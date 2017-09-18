₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:45pm
I guess we all fall into one or two of the following categories when we are ill.
1. The one that hate medication
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:47pm
2. The ones that chew drugs
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:48pm
3. The injection lovers
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:49pm
4. The one that does anything to get well
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:53pm
5. The one that laments when they see Injection
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:54pm
6. The one that never get sick
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:56pm
7. The One that dread drugs
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by attention007(m): 4:57pm
Add yours if you have any lol and specify your category
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by wtfcoded: 5:09pm
Lol. I hate injections.
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by Homeboiy(m): 5:34pm
Na only cartha be my pro
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by cuvox(m): 6:22pm
Homeboiy:
Same here bro. Lalasticlala sef go like injections
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by modelmike7(m): 8:09pm
Hahaha
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by cokiek(f): 8:09pm
Lol
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by nuelzy: 8:10pm
you rather poison me than give me injection
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by lonelydora(m): 8:10pm
I fall into category 1. Paracetamol is my worst drug. Whoever invented it should be flogged.
I prefer injection to tablets but you will need 4 extra people to hold my hands and legs before the needle enters my buttocks I
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by HenryDion: 8:10pm
I'm among those that prefer injection to drugs.
#teaminjection
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by iamleumas: 8:11pm
Hit the like button if you get it!
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:11pm
My throat is too tiny to swallow one paracetamol
But e fit swallow big mole of eba (don't just know the logic)
I hate drugs
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by kelvinreality: 8:11pm
..
Feeling sick is not really a nice experience, the thought of taking injections and using drugs.
To anyone currently ill, get well soon.
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by fk001: 8:11pm
Lol
Alhamdulilah i rep No 6
I always thank God for making my immune system stronger
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by Deseo(f): 8:11pm
I hate drugs so much that I have to bury it inside Eba before swallowing.
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by onyenze123(m): 8:11pm
I roll with all
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by RapportNaija(m): 8:11pm
1
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by bamdly(m): 8:11pm
inject wetin bah sickness
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by aktolly54(m): 8:11pm
Is there anyone that doesn't fall sick? Maybe once in a year or something
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by ibkkk(f): 8:11pm
I belong to #1 & 3.
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by annyberry(f): 8:12pm
cuvox:i b customer for cartarh hand
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by Bibidear(f): 8:12pm
I prefer injection to drug...i hate the smell of drugs...kinda irritating
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by alexistaiwo: 8:13pm
I thank God for my life and sound health...
Since I became sensible enough to know what sickness is.
Never had any reason to take drugs.
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by Thelma1552(f): 8:13pm
Lmao!! No. 4. There's ntin i cant use
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by SirLakes: 8:13pm
Me at the sight of injection
Re: Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) by wildcatter23(m): 8:13pm
I prefer sexual healing
