Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by HeWrites: 2:42am
A distraught 23 years old single from Kogi State, by the name Ajarat Adams has warned her other female colleagues who are still single to be careful and prayerful before entering into a relationship with any man to avoid falling in to the hands of wicked man like her estranged lover who impregnated and abandoned her at the hospital where she gave birth to a baby that died same day, due to lack of money to give the baby proper medical attention.

She said that she decided to over out so that other innocent singles would learn from her own bitter experience before they foolishly open their legs wide open and get pregnant for their so called boyfriend, claiming that men are “lairs, deceitful and wicked.”

Ajarat disclose to ToriMill that she entered into a relationship with her estranged loving and caring young man from Ikorodu, Lagos in 2016 and that along the line he lured her and pampered her till she open her legs wide for the man to enter and which became pregnant which he accepted and begged her to keep the pregnancy with a promise that he will marry her.

She went further to disclose that the young man even took her to his parents at their family house to introduce her to them as his wife to be, while she also took him to her parents, not knowing that he was a wicked liar.

Ajarat added that her estranged lover started showing his true picture when she fell into labour in May, 2017 and was rushed to a health centre in Ikorodu, where she successfully gave birth to a baby boy.

She also stated that her baby had a big hole on the right side of his head and that doctors on duty advised her to call her people so that they could issue a medical report for her to transfer her baby to a specialist hospital to save his life.

She said that to her outermost surprise, when her estranged lover came to the hospital with his parents, instead of them to be consoling her, they rather started calling her all sorts of names and abusing her, saying that they “don’t need a child with a hole in the head in their family and they left the hospital without dropping any kobo for the upkeep of her child and the hospital bills.”

She added that what pained the her most was that the baby died on the same day as help did not come early to give him the needed medical attention.


http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/be-careful-men-are-liars-lady-who-was.html

Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by ScotFree(m): 3:19am
Indeed

Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by HRHQueenPhil: 3:46am
so painful, u will be fine. Ndo

Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Zeze06(m): 10:19am
cry

No matter what, love with your "heart" and think with your "head".... embarassed

When you love with your " head" and think with your "heart", something disastrous always happen... sad

The guy wanted the baby, he never wanted you, you should have seen this coming....
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by TINALETC3(f): 10:20am
Take heart k, u wl b fine. Al d same, nt "All men ar liars " some ar gud, same wt women 2

Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Narldon(f): 10:20am



Being Dumped by Someone you truly LOVE can make you Watch T.V without VOLUME for 8Hours cry



Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Nairalandboss: 10:20am
Some men are liars

Ok?
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Divay22(f): 10:20am
sad
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by falconey(m): 10:20am


Hmmmm I'm so sorry for your loss, The big hole on the baby's head is a big discouragement to the guy and his family considering you aren't legally married to him.
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by holluwai(m): 10:20am
Story story. Na still man you go marry
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by zulex880: 10:20am
Take heart
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by IamLEGEND1: 10:21am
Baby with a hole in its head?
Forget, even me sef go run. WETIN!
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by modelmike7(m): 10:21am
He lured and pamper her till she opens her legs and he entered.......

Like seriously?!
Now, that is funny!!
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by ironheart(m): 10:21am
Hmmmmm, when they where doing it, we did not hear, it's when apple turns sour, you tell us how terrible it was. What happened to the good times you both had? If the guy comes back with money now, u will open your legs again. It's been happening from the time of king Solomon

Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Partnerbiz3: 10:21am
Women aren't
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by beyooooni1(m): 10:22am
this indeed a superstory......
he they pamper you, and its sweeting you, you open leg. he now pamper you with the rod soteyy u get belle...sorry o...........na the baby I pity, he came into the wrong hands.
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Oyindidi(f): 10:22am
angry some Nigerian men are lecturers in hell. Wicked souls
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Dadurty(m): 10:22am
Not only men... Human in general.... Take heart my sister, even twins goes separate ways.
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Settingz321(m): 10:23am
And what abt her father.
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by bastien: 10:23am
Why he no go leave u.... U no see as u be like Sagna
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by brightgreat: 10:23am
Well if its that gal am seeing over there.....i rest my case
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by ednut1(m): 10:23am
d bible and ur parents warned u not to fornicate u no hear. so wetin concern us
Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by techycontents(m): 10:23am
We are liars agreed..but Na una teach us

Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by fpeter(f): 10:23am
OP, you need lessons on writing.



till she open her legs wide for the man to enter and which became pregnant which he accepted and begged her to keep the pregnancy with a promise that he will marry her.


undecided

