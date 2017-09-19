₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Police and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) have arrested a teenager, Afolabi Omotoyosi, and 16 others for alleged cultism related offences in Mushin.
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by activistjohnny: 2:03am
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by obajoey(m): 2:16am
them many.
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by ScotFree(m): 3:22am
Weeders of tomorrow
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by IamLEGEND1: 5:38am
This is what happens when you let your child read the biographies of Lawrence Anini and Pablo Escobar.
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by greatmarshall(m): 6:03am
Na wa o
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Adebola02(m): 6:25am
Send him to kirikiri
This is the result of bad influences
I wonder what he'll be up when he's out of secondary school
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Settingz321(m): 6:50am
This what happen when the government failed
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by olamil34: 7:54am
when i was your age i was thinking about how to tap senior ronke ass without being slapped for it, shame on you boy
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Johnnyessence: 8:39am
Back in the olden days where you can't involve in occultism. Now see the difference. Our values and culture have lost. No morals and decency in all our tertiary institution again. So surprised and funny. Occultism in JSS 3
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by DanielsParker(m): 9:58am
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Narldon(f): 9:59am
When I was Small, My Mum be Like
"If you see 1000 naira on the floor, do Not pick it, you'd turn to Goat"
Me that already know I'd be a delicious Peppersoup..
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 9:59am
Orisirisi something
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Deprofessional(m): 9:59am
IamLEGEND1:
Please tell me about Pablo Escobar. Is he yoruba or edo?
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by joekes(m): 10:00am
Hmmmmm
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by BunbleBee: 10:00am
.leaders of tomorrow
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Emeka71(m): 10:00am
Adebola02:Trust the Lagos state TASKFORCE because what those ones know is to collect bail or to ask you what you do for a living (so that they can know how much to charge you) in fact the moment you get there to thier prison the 1st thing they tell you or advise you is to call your people ; but though they can either release most of the boys 1st time offenders or send them to prison Kirikiri; Badagry or Potoki.
Adebola02:Trust the Lagos state TASKFORCE because what those ones know is to collect bail or to ask you what you do for a living (so that they can know how much to charge you) in fact the moment you get there to thier prison the 1st thing they tell you or advise you is to call your people ; but though they can either release most of the boys 1st time offenders or send them to prison Kirikiri; Badagry or Potoki.
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by tmkan: 10:00am
This is nonsense
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by chinnasa: 10:01am
JSS 3 Cult? this one weak me
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by okonja(m): 10:01am
God
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by fatymore(f): 10:01am
See them.. Awon omo federal. Awawa.. One Million boys......Parents are really losing their roles in parenting
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by teacherbim(f): 10:02am
Occultism in J.S.S 3,I don't even know what to type
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by 9jakohai(m): 10:02am
Settingz321:
SO, when someone refuses to listen to his parents, and well meaning elders and friends, and decides to join bad company....it is the government's fault.
See your life.....
SO, you expect Buhari to come and be your mother and father eh?
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by orijintv(m): 10:02am
This one na small thing na. Mushin wey no hot like before again.
Back then wey schools dey always shut down for weeks because boys dey fight. Y'll criticizing the boy dont knw the struggle of living in mushin, so many bad influence on the street. Thank God for life sha, I Survived
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Celestyn8213: 10:02am
Our leaders of tomorrow. So sad when the parents would think their kids are in school learning when they are there with some bad friends. God help our kids.
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by princetom1(m): 10:02am
IamLEGEND1:
What about all the hits song in town now, what does it preach?
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by habtund(f): 10:03am
Dis life don spoil
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by queenamirah: 10:03am
At his age..can u imagine?
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by Kylekent59: 10:03am
Juvenile delinquency
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by jingiss: 10:03am
Let's not act like we are all surprised. We have seen worse. At 15 sef, he's even too old
|Re: JSS 3 Cult Leader In Lagos, 16 Others Arrested (Photo) by OmoManU: 10:04am
The boys just need rehabilitation, and kudos to Ambode for introducing the neighbourhood corps, it's a very laudable program that can b used to checkmate and drive down crime to bearest minimal
