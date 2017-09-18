₦airaland Forum

"I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by senninalu: 4:30pm
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has declared that he will not embark on an exile following threats of his rearrest by the federal government.



Kanu also said that the IPOB is the most vibrant and intelligent mass movement in the world today.

He said the IPOB or himself cannot be intimidated into hiding by the federal government.

In a statement released by the media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful, the IPOB said: “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is NOT going on exile as a result of these childish threats from Hausa Fulani dominated Nigeria Government.”

Powerful said the focus of the leadership of the group is to restore the freedom of Biafra and nothing short of that.

Powerful also said: “IPOB family members worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remain nonviolent, irrespective of the well documented brutal killings of unarmed peaceful demonstrators, abductions, torture, illegal detentions and summary executions of detainees by the Hausa Fulani Islamic run Nigeria Police and Army.”

”IPOB remains impregnable and no man born of a woman can stop the agitation for Biafra restoration. Until the Hausa Fulani Islamic Nigeria Government fix a date for referendum to settle the issue of Biafra in a civilized and democratic manner, this raging agitation led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will continue.

”With the situation on ground today concerning Biafra freedom, we pity the APC Party and Nigerian Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari for choosing the uncivilized path of brute force and intimidation as opposed to referendum.

”We urge every Biafran, no matter where you are, to remain resolute and strong because Biafra is tantalizingly closer than we expect. It is crystal clear that IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is ordained by (Chukwu Okike Abiama) God Almighty which no man can stop. We are winning this battle,” Powerful added.

He further added that contrary to claims that Kanu has gone into hiding for fear of being rearrested, Kanu fears no human on earth and await the federal government to carry out its plan.

“Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his APC band of thugs should be the ones hiding from IPOB not us from them. It is unfortunate that some people in Arewa North do not know who Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is hence they keep coming up with laughable fabrications designed to demystify our leader, to no avail.

”Mazi Nnamdi Kanu they privately acknowledge, knows no fear and is undeterred by side rantings of the vocal parasitic few, who cannot imagine their existence without crude oil money coming from Biafraland.

”This wicked lie and malicious fabrication is the work of the enemies of Biafra, who enjoy their perfect slave status and will remain servants to Arewa North all their lives,” Powerful said.

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/18/ill-not-go-exile-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu/

by senninalu: 4:30pm
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/will-not-go-exilew-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu-finally-speaks/

by midehi2(f): 4:31pm
Please where is he speaking from? wink

Mr man come out from that hole and be a man you are grin

by idupaul: 4:32pm
I thinks the Government is the one that released this message ..Only Kanu's lawyer can confirm if Kanu is still alive or not

by FvckShiT: 4:35pm
Where the fûçk is he?

by greatmarshall(m): 4:37pm
Hmm
by Ofemmanu1: 4:37pm
hehehehehehe

yeye dey smell
by positivelord: 4:38pm
I will believe he is not hiding only when he hold another rally...

by ecoeco(m): 4:39pm
...

Of course he will not go on Exile

Its Exile that will go on him


by fergie001(m): 4:39pm
I stand on Peace

by ekesimo(m): 4:40pm
It is better to die as a hero in a cause u believe in than to be known as a coward who lives in penury all his lives.
Do they seriously think that the stupid act can push the IPOB down?

by Luckylife(m): 4:42pm
God of justice will settle this case .

by Flets: 4:43pm
It is to FG's interest that Nnamdi KANU stays alive. The day KANU is confirmed dead is the day IPOB becomes a militia with a more ruthless leader.

by Akwasi(m): 4:45pm
Come out of hiding and say it

by Trailii: 4:45pm
set of cowards .... if he is truly what he call himself , make him come out of where he is hiding ... coward

by kokoA(m): 4:45pm
Blawdy coward.

by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:45pm
...but Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer gave a different version of event last week that his client has been maltreated by the NA...which story is true now...hope the 'Dear Leader' of IPOB is hale and hearty...

by ettybaba(m): 4:46pm
Potopoto warriors your hero is back from hibernation mode.

by kelechi50: 4:47pm
midehi2:
Please where is he speaking from? wink
from your house midehi2 lipsrsealed

by ojun50(m): 4:47pm
I jst saw him coming out frm my house buhari should send is thugs in Apc to come nd pick him up
by bkool7(m): 4:48pm
When is he coming to Lagos?

by FTrebirth: 4:48pm
i'm not against biafra agitation but i think nnamdi kanu does not possess the acume to lead a herd of cows, not to mention human beings. he's so lousy, undiplomatic and spiteful.

this guy should be arrested and locked up till further notice. ipob can continue with a new leader...i too don't support FG terming them a terrorist group. secession is practiced everywhere in the world.

by Unik3030: 4:49pm
then come out from that hole n start running your mouth like u did some weeks back. bloody coward, just 7 hours of python testing the microphone (not even dance) u cut out. I pity those fools that will put there life on d line for your deciet,those dat died last week now Na dere family know Wetin hit them

by Worwor(m): 4:52pm
Full grown man hide inside shoe dey "Sharp" mouth. Come outside and speak like a man. angry

by EmeeNaka: 4:53pm
the language of force and intimidation being employed IPOB is their greatest undoing,as such language is a spice to hoodlums who dominates the ranks of IPOB ground members, to carrying out their terrific acts borne of hate

by midehi2(f): 4:54pm
kelechi50:
from your house midehi2 lipsrsealed
I no see am ooo, abi he lost tongue
by wtfcoded: 4:57pm
We are watching

by shukuokukobambi: 4:58pm
Flets:
It is to FG's interest that Nnamdi KANU stays alive. The day KANU is confirmed dead is the day IPOB becomes a militia with a more ruthless leader.

Keyboard warrior sef wan form militia cheesy

Wetin you wan use form militia? Who be the ruthless leader from the horde of brainless touts trekking from Onitsha to aba chanting 'biafla or death' cheesy

Where Tompolo, Shekau and John Togo dey to come educate these empty chest beating cowardly clowns on what it takes to be an enemy of the state? cheesy

by Blue3k(m): 4:59pm
So he's alive like I told everyone? I need video confirmation before I start trolling.
by shukuokukobambi: 5:03pm
Blue3k:
So he's alive like I told everyone? I need video confirmation before I start trolling.

Of course he's alive but forget any speech attributed to him now. The cracking of gunshots destroyed his vocal abilities. The albino hunchback coward cannot shoo a pigeon away for now

by Blue3k(m): 5:06pm
shukuokukobambi:


Of course he's alive but forget any speech attributed to him now. The cracking of gunshots destroyed his vocal abilities. The albino hunchback coward cannot shoo a pigeon away for now

Alot IPOB conspiracy theorist told me he's either dead or been captured. They even told me his parents are dead. I simply want video because this won't be enough for these guys most likely.

by SillyMods: 5:06pm
idupaul:
I thinks the Government is the one that released this message ..Only Kanu's lawyer can confirm if Kanu is still alive or not
Keep thinking nonsense you hear.

