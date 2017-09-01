A distraught 23 years old single from Kogi State, by the name Ajarat Adams has warned her other female colleagues who are still single to be careful and prayerful before entering into a relationship with any man to avoid falling in to the hands of wicked man like her estranged lover who impregnated and abandoned her at the hospital where she gave birth to a baby that died same day, due to lack of money to give the baby proper medical attention.



She said that she decided to over out so that other innocent singles would learn from her own bitter experience before they foolishly open their legs wide open and get pregnant for their so called boyfriend, claiming that men are “lairs, deceitful and wicked.”



Ajarat disclose to ToriMill that she entered into a relationship with her estranged loving and caring young man from Ikorodu, Lagos in 2016 and that along the line he lured her and pampered her till she open her legs wide for the man to enter and which became pregnant which he accepted and begged her to keep the pregnancy with a promise that he will marry her.



She went further to disclose that the young man even took her to his parents at their family house to introduce her to them as his wife to be, while she also took him to her parents, not knowing that he was a wicked liar.



Ajarat added that her estranged lover started showing his true picture when she fell into labour in May, 2017 and was rushed to a health centre in Ikorodu, where she successfully gave birth to a baby boy.



She also stated that her baby had a big hole on the right side of his head and that doctors on duty advised her to call her people so that they could issue a medical report for her to transfer her baby to a specialist hospital to save his life.



She said that to her outermost surprise, when her estranged lover came to the hospital with his parents, instead of them to be consoling her, they rather started calling her all sorts of names and abusing her, saying that they “don’t need a child with a hole in the head in their family and they left the hospital without dropping any kobo for the upkeep of her child and the hospital bills.”



She added that what pained the her most was that the baby died on the same day as help did not come early to give him the needed medical attention.



