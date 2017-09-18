₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 6:14pm
If Kiss Daniel’s activities on social media for some time now is anything to go by, you would be forgiven for thinking the G-Worldwide Entertainment act has left the music scene and adopted comedy as his art. His recent comedy skits has shown that he has a flair to experiment with art and succeed; a fact reinforced in this beautiful attempt with highlife music “YEBA”.
The track which is reminiscent of 90s highlife music is heavy on percussion and horns with relatable lyrics that will ensure it becomes a party favourite in no time.
Listen Below.
DOWNLOAD LINK VIA: http://mp3reverb.com/2017/09/18/kiss-daniel-yeba/
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by mathkid(m): 6:51pm
Seen
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by Righteous555(m): 6:51pm
seen
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by Ayoula: 6:52pm
Wishing you the Best...
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by beetown(m): 6:52pm
Daniel why are you always giving us....
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by Iamdmentor1(m): 6:52pm
This guy is good mehn
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by ElPadrino33: 6:52pm
Kiss Daniel is very hardworking , humble and dedicated
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by silasweb(m): 6:53pm
Consistency matters a lot in Life. Keep it up Dan
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by 26Clueless(m): 6:53pm
cul jam ..... Oyin momo
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by edgecution(m): 6:53pm
This guy's music makes me emotional.....and i don't know the reason why? He's underrated.
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by chichijas(m): 6:54pm
and so what?
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by oshe11(m): 6:54pm
Kisso my Mainie.....
Abeg wen u n sugarboy go collabo again
RABA stl dey burst my brain
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by oshe11(m): 6:54pm
oshe11:even Molue.....
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by Xandulyn(m): 6:55pm
Ok
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by oshe11(m): 6:55pm
Guys jst dey comment Nice, Seen, Good, etc 1sec after viewing d post.....
Na so the video short
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by SuperSuave(m): 6:58pm
osheeey kiss
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by oshe11(m): 7:00pm
Naughtytboy:iffa swear 4 u ehn
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by franzis(m): 7:02pm
edgecution:he is not underated , his record label is limiting his artistic freedom / expression ... Despite the number of hits under his belt I can't point to one big major show he has headlined in Nigeria , zero endorsement .. never featured on another artist song and has only featured tiwa and davido on a remix since he came into the scene
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by oshe11(m): 7:03pm
Harbeyg09:Iffa swear 4 u ehn
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by mansakhalifa(m): 7:04pm
#Sofa still my best Kiss Daniel track till date. Not repenting off that any time soon.
Re: Kiss Daniel - Yeba (audio) by lyriclekidd(m): 7:05pm
seenest
