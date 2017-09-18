₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,587 members, 3,800,081 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 09:36 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) (9993 Views)
Tonto Dikeh Shares Photo Of Injury From Husband, Warns Him From Spreading 'Lies' / Nollywood actress Adunni Ade shares photo of her handsome sons / WeirdMC Shares Photo Of A Cancer Survivor, Gives Girls Without Breasts Courage (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Nollyzonenews: 8:34pm On Sep 18
Nollywood actress Adunnie Ade took to her Instagram page to share a photo of a 13 years old boy named Fatai Azeez who is a make up artist..
The actress shares a photo of herself striking a pose with the 13 years old make up artist and wrote
''Hi guys! Meet Fatai Azeez, a 13 years old boy who is a MUA and Also ties Gele. I am not a big fan of gele but I had him tie mines yesterday. Lovely right?
I was extremely shocked at his level of professionalism and his level of creativity.
You should see him flow with his hands! Tied at least 6 in my presence. Amazing!
Oh yea! He is in school , js3''
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-adunnie-ade-shares-photo-13-year-old-makeup-artist/
4 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by TheMainMan: 8:37pm On Sep 18
nice
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 8:50pm On Sep 18
wow that is good
1 Like
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 8:54pm On Sep 18
Believe me folks,I just said "wow" like 5 times before I realized I ain't an ambulance
Nice one kid..you'll go places
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by MrNollyzone: 9:02pm On Sep 18
At 13,you will be a great kid trust me
3 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Jostico: 9:10pm On Sep 18
Pray village people forget about him o
7 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by ibkkk(f): 9:23pm On Sep 18
Wow!
Good boy!
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 9:25pm On Sep 18
I love aduni ade so much I even had a dream we made love.i wish was real.
2 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by joseo: 9:33pm On Sep 18
having a handwork with creativity and also being serious at that age is what I respect.....keep it up
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 9:36pm On Sep 18
Wow!
Impressive.
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 9:40pm On Sep 18
I pray he doesn't start fvcking customers
4 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by AverageAnnie(f): 10:01pm On Sep 18
The person above me needs JESUS....
This young dude will never lack in his life...
8 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by makydebbie(f): 10:12pm On Sep 18
Danielmoore:
You need cane.
5 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 10:17pm On Sep 18
Danielmoore:
No offense sir but u foolish well
36 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 6:32am
Super talent
Lalasticlala
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:27am
That mullatress is beautiful,but she is looking for husband,i hope sarrki,markfemi2,lalasticlala and so on will have interest in her.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by ceeroh(m): 8:27am
An opportunity to knack beta customers and have a sugar mummy.. What a lucky chap.
God, where is my destiny
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Pdazzle01(m): 8:28am
LOVELY. HARD WORK PAYS
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 8:28am
ok
1 Like
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:28am
Make dem no kill d small boi with this...
See below shaa..
1 Like
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:29am
taoheedoriloye:bad guy
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by queenamirah: 8:30am
Nice
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by psalmuelwater(m): 8:30am
AverageAnnie:Who calls herself average?
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by winkmart: 8:30am
Is good
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by abdelrahman: 8:30am
Danielmoore:you need operation python dance
2 Likes
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by Queenbeee(f): 8:30am
Nice
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by favourmic(m): 8:31am
Hj
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by silasweb(m): 8:31am
It's always good to start young.
|Re: Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) by AnanseK(m): 8:32am
Danielmoore:
Why not, if it's their wish?
2 Likes 1 Share
Mike Adenuga, Fights His Married Daughter, Bella, For Not Retaining His Name / Is Peter Edoche Dead? (Rumour) / Beautiful Young Lady Is Taking Instagram By Storm Because Of Her Rich Skin Tone
Viewing this topic: nikenry(f), mandai01(m), flyca, Rakiticbarca, Khodorkovsky(m), meritknight, HappyScent, Paruz1015(m), bammoo316(m), Gee001(f), Lekster(m), coolestchris(m), dulux07(m), beyooooni1(m), sirgalahad26(m), EngrBello(m), jimmysho(m), olowoboi, Scotti19, Chunkurnemesis(m), habtund(f), Ddonoflife(m), GeneralShepherd(m), Herdeeghun(m), Graciouscharis, jrusky(m), LOUIS6(m), 222Martins(m), hisbiollee, aroj05, teemanbastos(m), vincentjk(m), ayowonder(m), OMEGA009(m), baysol, enque(f), finest147, guccitype(m), frankobaba(m), Adebowale89(m), MediumStout(m), kingmorning, Pidgin2(f), sawsaw(m), frannyema(f), Ifeconwaba(m), yusuf01(m), jennybarbie(f), mojikay, jibsticks(f), Suratanio, High2k(m), Wishaky(f), johnabba(m), hyo96, oladefirst2(m), megakom and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7