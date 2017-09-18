Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Different Types Of People When They Fall Sick (images) (15035 Views)

I guess we all fall into one or two of the following categories when we are ill.





1. The one that hate medication

2. The ones that chew drugs

3. The injection lovers

4. The one that does anything to get well

5. The one that laments when they see Injection

6. The one that never get sick

7. The One that dread drugs

Add yours if you have any lol and specify your category

Lol. I hate injections.

Na only cartha be my pro 6 Likes

Homeboiy:

Na only cartha be my pro

Same here bro. Lalasticlala sef go like injections Same here bro. Lalasticlala sef go like injections

Hahaha

Lol

you rather poison me than give me injection

I fall into category 1. Paracetamol is my worst drug. Whoever invented it should be flogged.





I prefer injection to tablets but you will need 4 extra people to hold my hands and legs before the needle enters my buttocks I 7 Likes





#teaminjection



I'm among those that prefer injection to drugs.#teaminjection

Hit the like button if you get it!

My throat is too tiny to swallow one paracetamol





But e fit swallow big mole of eba (don't just know the logic)



I hate drugs

I hate drugs

..



Feeling sick is not really a nice experience, the thought of taking injections and using drugs.



To anyone currently ill, get well soon.

Lol

Alhamdulilah i rep No 6





I always thank God for making my immune system stronger

I hate drugs so much that I have to bury it inside Eba before swallowing.

I roll with all

1

inject wetin bah sickness

Is there anyone that doesn't fall sick? Maybe once in a year or something

I belong to #1 & 3.

cuvox:





Same here bro. Lalasticlala sef go like injections i b customer for cartarh hand i b customer for cartarh hand

I prefer injection to drug...i hate the smell of drugs...kinda irritating

I thank God for my life and sound health...

Since I became sensible enough to know what sickness is.

Never had any reason to take drugs.

Lmao!! No. 4. There's ntin i cant use

Me at the sight of injection