The track which is reminiscent of 90s highlife music is heavy on percussion and horns with relatable lyrics that will ensure it becomes a party favourite in no time.



Wishing you the Best...



Daniel why are you always giving us.... Daniel why are you always giving us....

This guy is good mehn

Kiss Daniel is very hardworking , humble and dedicated 3 Likes 1 Share

Consistency matters a lot in Life. Keep it up Dan 1 Like

cul jam ..... Oyin momo 1 Like

This guy's music makes me emotional.....and i don't know the reason why? He's underrated. 5 Likes

Kisso my Mainie.....





Abeg wen u n sugarboy go collabo again





RABA stl dey burst my brain 7 Likes 1 Share

oshe11:

Kisso my Mainie.....





Abeg wen u n sugarboy go collabo again





RABA stl dey burst my brain even Molue..... even Molue.....

Na so the video short Guys jst dey comment Nice, Seen, Good, etc 1sec after viewing d post.....Na so the video short

Naughtytboy:

ur brain should be more sexier iffa swear 4 u ehn iffa swear 4 u ehn 1 Like

edgecution:

This guy's music makes me emotional.....and i don't know the reason why? He's underrated. he is not underated , his record label is limiting his artistic freedom / expression ... Despite the number of hits under his belt I can't point to one big major show he has headlined in Nigeria , zero endorsement .. never featured on another artist song and has only featured tiwa and davido on a remix since he came into the scene he is not underated , his record label is limiting his artistic freedom / expression ... Despite the number of hits under his belt I can't point to one big major show he has headlined in Nigeria , zero endorsement .. never featured on another artist song and has only featured tiwa and davido on a remix since he came into the scene 11 Likes

Harbeyg09:



This one have loose from the chain he was tied to Iffa swear 4 u ehn Iffa swear 4 u ehn

#Sofa still my best Kiss Daniel track till date. Not repenting off that any time soon.