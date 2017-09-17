₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by AlexReports(m): 6:31pm
Nigeria's famous sports Ambassador John Fashanu today adds a new age. The British born football Legend who has anchored several sports programmes in Nigeria and Abroad is currently outside the country for a movie project.
Known for his simplicity and humanity, Fashanu champions made in Nigerian goods which has collaborated with high profile brands and personalities across the country. The multi- award winning sports practitioner also headlines a special programme on National television known as FASH & I.
Amb John Fashanu has been receiving birthday messages and wishes from fans and colleagues across the world. He is expected to have an exclusive reception in Nigeria to mark this day on his return.
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by ibkkk(f): 6:33pm
Happy birthday.
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Edopesin(m): 6:45pm
Happy Birthday even though I no know you
2 Likes
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by EggPlant: 6:45pm
HBD Sir
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by 9PBLIVE(m): 6:45pm
hbd
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Oluwasegun664: 6:46pm
Hbd
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Blackbug: 6:46pm
Shey na him dey bin talk say him do 419
1 Like
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Cginna27: 6:47pm
Appy new born sir!!!
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by oshe11(m): 6:47pm
Seriously why is Neymar trying to do to PSG what he Complained was done to Him at Barca
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by edgecution(m): 6:48pm
This guy fleeced Oceanic Bank.
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by oshe11(m): 6:49pm
lest I forgt
hbd bro
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Originality007: 6:50pm
Happy birthday my Surname Sake
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by ednut1(m): 6:50pm
lex luthor lookalike
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by imstrong1: 6:51pm
How time flies despite his British upbringing he is so proud of his fatherland
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by silasweb(m): 6:52pm
Happy birthday to him
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Adaumunocha(f): 6:52pm
He still looks fit! Lord gimme a fitness enthusiast as a spouse at least he'll ginger me to stay fit.
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by imstrong1: 6:52pm
How time flies despite his British upbringing he is so proud of his fatherland, still looking young
1 Like
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by lailo: 6:56pm
no be this one dey fukk iya iyawo yobo?
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Pain: 6:57pm
Another Silent Conqueror of Igbo Women..In the Same League as FFK..Only that FFK is Loud Mouthed
1 Like
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by abike12(f): 6:57pm
more like womanizing legend but let me mind my business. happy birthday o
1 Like
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Houseofglam7: 6:58pm
Him don bail himself
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by onstelly(f): 6:58pm
This man is cute for days
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Houseofglam7: 6:59pm
Blackbug:
Same thing I was wondering
1 Like
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Kog45(m): 7:01pm
edgecution:Na u get d bank
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Kog45(m): 7:04pm
Adaumunocha:Haba na British born
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by jawjaw1: 7:05pm
The guy is no Football Legend please!
|Re: John Fashanu Celebrates His 55th Birthday by Intrepid01(m): 7:06pm
please stop misusing that precious word "legend" ...Fashanu isn't a legend and he knows it....biko.
