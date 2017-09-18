₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by senninalu: 4:30pm
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has declared that he will not embark on an exile following threats of his rearrest by the federal government.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by senninalu: 4:30pm
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by midehi2(f): 4:31pm
Please where is he speaking from?
Mr man come out from that hole and be a man you are
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by idupaul: 4:32pm
I thinks the Government is the one that released this message ..Only Kanu's lawyer can confirm if Kanu is still alive or not
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by FvckShiT: 4:35pm
Where the fûçk is he?
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by greatmarshall(m): 4:37pm
Hmm
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Ofemmanu1: 4:37pm
hehehehehehe
yeye dey smell
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by positivelord: 4:38pm
I will believe he is not hiding only when he hold another rally...
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by ecoeco(m): 4:39pm
...
Of course he will not go on Exile
Its Exile that will go on him
#Eco99#
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by fergie001(m): 4:39pm
I stand on Peace
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by ekesimo(m): 4:40pm
It is better to die as a hero in a cause u believe in than to be known as a coward who lives in penury all his lives.
Do they seriously think that the stupid act can push the IPOB down?
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Luckylife(m): 4:42pm
God of justice will settle this case .
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Flets: 4:43pm
It is to FG's interest that Nnamdi KANU stays alive. The day KANU is confirmed dead is the day IPOB becomes a militia with a more ruthless leader.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Akwasi(m): 4:45pm
Come out of hiding and say it
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Trailii: 4:45pm
set of cowards .... if he is truly what he call himself , make him come out of where he is hiding ... coward
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by kokoA(m): 4:45pm
Blawdy coward.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:45pm
...but Nnamdi Kanu's lawyer gave a different version of event last week that his client has been maltreated by the NA...which story is true now...hope the 'Dear Leader' of IPOB is hale and hearty...
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by ettybaba(m): 4:46pm
Potopoto warriors your hero is back from hibernation mode.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by kelechi50: 4:47pm
midehi2:from your house midehi2
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by ojun50(m): 4:47pm
I jst saw him coming out frm my house buhari should send is thugs in Apc to come nd pick him up
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by bkool7(m): 4:48pm
When is he coming to Lagos?
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by FTrebirth: 4:48pm
i'm not against biafra agitation but i think nnamdi kanu does not possess the acume to lead a herd of cows, not to mention human beings. he's so lousy, undiplomatic and spiteful.
this guy should be arrested and locked up till further notice. ipob can continue with a new leader...i too don't support FG terming them a terrorist group. secession is practiced everywhere in the world.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Unik3030: 4:49pm
then come out from that hole n start running your mouth like u did some weeks back. bloody coward, just 7 hours of python testing the microphone (not even dance) u cut out. I pity those fools that will put there life on d line for your deciet,those dat died last week now Na dere family know Wetin hit them
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Worwor(m): 4:52pm
Full grown man hide inside shoe dey "Sharp" mouth. Come outside and speak like a man.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by EmeeNaka: 4:53pm
the language of force and intimidation being employed IPOB is their greatest undoing,as such language is a spice to hoodlums who dominates the ranks of IPOB ground members, to carrying out their terrific acts borne of hate
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by midehi2(f): 4:54pm
kelechi50:I no see am ooo, abi he lost
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by wtfcoded: 4:57pm
We are watching
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by shukuokukobambi: 4:58pm
Flets:
Keyboard warrior sef wan form militia
Wetin you wan use form militia? Who be the ruthless leader from the horde of brainless touts trekking from Onitsha to aba chanting 'biafla or death'
Where Tompolo, Shekau and John Togo dey to come educate these empty chest beating cowardly clowns on what it takes to be an enemy of the state?
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Blue3k(m): 4:59pm
So he's alive like I told everyone? I need video confirmation before I start trolling.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by shukuokukobambi: 5:03pm
Blue3k:
Of course he's alive but forget any speech attributed to him now. The cracking of gunshots destroyed his vocal abilities. The albino hunchback coward cannot shoo a pigeon away for now
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by Blue3k(m): 5:06pm
shukuokukobambi:
Alot IPOB conspiracy theorist told me he's either dead or been captured. They even told me his parents are dead. I simply want video because this won't be enough for these guys most likely.
|Re: "I Will Not Go On Exile" – Nnamdi Kanu by SillyMods: 5:06pm
idupaul:Keep thinking nonsense you hear.
