching NGHUBS news desk is that a serving youth corper at ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state identified as Egba Ovat has died.
NGHUBS is yet to ascertain the cause of his death. However a post by Robinson Single on Facebook, reveals the youth corpers died on thursday 14th september, 2017.
He wrote
"this world is not a place to stay chaiii this is my fellow corps member serving in ikwo LGC ebonyi state he just die on thusday 14th sep 2017, Chaiii my man corper Egba Ovat i can't believe you are dead but all i know is that God knows the best good bye Ovat and may your soul rest in peace Amen comment RIP if you are not heartless."
May his soul rest in peace
http://nghubs.info/serving-corpers-dies-in-ebonyi-state/
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by PASCALSILVA(m): 8:33am
GOD help us
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Ninethmare: 8:34am
I thought those above 30yrs of age are exempted from serving or is he a peace corps member?
Rip though
6 Likes
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by orch4real(m): 11:01am
rip bro
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Narldon(f): 11:01am
RIP
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Ruggedfitness: 11:01am
There has been a lot going on recently, about corpers dying in service. I believe sharing the reasons for their death could give others a heads up.
It could in the best interest of all other corpers..
I pray he finally finds peace from this evil world.
In Other News
3 S￡x Positions Every Woman Hates! No.1 Will Shock You
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/3-sx-positions-every-woman-hates-no1.html
Check Out The Top 20 Causes of Death! No.2 Will Shock You
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/top-20-causes-of-death.html
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by DanielsParker(m): 11:01am
It was touchy until I saw, " comment RIP if you're not heartless ".
Was that ending line really necessary?
7 Likes
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by ULSHERLAN(m): 11:02am
May his soul RIP
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by iamleumas: 11:03am
VANITY UPON VANITY. ONE DAY IS COMING!
1. You are a millionaire watching your neighbours suffering to eat, but you said to yourself "I WORKED FOR MY MONEY".. THEY SHOULD WORK FOR THIERS". Let me ask you this, DID YOU WORK FOR GOD'S BLESSING? Vanity Upon Vanity.
--
2. You are a proud owner of 10 different storey buildings, but your extended families have no where to sleep, some cannot afford to pay for their rents, but you said to yourself "THEY CANT LIVE IN MY MANSION". You forgot that if God did not build the house, you will just labor in vain. Vanity Upon Vanity.
--
3. You are the governor of our beloved state, whenever you are driving by, the road must be cleared with your siren blaring and your security beating by passers just for your sake. You said to yourself "I AM A GOVERNOR, THEY SHOULD RESPECT ME" You forgot these same people you are beating voted for you. Vanity upon vanity.
---
4. You are a married man, ever since your married your wife you have not make her happy for once, she is your slave and your punching bag, you prefer to spend on other ladies than her, you said to yourself "SHE IS OLD AND BREAST HAS FALLEN . You forgot she gave birth to your children and raise them for you. The same woman that you were begging for her phone number? Now she is no more cute to you? That lady you are running after will soon suffer the same. Vanity upon vanity.
---
5. You are a married woman, just because you are beautiful your husband cannot talk to you again. The attention you are getting outside is fueling your ego. You said to yourself "GUYS ARE ALWAYS AFTER ME! THEY SHOWER ME WITH PRAISES AND GIFTS. Though your husband is not earning that much, you forgot he saved his money to pay for your bride price. Age will soon catch up with you. Vanity upon vanity.
---
6. You are the boss of a very big company. You are maltreating your workers. You will always delay their salaries. You sack anybody at will, right or wrong. You said to yourself "I AM THE BOSS". You forgot you were once working under somebody and you are still working under the son. Vanity upon vanity.
---
7. You spend lavishly in the city but your parents are dying in the village. Your children will do the same for you when the time comes.
---
8. You have 20 pair of trousers, 30 shirts with different shoes, but yet, your closest friends are wearing rags. You said yourself "FINGERS ARE NOT EQUAL" You forgot we will all be equal in our grave. No clothes No shoes. Vanity!
