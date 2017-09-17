Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / #theibadanproject An Initiative Birthed To Support The Less Privileged (5603 Views)

To this end, a platform was created to achieve our goals which is to share already made meals to the less privileged people at chosen locations.



The first phase of the movement took place on the 16th of September, and the less privileged along Ojoo, Iwo Road And Mokola were fed.



To support and be a part of

#theibadanproject you can contact the Team Lead Hanne



http://www.ayodelejay.com/2017/09/theibadanproject-initiative-birthed-to.html?m=1



Bless up.!!!!

Nice

You'd be suprised when the privilege show up to eat. 4 Likes

God bless the hand that give





God bless you



God bless Nigeria 7 Likes

Hmmmmmm. First in history. Thank God oh! Hmmmmmm. First in history. Thank God oh!

Great move. Nototribalist the thing dey pain u

Whilst I won't condemn the project...,this is not the best way to help the less privilege 2 Likes

both privileged nd unprivileged go follow enjoy



Whilst I won't condemn the project...,this is not the best way to help the less privileged 4 Likes

Hmmmmmm. First in history. Thank God oh! how much they pay you?





God bless you!

God bless Nigeria!

God bless Africa!





Afonjas and their amajiri brothers sef.

Lalasticlala Mynd44 Nice One, But Giving Them Food Would Do Little To Change Things. I Hate BeggersLalasticlala Mynd44

An insult to the people of Ibadan because we are not beggars. please change the initiative to something else other than ibadanproject. 98% of those people fed are hausa & not Yoruba not to talk of being Ibadan indigene so why tagged it ibadanproject. Myself & my friends have helped communities with borehole, public toilet & drainages in our own little ways. feeding people with cooked rice & snapping pictures up and down is a disgrace to the people of ibadan. Saara which is distributing of cooked meal is very common at iwo road under bridge, ojoo, sabo & at least i see people doing it twice every week on my way to work. lets stop promoting & celebrating mediocrity 14 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas and their amajiri brothers sef. Are there no beggers where u come from? Are there no beggers where u come from? 5 Likes

Afonjas and their amajiri brothers sef. u are sick u are sick 5 Likes 1 Share

Lovely and Priceless. There's no Greater Love.



Nice one

Afonjas and their amajiri brothers sef. Potopoto pig Potopoto pig 12 Likes

If you really want to make impact, set up free food centers and let these less privileged people come there for a meal every day. Otherwise moving around and giving people food looks like publicity stunt. 2 Likes



Use another meme for your afonjas okay..



Afonjas and their amajiri brothers sef. Only if you know the nutritional value of this plant called in its botanical name "cochorus olitorius" and yoruba language "ewedu", you won't be tribalising the plant..And i don't blame your lack of knowledge...Use another meme for your afonjas okay.. 1 Like

Afonjas and their amajiri brothers sef. You think everyone tribe is an hating tribe like yours Mr urine drinker? You think everyone tribe is an hating tribe like yours Mr urine drinker? 3 Likes