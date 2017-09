Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adunnie Ade Meets Fatai Azeez, A 13-Year-Old Makeup Artist (Photos) (9993 Views)

The actress shares a photo of herself striking a pose with the 13 years old make up artist and wrote



''Hi guys! Meet Fatai Azeez, a 13 years old boy who is a MUA and Also ties Gele. I am not a big fan of gele but I had him tie mines yesterday. Lovely right?

I was extremely shocked at his level of professionalism and his level of creativity.

You should see him flow with his hands! Tied at least 6 in my presence. Amazing!

Oh yea! He is in school , js3''





Nice one kid..you'll go places Believe me folks,I just said "wow" like 5 times before I realized I ain't an ambulanceNice one kid..you'll go places 48 Likes 3 Shares

At 13,you will be a great kid trust me 3 Likes

Pray village people forget about him o 7 Likes



Good boy! Wow!Good boy!

I love aduni ade so much I even had a dream we made love.i wish was real. 2 Likes

having a handwork with creativity and also being serious at that age is what I respect.....keep it up

Wow!



Impressive.

I pray he doesn't start fvcking customers 4 Likes

The person above me needs JESUS....

This young dude will never lack in his life... 8 Likes

Danielmoore:

I pray he doesn't start fvcking customers

You need cane. You need cane. 5 Likes

Danielmoore:

I pray he doesn't start fvcking customers

No offense sir but u foolish well 36 Likes

Super talent













Lalasticlala

That mullatress is beautiful,but she is looking for husband,i hope sarrki,markfemi2,lalasticlala and so on will have interest in her. 1 Like 1 Share



God, where is my destiny An opportunity to knack beta customers and have a sugar mummy.. What a lucky chap.God, where is my destiny

LOVELY. HARD WORK PAYS

Make dem no kill d small boi with this...



See below shaa.. 1 Like

taoheedoriloye:

I love aduni ade so much I even had a dream we made love.i wish was real. bad guy bad guy

AverageAnnie:

The person above me needs JESUS....

This young dude will never lack in his life... Who calls herself average? Who calls herself average?

Danielmoore:

I pray he doesn't start fvcking customers you need operation python dance you need operation python dance 2 Likes

It's always good to start young.