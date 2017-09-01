₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by AutoReportNG: 3:20pm On Sep 18
If your car is leaking oil, this is not something to ignore. Besides leaving stains on the pavement, an oil leak can even pose a fire risk for your car’s engine. If you see signs of leaking, it’s best to get an oil leak fix as soon as possible. Consider the most common reasons for car oil leaks.
Degraded Engine Gasket
The most common cause of oil leaks occurs when the gasket, which is a seal that joins two metal components in the engine, breaks down. This occurs because oil creates sludge over time, which is harmful to the gasket.
Oil Pan Damage
The underside of the oil pan can become damaged due to running over debris in the road, like large rocks. Such occurrences can dent the oil pan, and this can cause the seal to become loose and the oil to leak.
Oil Drain Plug
The oil drain plug is located at the base of the oil pan. When it becomes worn out or is loosened from running over debris in the road, a leak will occur. Fresh oil around the plug is an indication of a leak, as is dripping.
Oil Filler Cap
If the filler cap, which covers the engine oil compartment, is loose, broken or missing, the oil is likely to spill out while the vehicle is running, and it will continue to drip after the car is stopped.
Oil Filter
Oil filters wear out or become loose or misaligned over time. The oil filter is used to remove carbon and other impurities created by the combustion process. This filter is subject to oil pressure supplied by the oil pump and will leak if the filter is loose or the seal from the old oil filter is still on the block which can surface well after the oil change has been done. Use a flashlight check the oil filter for a leak and remove or tighten the filter and recheck. Wipe the area clean and recheck the leak after a short time.
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/09/oil-leakage-in-cars-these-are-causes.html
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by AutoReportNG: 3:21pm On Sep 18
Whats your take? Do you have any addition? Please add
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by Youngsage: 3:27pm On Sep 18
.
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by Homeboiy(m): 3:36pm On Sep 18
Na your type the fall hand
ur good in theory but not practical
Do u know how to change gasket
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by nurey(m): 3:39pm On Sep 18
Homeboiy:
Why the hate nah? must he know how to do any mechanical stuff before been an authority in cartalk?
3 Likes
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by Alvin007: 4:30pm On Sep 18
What about cylinder cover seals, valve seals..and pulley seals..etc
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by AutoReportNG: 4:45pm On Sep 18
Alvin007:
Thanks, thats why I said, if you have any additions, add yours, we learn together bros.
Thank you
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by TRYGO(m): 6:31pm On Sep 18
Nice writeup Sir!
I think all what you've discussed are some of the external causes.
But it would behoove you to note that internal oil leaks are somewhat masked by the externals, as you've highlighted.
*** If you've got a worn out valve stem/guides, and valves, you'd notice leaks too.
***piston rings not at advanced stage of wear and tear, would such leaks.
In some cases, its not visible, as the externals you've talked about, but you'd notice excessive oil shortages as time goes on.
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by choky26(m): 6:54am
Ok
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by maxiuc(m): 6:55am
Waiting for oil leakage in Tiger generator
That my I pass my neighbor gen can spill oil abeg what's the fault
1 Like
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by EgunMogaji(m): 6:58am
Okay so the first gasket you shown is incorrect. That is the cylinder head gasket. If that is keaking then the car won't run. If the car won't run then no oil leak.
The one you wanted to list is the valve cover gasket.
That one is a notorious leaker especially on V and H engine engine configurations.
Re: Oil Leakage In Cars? These Are The Causes - Autoreportng by EgunMogaji(m): 7:03am
TRYGO:
Valves don't leak oil.
If valve guides leak enough oil to notice a drop in volume then the car has stopped running a long time ago.
