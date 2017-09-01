₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by rammyblog: 5:51pm
Airtel is definitely a top telecommunication company in Nigeria and they offer cheap internet data plans to subscribers. Airtel has different varieties of data plans which can be used on Android, Laptop, iPhone and Blackberry devices. Airtel data plans are affordable internet data plans compared to 9mobile data plans , Glo data plans and Mtn data plans .
Like i stated earlier, Airtel has different varieties of data plans that would meet your needs The varieties are time based data plans, Night and weekend data plans, normal data plans for (daily, weekly, night, weekend, monthly) and FREE Surf - smartSPEEDOO and the Unlimited plans.
The plan i love the most and i do recommend for business owners are the Unlimited Plans which raised questions whether the plans are really unlimited. Then i confirmed it that the Airtel Unlimited plans are UNLIMITED. But the constraint there is that after you have reached a certain limit they would throttle you internet speed. You can read all about Airtel Unlimited Plans HERE
The data plans are not cheats or tricks but they are the official list of data plans and bundles Airtel offer, So if you looking to get the value for your money the checkout below the Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices Airtel offers.
1. 50MB For 100Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 50MB For 100Naira and it is valid for just 24hours.
Activation Code: *410# . Validity: 24 hours which is 1 day.
2. 200MB for 200Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 150MB For 200Naira and it is valid for just 3 days .
Activation Code: *412# . Validity:3 days.
3. 350MB for 300Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 350MB For 300Naira and it is valid for just 7 days.
Activation Code: *417# . Validity: 7 days.
4. 750MB for 500Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 750MB For 500Naira and it is valid for just 14 days.
Activation Code: *418# . Validity: 14 days.
5. 1.5GB For 1,000Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 1.5GB For 1000Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *496# . Validity: 30 days.
6. 3.5GB For 2,000Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 3.5GB For 2000Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *437# . Validity: 30 days.
7. 5GB For 2500Naira -You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 5GB For 2500Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *437*1# . Validity: 30 days.
8. 7GB For 3500Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 7GB For 3500Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *438# . Validity: 30 days.
9. 9GB For 4000Naira - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 9GB For 4000Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *438*1#. Validity: 30 days.
10. TIME BASED 30 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get unlimited internet for just 300NAIRA and it is valid for just 30 minutes.
Activation Code: *439*3# . Validity: 30 minutes.
11. TIME BASED 60 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get unlimited internet for just 500NAIRA and it is valid for just 60 minutes.
Activation Code: *439*4# . Validity: 60 minutes.
12. NIGHT 120 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get unlimted internet for just 1000NAIRA and it is valid for just (12am – 5:59am) 1 night.
Activation Code: *481*2# . Validity: (12am – 5:59am) 1 night.
13. UNLIMITED BUNDLE 200 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 200MB for 200NAIRA usable during weekends and it is valid for just between 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.
Activation Code: *472# . Validity: 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.
14. UNLIMITED BUNDLE 500 - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 500MB for 500NAIRA usable during weekends and it is valid for just between 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.
Activation Code: *473# . Validity: 12am Saturday and 11:59pm on Sunday.
15. WHATSAPP (WTF) PLAN - You can purchase this Airtel social data plan and get access to Whatsapp and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *990# . Validity: 30 days. Price:
200naira
16. OPERAMINI PLAN - You can purchase this Airtel data plan and get 250MB For 300Naira and it is valid for just 30 days.
Activation Code: *885*1#. Validity: 30 days.
The unlimited data plan in available in 3 different categories ; Unlimited 10 , Unlimited 15 and Unlimited 20.
#10,000 Unlimited Airtel data plan for 30 days – Dial *471# to subscribe
#15,000 Unlimited Airtel data plan for 30 days – Dial *463# to subscribe
#20,000 Unlimited Airtel data plan for 30 days – *351# to subscribe
To check your AIRTEL data balance just dial
*140# alternatively *223# .
To subscribe to AIRTEL data plans just dial *141#.
http://www.rammyblog.com.ng/2017/09/airtel-complete-list-of-data-plan.html
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Gurusizkid(m): 6:13pm
That's cool.
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by simultaneousboi(m): 6:14pm
seen
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by HzRF(m): 6:56pm
How can I browse with credit on Airtel
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by TINALETC3(f): 8:01pm
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by ammyluv2002(f): 8:02pm
Thanks
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by naijaboiy: 8:02pm
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by eleojo23: 8:02pm
Nothing new.
Not enticing.
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Lincoln275(m): 8:03pm
k
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by fratermathy(m): 8:04pm
Airtel should work on their upload speed. In my location, upload speed is less than 100kbps and ironically, download speed is over 1mbps.
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by emekaeneh: 8:04pm
Ok
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Gwaihir: 8:04pm
Their data burns faster than a dry bush in harmattan season.
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by TDEMONEW: 8:05pm
Same old poo.... .....
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by segebase(m): 8:05pm
c
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by cogbuagu: 8:05pm
Hmm
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by stardragon(m): 8:05pm
we need 500mb for 500n, 30days
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by tensazangetsu20(m): 8:06pm
Airtel is the best in Nigeria. I will give them a 9 on 10
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Day11(m): 8:06pm
Useless Network.
9Mobile is cool with me
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by richidinho(m): 8:06pm
Godbless the day I bought their simcard
Enjoying it!
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Myketuale(m): 8:07pm
The smartphone network! Airtel rock!!
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by iamchybs(m): 8:07pm
Airtel really knows how to abuse the term "Unlimited"
They'll tell u Unlimited 200MB, Unlimited 500mb. Mtchewwww
Is the Night plan for #100 actually unlimited abi na 1gb cap?
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by iamleumas: 8:07pm
Meanwhile
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by stanway(m): 8:07pm
way better than mtn and 9mobile,,,in other news glo still remains the grand master of data
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by tosyne2much(m): 8:07pm
I think Airtel is leading at the moment.. I see so many now using Airtel to surf
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by bizza45: 8:08pm
na cheat I dey wait for joor... these guys don chop me badly
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by asawanathegreat(m): 8:09pm
Is this advertisement or what? Am not in d mood 4 dis pls.
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by konshency(m): 8:09pm
for wer MTN dey do 50mb for #50.... i beg make airtel go review their packages.....
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by zeekeyboy: 8:09pm
All of us using glo don migrate to airtel, still keeping my glo sim just incase anything happen. Lol
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by abejide1000(m): 8:10pm
I'm not interested
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Neimar: 8:11pm
glo 100mb for 100naira
zagadat
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by chosengocap: 8:11pm
rammyblog:Airtel data wey dey burn as matches...
|Re: Airtel Complete List Of Data Plan, Bundles, Subscription Codes And Prices by Homeboiy(m): 8:11pm
Rubbish and I get 2.3 GB for #500 for 2weeks with the same airtel
maybe me n my brothers sim r different