---
9. You are a very rich pastor with private jets to your name, yet your church members are suffering. Out of their poverty they still afford tithe and offering. You said to yourself "I AM A MAN OF GOD" You forgot Jesus fed 5,000 people. Jesus turned water to wine for his guest. Jesus was humble. "For the meek shall inherit the earth. Vanity!
10. VANITY UPON VANITY.
---
God is watching us. One day we will account for all our deeds. Repent. May God help us all. Amen.
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by LifeIsGuhd(f): 11:04am
May his soul rest in peace!
However...
What is with the comment RIP if you are not heartless
Whats is this madness with social media...
Someone is dead and he is looking for comments!
It is well...
2 Likes
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Ruggedfitness: 11:05am
dkajlfdj
1 Like
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Odianose13(m): 11:05am
He wrote
"this world is not a place to stay chaiii this is my fellow corps member serving in ikwo LGC ebonyi state he just die on thusday 14th sep 2017, Chaiii my man corper Egba Ovat i can't believe you are dead but all i know is that God knows the best good bye Ovat and may your soul rest in peace Amen comment RIP if you are not heartless."
Rip to the dead.........
...to the comment in bold....... The Robinson Single poster no get sense, na so them dey bereave person? That's why he is still single
1 Like
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by cashlurd(m): 11:06am
RIP bro
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by eagleonearth(m): 11:06am
May his soul find repose in the blossom of the Almighty.
Jesus is the way to the country called Heaven. A lot have gone ahead of us.
Holy Spirit given to believers is a warranty of eternal life. Do you have the seal.
I nearly died the day I was knocked down by a fast moving automobile. That was the day I realized that a man's death can occur in seconds. God in his unending mercies spared my life but what if he didn't? Death is inevitable. Think about it.
1 Like
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by talk2saintify(m): 11:06am
hmmmm..RIP
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Hier(m): 11:07am
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by saydfact(m): 11:07am
RIP - I served there in 2006/07
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by talkeverytime: 11:08am
rip
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by LordOfNaira: 11:11am
nghubs1:
RIP.
The post lacks punctuation!!! It is hard to believe that a corps member wrote this!!!
1 Like
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by delilwaxz(m): 11:11am
Rip
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by PatEinstEin(m): 11:12am
Ninethmare:Presenting a fake birth certificate will do the trick.
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by simpleshawls(m): 11:14am
If you are in kwara we have London used iphone 6 and new phones generally @ cheap price kindly check my signature or you come to our office @ challenge ilorin
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by Jiang(m): 11:16am
Government say if you dey above 30 no go service, but some people no gree listen, sometimes the rigourous conditions coppers face coupled with extremely bad hospitality from residents in d area is enough to give high blood pressure which isn't very good for older peeps
Well, R.I.P dude
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by muller101(m): 11:21am
Ovat . that's name gave my nightmares in school
RIP sir
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by dammyrexx: 11:26am
4G Valem Phantom S Tablet Pc 10.14G Valem Phantom S Tablet Pc 10.1
Description :
Brand Valem 10.1-Inch
(2GB,16GB ROM)
Quadcore
double sim card
wifi
Bluetooth
Screen:IPS screen
Android 7, 8MP + 5MP Dual Sim
battery 6000mah
How to order search valem on
or search valem on konga.com
or call 08119003494
Free leather porch
Free screen guard
lagos office:14 ladipo kuku street ikeja lagos
|Re: Corper Egba Ovat Dies In Ebonyi State by expensiveguyman(m): 11:27am
Huh! from all indications it's apparently clear evil forces is hovering around ds Nation seeking for corpers to devour
Batch B Corpers / January Clearance And Head Count / Doctor Reveals What Happened To First Class NYSC Corper That Died In Kano
Viewing this topic: 2emgee(m), Lilnikee(m), KOKOwonder(m), aududiyoomeiza, ngoziigwe(f), femmyy, kowema(f), uctomide(m), 1luvmypple, Nddytex08(m), Fizah, chegbe1104, ohlynxx93(m), BlueScholar(m), Kayoski(m), ogor67(m), African101(m), emtel4sure, adewuyi91, TSO4U, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), emotiti, quentin06, samo50(m), Dzesse, Ujuhot(f), Intendy, dre44k(m), ObodoJ2 and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12