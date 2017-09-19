Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Biafra: Blessing Anyim, Pius Anyim’s Daughter On What Celebrities Should Do (9520 Views)

Speaking on celebrities’ role in the crisis, Blessing Anyim said the Nigerian celebrities are in best position to use their influence to bring about stability, and peace in the country. She described these two as non-negotiable.



Blessing Anyim said, “Celebrities have the biggest platform to persuade or grab the attention of people. The roles celebrities can play to ensure the stability of the country cannot be overemphasised.



“Instead of keeping mute, they should use their platforms to influence and persuade the Nigerian society at large for peace and stability.



“In this part of the world, people don’t respect the democratic system of governance the way they are meant to respect it. Of course you have the right to vote the candidates who best represent your ideas and beliefs, so when situations like this present themselves, we have leaders who can come together and think of a solution to avoid the killing of innocent people.”



The fast rising actress, who is pursuing her modelling career in the US advised every Nigerian to embrace peace and social development.



She added that, “We should all maintain unity among ourselves as Nigerians, and seek for national societal development. Maintaining a middle ground should be our priority.”



How do you "understand" what you don't "understand"....she doesn't understand that there can never be true unity in Nigeria...



How do you "understand" what you don't "understand"....she doesn't understand that there can never be true unity in Nigeria...How can you " unify" 5% with 95%...how possible?

tiri gbosa....gbosa gbosa gbosa......you have done well loudmouth

If my father was a formal Senate president or even formal LGA chairman....



I will still sound like the small girl that is swimming in her father's loot

Nigerian celebrities only know how to come into news for 4 reasons



1) show off their properties



2) notice me



3) scandal



4) their death

Are you for IPOB or Nigeria... seems you're very careful here to avoid being bias. Let us know your stake on this.

Madam don't go and start feeling yourself because you're a senator's daughter... You're no celebrity kwa

they will soon tag her as an Afonja now

Who else saw the resemblance with eh , can't really remember her name . but she's popularly known as white witch in the just concluded big brothers



These are the ones with brains and not some trouble makers wailing up and down!!.......







Did the Yoruba go to war when June 12 1993 Presidential Election won by their illustrious son Chief MKO Abiola was annulled on June 23rd 1993 on a sheet of paper by IBB? Did Yoruba go to war when Abiola’s wife Alhaja Kudirat Abiola was murdered in Lagos in the morning of Jun 4 1996? Did Yoruba go to war when the winner of that historic election was poisoned on July 7 1998? Did Yoruba go to war when those who killed Abiola imposed Obasanjo on them as President in 1999? Did Yoruba accept Chief Ernest Shonekan when IBB made him to head the interim government in 1993? Yoruba rejected OBJ and Shonekan because this unique race has never been slaves to public office and yet they have remained number one in Nigeria in almost everything. This is wisdom and strategic thinking at work.





We must have also learned other unique things from them like sharing property to both male and female children, religious tolerance, ethnic tolerance, transferring legacies from generation to generation. Do you know that APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s wife is a Christian? Do you know that former Governor Fashola’s wife is a Christian? We can learn a lot from Yoruba. Yoruba too can learn from Igbo in areas of thinking home, business enterprise, self-help, apprenticeship, etc.





Case Rested!

Joe Igbokwe

Lagos.



Read full interview on this thread



Did the Yoruba go to war when June 12 1993 Presidential Election won by their illustrious son Chief MKO Abiola was annulled on June 23rd 1993 on a sheet of paper by IBB? Did Yoruba go to war when Abiola's wife Alhaja Kudirat Abiola was murdered in Lagos in the morning of Jun 4 1996? Did Yoruba go to war when the winner of that historic election was poisoned on July 7 1998? Did Yoruba go to war when those who killed Abiola imposed Obasanjo on them as President in 1999? Did Yoruba accept Chief Ernest Shonekan when IBB made him to head the interim government in 1993? Yoruba rejected OBJ and Shonekan because this unique race has never been slaves to public office and yet they have remained number one in Nigeria in almost everything. This is wisdom and strategic thinking at work.

We must have also learned other unique things from them like sharing property to both male and female children, religious tolerance, ethnic tolerance, transferring legacies from generation to generation. Do you know that APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's wife is a Christian? Do you know that former Governor Fashola's wife is a Christian? We can learn a lot from Yoruba. Yoruba too can learn from Igbo in areas of thinking home, business enterprise, self-help, apprenticeship, etc.

Case Rested!

Joe Igbokwe

Lagos.

Read full interview on this thread

http://www.nairaland.com/4064306/igbo-ethnic-bigotry-hate-campaigns

Still ugly even with all that money

whitering:

t space Booker's association of Nairaland space Booker's association of Nairaland

Abeg make she go look bush

It is easy to talk about unity even when the fundamentals are missing and the deliberate neglect by the govt in the center .



a govt that deliberately makes a one sided appointment into public offices of a particular tribe obviously does not want the unity of the country.



A supposed leader who single handedly divides the country into 97% and 5% definitely does not know the meaning of unity .



Let's not be deceived the present dullard in power cannot guaranty the unity of Nigeria because he is a fanatic and tribal bigot.

Zeze06:





How do you "understand" what you don't "understand"....she doesn't understand that there can never be true unity in Nigeria...



Correction bruv its 97% and 5%





This small girl NOSE nothing















Correction bruv its 97% and 5%

This small girl NOSE nothing

Btw that her kpomo lips go good for bj

nxana:

Madam don't go and start feeling yourself because you're a senator's daughter... You're no celebrity kwa

This her adding her own 2 kobo.

This her adding her own 2 kobo.

God bless Nigeria

you don't live here.. so you know nothing

Make I slap you?

See her big lips

Look at your mouth like baby vulture. And what are you doing outside the country? Come and follow them and agitate. Centenary fools!! you want us to fight so that at the end you will come and rule us after most of us have ended up in the grave.





I think this girl have not seen her period for 5yrs

Shut up for not living in NIgeria. You cant dictate to us from another man's land.

who is she? we don't know her in biafran land as long as Biafra is concern

Not making complete sense.



Who do celebrities represent?



Are they accountable to the people?

Have they ever held the position of authority before?(Let alone a constituted one)

Do they have the moral prerequisites for such task?



Don't mistake the responsibilities of elder statesmen for that of irresponsible people called celebrities.

Zeze06:





How do you "understand" what you don't "understand"....she doesn't understand that there can never be true unity in Nigeria...



How can you " unify" 5% with 95%...how possible?

When did you do the opinion poll...I'm interested in seeing the results.

oladoja1:

I dey come make I praise God first.

SheIsElle:

show yourself, ugly rat

All hail Biafra

SheIsElle:

h[code][quote author=SheIsElle post=60609260] You are just being jealous





These guys will NEVER learn. Just look at the insults they are heaping on her.