|15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by GistMore: 5:53pm
No fewer than 15 people were killed after two suicide bombers attacked residents of Konduga community in Borno state this morning. The victims were filing to receive some aids when the suicide bombers struck.
“There were twin suicide explosions at 11:10 am (1010 GMT) in Mashalari village (near Konduga), which killed 15 and left 43 others injured,” a rescue worker said
The bodies of the victims have been taken to the morgue while the injured ones have been rushed to the.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by giftq: 5:56pm
GistMore:Why are they complaining?
These are peaceful suicide bombers
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by desmond2pk: 5:56pm
That's where we need operation python dance
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by obyrich(m): 6:04pm
And the intelligent Arewa Youths Forum who saw Nnamdi Kanu at the cameroun border could not see these bombers coming to destroy their home. 15 innocent people wasted.
May their Soul RIP.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by zionmde: 6:06pm
this is wat the tyrant wants to turn SE into. it will not work. Just wish people would understand that peace is priceless, nothing is too much to sacrifice on the altar of peace
As for our arewa neighbors they can keep comparing Ipob and Boko haram instead of looking for ways to tame the beast they nurtured
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by giftq: 6:06pm
obyrich:Arewa youth intelligence never reach this level na.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Luckianti(m): 6:10pm
obyrich:boko boys are charity organisation to the arewa yoots so they wouldnt have any intel.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by remicy(m): 6:13pm
Karma is a bitch
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by nnabyke042: 6:13pm
Which way 9ja,rip to the dead .
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by VISTIN(m): 6:15pm
Operation Fowl dance is coming for them.
My prayer is that God will help those helpless people.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by beamtopola: 6:16pm
GistMore:Buhari children.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by beamtopola: 6:17pm
GistMore:Buhari children.kill them all
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Codedpriest(m): 6:54pm
Oya soldiers over to you
This is the right place for y'all bullies to
Snake dance
Sorry
Python dance
When you are busy licking the foil of moi moi
Before you realize it, the REAL moi moi has fallen on the floor
Then you will realize that your concern shouldn't be the foil in the first place
But
The moi moi
This is a proverb my father told me about making wise choices.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Edopesin(m): 6:54pm
Even with all Nigeria's military operations
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by ElPadrino33: 6:54pm
Yet they were "technically defeated". I weep for Nigeria
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by sotall(m): 6:54pm
Technically defeated boko Haram technically killing soft target.
Buhari should launch operation leke-leke dance in the north east.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by jboy73: 6:54pm
Nice 1.
We love Boko haram.
Keep up the good work in the North guys... Hehehehe Op no pics to increase the euphoria?
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by emeijeh(m): 6:56pm
Operation Cobra jump loading
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by slurity1: 6:56pm
desmond2pk:what is there for the past 4 years is more than just a dance.Dance is just a starting point
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Oshoko(m): 6:56pm
bokoharram at work
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by scantee(m): 6:56pm
Where are the Python dancers when you needed them most....smh
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by fratermathy(m): 6:56pm
Is this still happening till now?
Is Shekau so difficult to capture and incarcerate?
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by KingGBsky(m): 6:57pm
Karma is hitting the north real hard.
Abeg give it up to the only man in the whole world who go about his Agitation for a separation without arms.
Nnamdi Kanu is a man with History.
Well still... I believe in Nigeria.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Innodon(m): 6:57pm
And the Governor whose house ( Borono) is on fire is somewhere in Abia State (Umuahia) chasing rat. First remove the piece of stone in your eye before looking for a piece of dust in another person's eye.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by 1nigeriamyfoot: 6:57pm
ALAU WAKIBARU SALAMALEKUN MAH SHALAH
RIPP TO THE DEAD, MAY GOD PROTECT THE REST PEOPLE & GRANT QUICK RECOVERY TO THE INJURED
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by PatriotTemidayo: 6:57pm
Oya, OPERATION MONKEY DANCE, Over to you.........
You wouldn't see them where the real trouble is, they'll be looking for a bad name for dog..........where non exist.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by oshe11(m): 6:57pm
someone shud tell dem bubu left for UN meeting n nt medical leave
so osibubu will soon vacate
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Ngene44: 6:58pm
I blame kanu and IPOB. Boko haram and herdsmen are nt the major problems of Nigeria but kanu and IPOB . I felt Pity for the northern minority Christians who are supporting the evils of Buhari. Your case in the future will be worse than turkey.
|Re: 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State by Beehshorp(m): 6:59pm
Please when will the antelope sing in the northern states?
