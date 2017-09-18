



The actress shares a photo of herself striking a pose with the 13 years old make up artist and wrote



''Hi guys! Meet Fatai Azeez, a 13 years old boy who is a MUA and Also ties Gele. I am not a big fan of gele but I had him tie mines yesterday. Lovely right?

I was extremely shocked at his level of professionalism and his level of creativity.

You should see him flow with his hands! Tied at least 6 in my presence. Amazing!

Oh yea! He is in school , js3''





