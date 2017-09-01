₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:00am
Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic looks ravishing in new makeup photos she shared on her IG page.
The actress' flawless skin will make many grin with envy.
She captioned the photos;
"Make up- @radiezbyeve"
Source: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/09/actress-rita-dominic-stuns-in-new.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44, Dominique
2 Likes
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by moneyhungry(m): 9:04am
Ada mbaise!.
oh, if I could choose a wife it'd probably be you sweetie.
but you'll never know.
2 Likes
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by chyke100(m): 9:04am
Hmmmmm!
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Chinny5(f): 9:04am
K
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Evaberry(f): 9:04am
..
Ada igbo
Always snapping flawless pics
Always slaying
but no man to slay you, or shower with you when you get home.
She should think less about slaying and more about getting married. Her eggs might dry up anytime soon
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Setpredict10: 9:04am
k
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by TINALETC3(f): 9:04am
Thick paint
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Patheos(m): 9:05am
FTC7
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by FlyTee(m): 9:05am
Sexy mama, This lady is pretty for days
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by crisycent: 9:05am
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by kimbraa(f): 9:05am
Evaberry:The typical Nigerian mentality!, marriage is everything in life.
What's your business with her slaying?, is it your eggs?.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Tessie01(f): 9:05am
wow she's so beautiful, cute mama
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by anungangampu: 9:05am
Rity rita
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by elx72299: 9:05am
woa
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Japhet04(m): 9:05am
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Zagajigi: 9:05am
Age is just a number... But she go don pass meno
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Benniezeeno(m): 9:05am
Resounding beauty.
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by scaramucci: 9:06am
Wow! her husband is a very lucky guy.
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Houseofglam7: 9:08am
At least 3 mudu of paint dey dat face.
She deck d face.
Who don fine don fine.
Aunty Rita, you na fine woman, you no need plenty makeup.
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by chichijas(m): 9:10am
I see no difference between this lady and sex doll
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by potent5(m): 9:10am
Nice.
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Maximus85(m): 9:11am
Holuwahyomzzy:
No beef intended but soon the Mary Kays won't be able to cover anymore.
1 Like
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Osaronicole: 9:11am
Evaberry:
Nne, odikwanu easy.
Celebrity life for you.
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by RIPEnglish: 9:13am
These old woman should go and rested please, everything things is to application makeup
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Divay22(f): 9:14am
Beautiful as always
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by patjane(f): 9:18am
Always looking cute
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by adadike281(f): 9:22am
Ageless woman. Agadi ekwe nka
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by patjane(f): 9:23am
Evaberry:hope you don marry,Make she kill herself as she dey single? If you can't say something nice just look and hiss
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by DjAndroid: 9:23am
Shebi one nairalander wan marry her?
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by baby124: 9:24am
Too much makeup and filter
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by Badonasty(m): 9:28am
Holuwahyomzzy:
Cool
|Re: Actress Rita Dominic Stuns In New Makeup Photos by brownsugar23: 9:32am
see old age coming through dont go and marry be saying all women will not get married
