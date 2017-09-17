



‎Known for his simplicity and humanity, Fashanu champions made in Nigerian goods which has collaborated with high profile brands and personalities across the country. The multi- award winning sports practitioner also headlines a special programme on National television known as FASH & I.



‎Amb John Fashanu has been receiving birthday messages and wishes from fans and colleagues across the world. He is expected to have an exclusive reception in Nigeria to mark this day on his return.



