The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has declared that he will not embark on an exile following threats of his rearrest by the federal government.







Kanu also said that the IPOB is the most vibrant and intelligent mass movement in the world today.



He said the IPOB or himself cannot be intimidated into hiding by the federal government.



In a statement released by the media and publicity secretary Emma Powerful, the IPOB said: “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made it abundantly clear to all and sundry that he is NOT going on exile as a result of these childish threats from Hausa Fulani dominated Nigeria Government.”



Powerful said the focus of the leadership of the group is to restore the freedom of Biafra and nothing short of that.



Powerful also said: “IPOB family members worldwide under the command and leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remain nonviolent, irrespective of the well documented brutal killings of unarmed peaceful demonstrators, abductions, torture, illegal detentions and summary executions of detainees by the Hausa Fulani Islamic run Nigeria Police and Army.”



”IPOB remains impregnable and no man born of a woman can stop the agitation for Biafra restoration. Until the Hausa Fulani Islamic Nigeria Government fix a date for referendum to settle the issue of Biafra in a civilized and democratic manner, this raging agitation led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will continue.



”With the situation on ground today concerning Biafra freedom, we pity the APC Party and Nigerian Government led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari for choosing the uncivilized path of brute force and intimidation as opposed to referendum.



”We urge every Biafran, no matter where you are, to remain resolute and strong because Biafra is tantalizingly closer than we expect. It is crystal clear that IPOB led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is ordained by (Chukwu Okike Abiama) God Almighty which no man can stop. We are winning this battle,” Powerful added.



He further added that contrary to claims that Kanu has gone into hiding for fear of being rearrested, Kanu fears no human on earth and await the federal government to carry out its plan.



“Major General Muhammadu Buhari and his APC band of thugs should be the ones hiding from IPOB not us from them. It is unfortunate that some people in Arewa North do not know who Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is hence they keep coming up with laughable fabrications designed to demystify our leader, to no avail.



”Mazi Nnamdi Kanu they privately acknowledge, knows no fear and is undeterred by side rantings of the vocal parasitic few, who cannot imagine their existence without crude oil money coming from Biafraland.



”This wicked lie and malicious fabrication is the work of the enemies of Biafra, who enjoy their perfect slave status and will remain servants to Arewa North all their lives,” Powerful said.

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2017/09/18/ill-not-go-exile-ipob-leader-nnamdi-kanu/ 13 Likes 3 Shares





Mr man come out from that hole and be a man you are Please where is he speaking from?Mr man come out from that hole and be a man you are 52 Likes 3 Shares

I thinks the Government is the one that released this message ..Only Kanu's lawyer can confirm if Kanu is still alive or not 4 Likes

Where the fûçk is he? 7 Likes

I will believe he is not hiding only when he hold another rally... 6 Likes 1 Share

Of course he will not go on Exile



Its Exile that will go on him





#Eco99# 33 Likes 2 Shares

I stand on Peace 1 Like 1 Share

It is better to die as a hero in a cause u believe in than to be known as a coward who lives in penury all his lives.

Do they seriously think that the stupid act can push the IPOB down? 21 Likes

God of justice will settle this case . 1 Like

It is to FG's interest that Nnamdi KANU stays alive. The day KANU is confirmed dead is the day IPOB becomes a militia with a more ruthless leader. 19 Likes 1 Share

Come out of hiding and say it 7 Likes

set of cowards .... if he is truly what he call himself , make him come out of where he is hiding ... coward 13 Likes

Blawdy coward. 10 Likes

...but Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer gave a different version of event last week that his client has been maltreated by the NA...which story is true now...hope the 'Dear Leader' of IPOB is hale and hearty... 3 Likes

Potopoto warriors your hero is back from hibernation mode. 28 Likes

Please where is he speaking from? from your house midehi2 from your house midehi2 3 Likes

I jst saw him coming out frm my house buhari should send is thugs in Apc to come nd pick him up

When is he coming to Lagos? 7 Likes

i'm not against biafra agitation but i think nnamdi kanu does not possess the acume to lead a herd of cows, not to mention human beings. he's so lousy, undiplomatic and spiteful.



this guy should be arrested and locked up till further notice. ipob can continue with a new leader...i too don't support FG terming them a terrorist group. secession is practiced everywhere in the world. 15 Likes 1 Share

then come out from that hole n start running your mouth like u did some weeks back. bloody coward, just 7 hours of python testing the microphone (not even dance) u cut out. I pity those fools that will put there life on d line for your deciet,those dat died last week now Na dere family know Wetin hit them 9 Likes

Full grown man hide inside shoe dey "Sharp" mouth. Come outside and speak like a man. 6 Likes

the language of force and intimidation being employed IPOB is their greatest undoing,as such language is a spice to hoodlums who dominates the ranks of IPOB ground members, to carrying out their terrific acts borne of hate 5 Likes

from your house midehi2 I no see am ooo, abi he lost I no see am ooo, abi he lost

We are watching 1 Like

It is to FG's interest that Nnamdi KANU stays alive. The day KANU is confirmed dead is the day IPOB becomes a militia with a more ruthless leader.

Keyboard warrior sef wan form militia



Wetin you wan use form militia? Who be the ruthless leader from the horde of brainless touts trekking from Onitsha to aba chanting 'biafla or death'



Where Tompolo, Shekau and John Togo dey to come educate these empty chest beating cowardly clowns on what it takes to be an enemy of the state? Keyboard warrior sef wan form militiaWetin you wan use form militia? Who be the ruthless leader from the horde of brainless touts trekking from Onitsha to aba chanting 'biafla or death'Where Tompolo, Shekau and John Togo dey to come educate these empty chest beating cowardly clowns on what it takes to be an enemy of the state? 9 Likes

So he's alive like I told everyone? I need video confirmation before I start trolling.

So he's alive like I told everyone? I need video confirmation before I start trolling.

Of course he's alive but forget any speech attributed to him now. The cracking of gunshots destroyed his vocal abilities. The albino hunchback coward cannot shoo a pigeon away for now Of course he's alive but forget any speech attributed to him now. The cracking of gunshots destroyed his vocal abilities. The albino hunchback coward cannot shoo a pigeon away for now 7 Likes 1 Share

Of course he's alive but forget any speech attributed to him now. The cracking of gunshots destroyed his vocal abilities. The albino hunchback coward cannot shoo a pigeon away for now

Alot IPOB conspiracy theorist told me he's either dead or been captured. They even told me his parents are dead. I simply want video because this won't be enough for these guys most likely. Alot IPOB conspiracy theorist told me he's either dead or been captured. They even told me his parents are dead. I simply want video because this won't be enough for these guys most likely. 2 Likes