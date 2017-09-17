₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by heryourjay(m): 7:47pm On Sep 18
#TheIbadanProject was birthed with the motive to support less privileged people ranging from young to old and to promote togetherness in the society we live in today.
To this end, a platform was created to achieve our goals which is to share already made meals to the less privileged people at chosen locations.
The first phase of the movement took place on the 16th of September, and the less privileged along Ojoo, Iwo Road And Mokola were fed.
To support and be a part of
#theibadanproject you can contact the Team Lead Hanne
http://www.ayodelejay.com/2017/09/theibadanproject-initiative-birthed-to.html?m=1
See photos from phase 1 below;
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by heryourjay(m): 7:52pm On Sep 18
More photos cc: lalasticlala
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Chyhappy: 9:25pm On Sep 18
Ok
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by koolcat: 9:25pm On Sep 18
Bless up.!!!!
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by okomile: 9:25pm On Sep 18
Nice
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by olu1759(m): 9:26pm On Sep 18
You'd be suprised when the privilege show up to eat.
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by favourmic(m): 9:27pm On Sep 18
God bless the hand that give
God bless you
God bless Nigeria
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Nine11: 9:27pm On Sep 18
This too
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by joelens007(m): 9:28pm On Sep 18
space booked
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Chyhappy: 9:28pm On Sep 18
Chyhappy:
Hmmmmmm. First in history. Thank God oh!
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by proudlyYoruba(m): 9:29pm On Sep 18
Great move. Nototribalist the thing dey pain u
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by CaptainFM1: 9:29pm On Sep 18
Whilst I won't condemn the project...,this is not the best way to help the less privilege
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Souljeezy(m): 9:29pm On Sep 18
ok oo..
both privileged nd unprivileged go follow enjoy
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by solodun: 9:29pm On Sep 18
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by misscrystals(f): 9:30pm On Sep 18
nice
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by CaptainFM1: 9:30pm On Sep 18
Whilst I won't condemn the project...,this is not the best way to help the less privileged
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by jamarifox(m): 9:31pm On Sep 18
Chyhappy:how much they pay you?
Txheeew
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by soath(m): 9:31pm On Sep 18
God bless you!
God bless Nigeria!
God bless Africa!
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by jstbeinhonest: 9:31pm On Sep 18
Nice One, But Giving Them Food Would Do Little To Change Things. I Hate Beggers
nototribalist:
Lalasticlala Mynd44
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by 1nigeriamyfoot: 9:33pm On Sep 18
An insult to the people of Ibadan because we are not beggars. please change the initiative to something else other than ibadanproject. 98% of those people fed are hausa & not Yoruba not to talk of being Ibadan indigene so why tagged it ibadanproject. Myself & my friends have helped communities with borehole, public toilet & drainages in our own little ways. feeding people with cooked rice & snapping pictures up and down is a disgrace to the people of ibadan. Saara which is distributing of cooked meal is very common at iwo road under bridge, ojoo, sabo & at least i see people doing it twice every week on my way to work. lets stop promoting & celebrating mediocrity
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by zionmde: 9:34pm On Sep 18
nototribalist:Are there no beggers where u come from?
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Bibidear(f): 9:35pm On Sep 18
nototribalist:u are sick
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Sleyanya1(m): 9:36pm On Sep 18
Lovely and Priceless. There's no Greater Love.
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by firstolalekan(m): 9:39pm On Sep 18
21st century...
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Funkybabee(f): 9:40pm On Sep 18
Nice one
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by pentax: 9:40pm On Sep 18
nototribalist:Potopoto pig
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by GeoOla25(m): 9:41pm On Sep 18
nice
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by zoogy2007: 9:48pm On Sep 18
If you really want to make impact, set up free food centers and let these less privileged people come there for a meal every day. Otherwise moving around and giving people food looks like publicity stunt.
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Crownny86: 9:51pm On Sep 18
Only if you know the nutritional value of this plant called in its botanical name "cochorus olitorius" and yoruba language "ewedu", you won't be tribalising the plant..
And i don't blame your lack of knowledge...
Use another meme for your afonjas okay..
nototribalist:
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by Michael004: 9:52pm On Sep 18
nototribalist:You think everyone tribe is an hating tribe like yours Mr urine drinker?
|Re: #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged by tobtap: 9:58pm On Sep 18
nototribalist:clueless IPOB
