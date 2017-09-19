₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,627 members, 3,800,197 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 10:26 AM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone (3575 Views)
An Unbaised Review Of The Tecno Phantom 6 And Unboxing Video / The Infinix Hot S And The Tecno Camon C9 Go Head 2 Head / The Tecno Phantom 5 & The LED TV + Multitasking / Battery Test (1) (2) (3) (4)
|The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Ejadike(m): 8:47am On Sep 18
TECNO Phantom 6 is a high end dual back camera phone and is committed to offering you the most satisfying experience!
BELOW ARE 6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE PHONE
1)24 hours Fast Repair
When you purchase the Phantom 6, You are offered a 24hrs fast repair service for transceiver under warranty against functional defects.
2)Free Tamper Proof Glass
With every Phantom 6 you purchase, you are gifted with 2 tamper proof glass.
3)15 Days DAP Free Exchange
Should incase your Phantom 6 develops a functional defect within the first 15 days of purchase, you would be offered a phone exchange at no extra cost upon validation by Carlcare service center (Provided you have the invoice).
4) 3 Month Insurance For Broken Screen
TECNO Nigeria offers a one-time free screen replacement when it's broken by falling or crashing within the first 3 months of purchase (Provided you have the invoice).
5)Free Type C Adapter
In-case you lose or damage your original USB cord, you are gifted with an adapter that allows you to use regular USB cords to charge your device.
6)Free Sim Card Slot Pin
For every Phantom 6 you purchase, no need to search for sim card slot pin as it comes with your device, free of charge.
1 Share
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by dejiWEST: 9:39am On Sep 18
OP Nice one but I knew tho
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Ejadike(m): 10:42am On Sep 18
Lalasticlala
Seun
Ishilove
Msmycoli
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Ejadike(m): 10:43am On Sep 18
dejiWEST:well.it's good to always bring some things to our remembrance. Lalasticlala, Seun, obinoscopy,
Ishilove
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Ennyholar: 11:09am On Sep 18
The Phantom 6 is a masterpiece
Everything about the phone is dope..
One of the best from Tecno.
3 Likes
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Techm8: 11:54am On Sep 18
This is by far my favorite Tecno device of all time. From hardware to software to the display, they pretty much nailed it.
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Techm8: 11:58am On Sep 18
Ennyholar:I totally agree. The best tecno device to me
1 Like
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by TheMazian: 10:43pm On Sep 18
Ennyholar:All these Tecno marketers sef, we no go drinking water keep cup for una
4 Likes
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by TheMazian: 10:46pm On Sep 18
Techm8:Tecno marketer you bether keep quiet there oo cos I'm planning on suing Tecno soon.
Cc.
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
Ishilove
5 Likes
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Riyikebaby(f): 7:47am
From the feel of this phone to its camera, I love everything about my phantom 6!
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Queentito(f): 8:00am
The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by modelmike7(m): 9:16am
Good phone
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by winkmart: 9:16am
Machine
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by KnowMore: 9:17am
Okay
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Crystalline(f): 9:17am
...and how does it cost?
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by modelmike7(m): 9:18am
Queentito:Lovely smile you got there!
1 Like
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by dejonathan(m): 9:18am
How much is the phone now
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by fidalgo19: 9:18am
7. It's a China phone
2 Likes
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by modelmike7(m): 9:18am
Crystalline:How Much does it cost you mean, typo I guess.... Almost a 100K!!!
Modified : Cost between 100K to 115K
2 Likes
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by jobaltol: 9:19am
Queentito:
Madam, you look beautiful ...dont praise the phone, praise your genes
1 Like
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by modelmike7(m): 9:19am
fidalgo19:Go and Make Your Nigerian phone na. Loser!!
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:19am
Queentito:Your headlamp is on
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by SerialRapist(m): 9:20am
Everything on frontpage is sponsored, these days if you no pay lala dem no go move your topic
1 Like
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by johnnyholtby(m): 9:20am
Y'all blabbing bou Mediatek phone like it's a biggy...2015 galaxy s6 beats it hands down...mtchewww
1 Like
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Crystalline(f): 9:20am
modelmike7:
Yes, I meant the price...Thanks
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by teamf: 9:20am
I LOVE MY PHANTOM 6PLUS
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by eleojo23: 9:21am
Queentito:
Opinions about camera quality is usually subject to the eyes of the beholder.
For me, that picture up there is not good enough for a 13MP camera
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by ekmike(m): 9:21am
Notice to whom it may concern..
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Celestyn8213: 9:22am
Thanks but I'll pass.
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by fidalgo19: 9:23am
modelmike7:
Continue buying China phone
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by Habiodunz(m): 9:23am
Queentito:Did you use Nokia C2 to take the pix
|Re: The Tecno Phantom 6: Things You Didn't Know About The Phone by ShyCypher(m): 9:23am
I'll still use a Samsung S3 of 2012 before this rubbish that will develop irreversible faults after one year.
Show me ONE person that has used a Tecno or Infinix for three years.
I'm waitin'...
2 Likes
Review Nokia E70 / How Can I Download 2go / Iphone 6 For 30k On OLX. How Original Can D Phone Be.
Viewing this topic: dejiokiri(m), iLUMeN8(m), Justluv, odesifo, Realboygenius(m), Ologuneruagba(m), timgurl009(f), everydayboy, Mediapace, sprinter101(m), jibikunle, cjudy(m), amyliajane(f), Bosshugo, DEXTROVERT, okon41, MrPIE(m), imarayij(m), eleojo23, ezimo777(m), horlartayor(m), catwalq(f), SenorFax(m), jayode(m), richeeyo(m), ayyumud(m), salisy, inedujac, Intendy, Pinkfriday(f), ooofreezy(m), Emeka71(m), Nastydroid(m), Doyinnmi and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13