TECNO Phantom 6 is a high end dual back camera phone and is committed to offering you the most satisfying experience!



BELOW ARE 6 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE PHONE



1)24 hours Fast Repair

When you purchase the Phantom 6, You are offered a 24hrs fast repair service for transceiver under warranty against functional defects.



2)Free Tamper Proof Glass

With every Phantom 6 you purchase, you are gifted with 2 tamper proof glass.



3)15 Days DAP Free Exchange

Should incase your Phantom 6 develops a functional defect within the first 15 days of purchase, you would be offered a phone exchange at no extra cost upon validation by Carlcare service center (Provided you have the invoice).



4) 3 Month Insurance For Broken Screen

TECNO Nigeria offers a one-time free screen replacement when it's broken by falling or crashing within the first 3 months of purchase (Provided you have the invoice).



5)Free Type C Adapter

In-case you lose or damage your original USB cord, you are gifted with an adapter that allows you to use regular USB cords to charge your device.



6)Free Sim Card Slot Pin

For every Phantom 6 you purchase, no need to search for sim card slot pin as it comes with your device, free of charge. 1 Share

OP Nice one but I knew tho

Lalasticlala

Seun

Ishilove

Msmycoli

dejiWEST:

well.it's good to always bring some things to our remembrance.

The Phantom 6 is a masterpiece

Everything about the phone is dope..

One of the best from Tecno. 3 Likes

This​ is by far my favorite Tecno device of all time. From hardware to software to the display, they pretty much nailed it.

Ennyholar:

The Phantom 6 is a masterpiece

Everything about the phone is dope..

Ennyholar:

The Phantom 6 is a masterpiece

Everything about the phone is dope..

Techm8:

This​ is by far my favorite Tecno device of all time. From hardware to software to the display, they pretty much nailed it. Tecno marketer you bether keep quiet there oo cos I'm planning on suing Tecno soon.

Cc.

Mynd44

Lalasticlala

From the feel of this phone to its camera, I love everything about my phantom 6!

The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now 9 Likes 2 Shares

Good phone

Machine

Okay

...and how does it cost?

Queentito:

The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now Lovely smile you got there! Lovely smile you got there! 1 Like

How much is the phone now

7. It's a China phone 2 Likes

Crystalline:

...and how does it cost? How Much does it cost you mean, typo I guess.... Almost a 100K!!!



Queentito:

The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now









Madam, you look beautiful ...dont praise the phone, praise your genes Madam, you look beautiful ...dont praise the phone, praise your genes 1 Like

fidalgo19:

7. It's a China phone Go and Make Your Nigerian phone na. Loser!! Go and Make Your Nigerian phone na. Loser!!

Queentito:

The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now Your headlamp is on Your headlamp is on

Everything on frontpage is sponsored, these days if you no pay lala dem no go move your topic 1 Like

Y'all blabbing bou Mediatek phone like it's a biggy...2015 galaxy s6 beats it hands down...mtchewww 1 Like

modelmike7:



How Much does it cost you mean, typo I guess.... Almost a 100K!!!

I LOVE MY PHANTOM 6PLUS

Queentito:

The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now

Opinions about camera quality is usually subject to the eyes of the beholder.



For me, that picture up there is not good enough for a 13MP camera Opinions about camera quality is usually subject to the eyes of the beholder.For me, that picture up there is not good enough for a 13MP camera 4 Likes 1 Share

Notice to whom it may concern..

Thanks but I'll pass.

modelmike7:



Go and Make Your Nigerian phone na.

Loser!!

Continue buying China phone Continue buying China phone

Queentito:

The camera takes the most beautiful picture ever, this is mine without editing. This phone remains tecno's best device for now Did you use Nokia C2 to take the pix Did you use Nokia C2 to take the pix