Nine Things Nigerian Bankers Hate About Their Jobs by WorkLife: 12:16pm On Sep 18
The Nigerian banking space is fiercely competitive; only the fittest survive. Maintaining the minimum capital base means adopting aggressive marketing techniques and a cutting edge corporate culture. The pressure this goal places on bank workers makes banking one of the least enviable professions in Nigeria today. Below are some of things that Nigerian bankers hate about their jobs...
1. Perennial late closing hours
2. Being engaged on a contract basis and earning far less than other permanent staff
3. Having to work 50 hours and above every week including weekends
4. Non-existent study leave
5. Unrealistic job target
6. Job insecurity and loss over the smallest infractions
7. Abusive language
8. Heavy workloads
9. Poor or non-existent severance packages
Photo source: Reports Afrique
Re: Nine Things Nigerian Bankers Hate About Their Jobs by Dreamswayne(m): 12:24pm On Sep 18
nice writeup... . . . . oya, over to the bankers...
Re: Nine Things Nigerian Bankers Hate About Their Jobs by Kinzo12(m): 10:38pm On Sep 18
Apart from those mentioned above, there is uneven rivalry among staff (a lot of staff backbite others to get some juicy desk functions) , promotion is not your right but privilege, even if you meet up with your KPIs scorecard, cost containment drive could rub it off on you and so on.
10. Fake life
The worst sector to work as a human, wish they could invent robot to replace human being in this sector.
Re: Nine Things Nigerian Bankers Hate About Their Jobs by Histrings08(m): 7:03am
Bankers are trying o... Nd suffering too exceptimg those permanent staff
Re: Nine Things Nigerian Bankers Hate About Their Jobs by pokipoki: 7:03am
WorkLife:Hahahaha. You obviously fail to distinguish between a banker and a bank worker. The above conditions are relevant and applicable to a bank worker!!!
