



Like i stated earlier, Airtel has different varieties of data plans that would meet your needs The varieties are time based data plans, Night and weekend data plans, normal data plans for (daily, weekly, night, weekend, monthly) and FREE Surf - smartSPEEDOO and the Unlimited plans.



The plan i love the most and i do recommend for business owners are the Unlimited Plans which raised questions whether the plans are really unlimited. Then i confirmed it that the Airtel Unlimited plans are UNLIMITED. But the constraint there is that after you have reached a certain limit they would throttle you internet speed. You can read all about Airtel Unlimited Plans HERE



The data plans are not cheats or tricks but they are the official list of data plans and bundles Airtel offer, So if you looking to get the value for your money the checkout below the Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices Airtel offers.

1. 50MB For 100Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 50MB For 100Naira and it is valid for just 24hours.

Activation Code: *410# . Validity: 24 hours which is 1 day.



2. 200MB for 200Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 150MB For 200Naira and it is valid for just 3 days .

Activation Code: *412# . Validity:3 days.



3. 350MB for 300Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 350MB For 300Naira and it is valid for just 7 days.

Activation Code: *417# . Validity: 7 days.



4. 750MB for 500Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 750MB For 500Naira and it is valid for just 14 days.

Activation Code: *418# . Validity: 14 days.



5. 1.5GB For 1,000Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 1.5GB For 1000Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *496# . Validity: 30 days.



6. 3.5GB For 2,000Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 3.5GB For 2000Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *437# . Validity: 30 days.



7. 5GB For 2500Naira -You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 5GB For 2500Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *437*1# . Validity: 30 days.



8. 7GB For 3500Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 7GB For 3500Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *438# . Validity: 30 days.



9. 9GB For 4000Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 9GB For 4000Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *438*1#. Validity: 30 days.



10. TIME BASED 30 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get unlimited internet for just 300NAIRA and it is valid for just 30 minutes.

Activation Code: *439*3# . Validity: 30 minutes.



11. TIME BASED 60 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get unlimited internet for just 500NAIRA and it is valid for just 60 minutes.

Activation Code: *439*4# . Validity: 60 minutes.



12. NIGHT 120 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get unlimted internet for just 1000NAIRA and it is valid for just (12am – 5:59am) 1 night.

Activation Code: *481*2# . Validity: (12am – 5:59am) 1 night.



13. UNLIMITED BUNDLE 200 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 200MB for 200NAIRA usable during weekends and it is valid for just between 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.

Activation Code: *472# . Validity: 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.



14. UNLIMITED BUNDLE 500 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 500MB for 500NAIRA usable during weekends and it is valid for just between 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.

Activation Code: *473# . Validity: 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.



15. WHATSAPP (WTF) PLAN - You can purchase this Airtel social data plan and get access to Whatsapp and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *990# . Validity: 30 days. Price:

200naira



16. OPERAMINI PLAN - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 250MB For 300Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.

Activation Code: *885*1#. Validity: 30 days.



The unlimited data plan in available in 3 different categories ; Unlimited 10 , Unlimited 15 and Unlimited 20.

 #10,000 Unlimited Airtel data plan for 30 days – Dial *471# to subscribe

 #15,000 Unlimited Airtel data plan for 30 days – Dial *463# to subscribe

 #20,000 Unlimited Airtel data plan for 30 days – *351# to subscribe



To check your AIRTEL data balance just dial

*140# alternatively *223# .

To subscribe to AIRTEL data plans just dial *141#.





