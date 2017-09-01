Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos (3983 Views)

Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic looks ravishing in new makeup photos she shared on her IG page.



The actress' flawless skin will make many grin with envy.







She captioned the photos;



"Make up- @radiezbyeve"



Source:



Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique

Ada mbaise!.

oh, if I could choose a wife it'd probably be you sweetie.

but you'll never know. 2 Likes

Hmmmmm!

K

..

Ada igbo



Always snapping flawless pics



Always slaying



but no man to slay you, or shower with you when you get home.





She should think less about slaying and more about getting married. Her eggs might dry up anytime soon

k

Thick paint

FTC7

Sexy mama, This lady is pretty for days

Evaberry:

..

Ada igbo



Always snapping flawless pics



Always slaying



but no man to slay you, or shower with you when you get home.





She should think about slaying and more about getting married. Her eggs might dry up anytime soon The typical Nigerian mentality!, marriage is everything in life.



What's your business with her slaying?, is it your eggs?. The typical Nigerian mentality!, marriage is everything in life.What's your business with her slaying?, is it your eggs?. 6 Likes 1 Share

wow she's so beautiful, cute mama

Rity rita

woa

Age is just a number... But she go don pass meno

Resounding beauty.

Wow! her husband is a very lucky guy.

At least 3 mudu of paint dey dat face.

She deck d face.







Who don fine don fine.

Aunty Rita, you na fine woman, you no need plenty makeup.

I see no difference between this lady and sex doll I see no difference between this lady and sex doll

Nice.

No beef intended but soon the Mary Kays won't be able to cover anymore. No beef intended but soon the Mary Kays won't be able to cover anymore. 1 Like

Evaberry:

..

Ada igbo



Always snapping flawless pics



Always slaying



but no man to slay you, or shower with you when you get home.





She should think less about slaying and more about getting married. Her eggs might dry up anytime soon



Nne, odikwanu easy.



Celebrity life for you. Nne, odikwanu easy.Celebrity life for you.

These old woman should go and rested please, everything things is to application makeup

Beautiful as always

Always looking cute

Ageless woman. Agadi ekwe nka

Evaberry:

..

Ada igbo



Always snapping flawless pics



Always slaying



but no man to slay you, or shower with you when you get home.





She should think less about slaying and more about getting married. Her eggs might dry up anytime soon hope you don marry,Make she kill herself as she dey single? If you can't say something nice just look and hiss hope you don marry,Make she kill herself as she dey single? If you can't say something nice just look and hiss

Shebi one nairalander wan marry her?

Too much makeup and filter

Cool Cool