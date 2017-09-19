Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) (9496 Views)

The Police and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) have arrested a teenager, Afolabi Omotoyosi, and 16 others for alleged cultism related offences in Mushin.



Omotoyosi, a Junior Secondary School (JSS III) pupil, was alleged to be the leader of a cult group.



He was said to have been armed with cutlasses and knives during his arrest on Saturday and was believed to be preparing to attack residents.



Omotoyosi’s confession, security agents said, led to the clampdown of the others yesterday.





According to LNSC’s spokesman, Olawale Afolabi, the teenager confessed to being the gang leader, adding that he committed thuggery, bullying of other school children and residents.



Afolabi said the other suspects including a lady, were being interrogated by the police.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/teenager-16-others-held-alleged-cultism/amp/

This is what happens when you let your child read the biographies of Lawrence Anini and Pablo Escobar.

Send him to kirikiri



This is the result of bad influences



I wonder what he'll be up when he's out of secondary school 1 Like

This what happen when the government failed 1 Like

when i was your age i was thinking about how to tap senior ronke ass without being slapped for it, shame on you boy

Back in the olden days where you can't involve in occultism. Now see the difference. Our values and culture have lost. No morals and decency in all our tertiary institution again. So surprised and funny. Occultism in JSS 3

When I was Small, My Mum be Like



IamLEGEND1:

This is what happens when you let your child read the biographies of Lawrence Anini and Pablo Escobar.

Please tell me about Pablo Escobar. Is he yoruba or edo?

Adebola02:

Send him to kirikiri



This is the result of bad influences



Trust the Lagos state TASKFORCE because what those ones know is to collect bail or to ask you what you do for a living (so that they can know how much to charge you) in fact the moment you get there to thier prison the 1st thing they tell you or advise you is to call your people ; but though they can either release most of the boys 1st time offenders or send them to prison Kirikiri; Badagry or Potoki.

Send him to kirikiri



This is the result of bad influences



I wonder what he'll be up when he's out of secondary school Trust the Lagos state TASKFORCE because what those ones know is to collect bail or to ask you what you do for a living (so that they can know how much to charge you) in fact the moment you get there to thier prison the 1st thing they tell you or advise you is to call your people ; but though they can either release most of the boys 1st time offenders or send them to prison Kirikiri; Badagry or Potoki. Trust the Lagos state TASKFORCE because what those ones know is to collect bail or to ask you what you do for a living (so that they can know how much to charge you) in fact the moment you get there to thier prison the 1st thing they tell you or advise you is to call your people ; but though they can either release most of the boys 1st time offenders or send them to prison Kirikiri; Badagry or Potoki.Trust the Lagos state TASKFORCE because what those ones know is to collect bail or to ask you what you do for a living (so that they can know how much to charge you) in fact the moment you get there to thier prison the 1st thing they tell you or advise you is to call your people ; but though they can either release most of the boys 1st time offenders or send them to prison Kirikiri; Badagry or Potoki. 2 Likes

this one weak me JSS 3 Cult?this one weak me

See them.. Awon omo federal. Awawa.. One Million boys......Parents are really losing their roles in parenting 2 Likes

Occultism in J.S.S 3,I don't even know what to type

Settingz321:

This what happen when the government failed

SO, when someone refuses to listen to his parents, and well meaning elders and friends, and decides to join bad company....it is the government's fault.



See your life.....



SO, you expect Buhari to come and be your mother and father eh? SO, when someone refuses to listen to his parents, and well meaning elders and friends, and decides to join bad company....it is the government's fault.See your life.....SO, you expect Buhari to come and be your mother and father eh? 1 Like





Back then wey schools dey always shut down for weeks because boys dey fight. Y'll criticizing the boy dont knw the struggle of living in mushin, so many bad influence on the street. Thank God for life sha, I Survived This one na small thing na. Mushin wey no hot like before again.Back then wey schools dey always shut down for weeks because boys dey fight. Y'll criticizing the boy dont knw the struggle of living in mushin, so many bad influence on the street. Thank God for life sha, I Survived

Our leaders of tomorrow. So sad when the parents would think their kids are in school learning when they are there with some bad friends. God help our kids. 1 Like

IamLEGEND1:

This is what happens when you let your child read the biographies of Lawrence Anini and Pablo Escobar.

What about all the hits song in town now, what does it preach?

At his age..can u imagine?

Juvenile delinquency

Let's not act like we are all surprised. We have seen worse. At 15 sef, he's even too old