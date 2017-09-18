Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 15 Die As Suicide Bombers Attack Konduga Community In Borno State (8667 Views)

No fewer than 15 people were killed after two suicide bombers attacked residents of Konduga community in Borno state this morning. The victims were filing to receive some aids when the suicide bombers struck.



“There were twin suicide explosions at 11:10 am (1010 GMT) in Mashalari village (near Konduga), which killed 15 and left 43 others injured,” a rescue worker said



The bodies of the victims have been taken to the morgue while the injured ones have been rushed to the.



Why are they complaining?



These are peaceful suicide bombers Why are they complaining?

That's where we need operation python dance 62 Likes 1 Share

And the intelligent Arewa Youths Forum who saw Nnamdi Kanu at the cameroun border could not see these bombers coming to destroy their home. 15 innocent people wasted.



May their Soul RIP. 136 Likes 6 Shares

this is wat the tyrant wants to turn SE into. it will not work. Just wish people would understand that peace is priceless, nothing is too much to sacrifice on the altar of peace



As for our arewa neighbors they can keep comparing Ipob and Boko haram instead of looking for ways to tame the beast they nurtured 41 Likes 5 Shares

obyrich:

And the intelligent Arewa Youths Forum who saw Nnamdi Kanu at the cameroun border could not see these bombers coming to destroy their home. 15 innocent people wasted.



Arewa youth intelligence never reach this level na.

obyrich:

And the intelligent Arewa Youths Forum who saw Nnamdi Kanu at the cameroun border could not see these bombers coming to destroy their home. 15 innocent people wasted.



boko boys are charity organisation to the arewa yoots so they wouldnt have any intel.

Karma is a bitch 58 Likes 5 Shares

Which way 9ja,rip to the dead .

Operation Fowl dance is coming for them.



My prayer is that God will help those helpless people. 9 Likes

Buhari children.

Buhari children.kill them all





This is the right place for y'all bullies to

Snake dance

Sorry

Python dance











When you are busy licking the foil of moi moi

Before you realize it, the REAL moi moi has fallen on the floor

Then you will realize that your concern shouldn't be the foil in the first place



But

The moi moi























This is the right place for y'all bullies to
Snake dance
Sorry
Python dance
When you are busy licking the foil of moi moi
Before you realize it, the REAL moi moi has fallen on the floor
Then you will realize that your concern shouldn't be the foil in the first place
But
The moi moi
This is a proverb my father told me about making wise choices.

Even with all Nigeria's military operations 2 Likes

Yet they were "technically defeated". I weep for Nigeria 3 Likes

Technically defeated boko Haram technically killing soft target.



Buhari should launch operation leke-leke dance in the north east. 9 Likes

Nice 1.

We love Boko haram.

Keep up the good work in the North guys... Hehehehe Op no pics to increase the euphoria? 11 Likes

Operation Cobra jump loading 10 Likes

desmond2pk:

what is there for the past 4 years is more than just a dance.Dance is just a starting point

bokoharram at work

Where are the Python dancers when you needed them most....smh 5 Likes

Is this still happening till now?



Is Shekau so difficult to capture and incarcerate?

Karma is hitting the north real hard.

Abeg give it up to the only man in the whole world who go about his Agitation for a separation without arms.

Nnamdi Kanu is a man with History.



Well still... I believe in Nigeria. 11 Likes

And the Governor whose house ( Borono) is on fire is somewhere in Abia State (Umuahia) chasing rat. First remove the piece of stone in your eye before looking for a piece of dust in another person's eye. 20 Likes 2 Shares

ALAU WAKIBARU SALAMALEKUN MAH SHALAH



RIPP TO THE DEAD, MAY GOD PROTECT THE REST PEOPLE & GRANT QUICK RECOVERY TO THE INJURED 3 Likes

Oya, OPERATION MONKEY DANCE, Over to you.........



You wouldn't see them where the real trouble is, they'll be looking for a bad name for dog..........where non exist. 8 Likes 1 Share







so osibubu will soon vacate someone shud tell dem bubu left for UN meeting n nt medical leave

I blame kanu and IPOB. Boko haram and herdsmen are nt the major problems of Nigeria but kanu and IPOB . I felt Pity for the northern minority Christians who are supporting the evils of Buhari. Your case in the future will be worse than turkey. 4 Likes