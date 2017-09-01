₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by HeWrites: 2:42am
A distraught 23 years old single from Kogi State, by the name Ajarat Adams has warned her other female colleagues who are still single to be careful and prayerful before entering into a relationship with any man to avoid falling in to the hands of wicked man like her estranged lover who impregnated and abandoned her at the hospital where she gave birth to a baby that died same day, due to lack of money to give the baby proper medical attention.
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by ScotFree(m): 3:19am
Indeed
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by HRHQueenPhil: 3:46am
so painful, u will be fine. Ndo
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Zeze06(m): 10:19am
No matter what, love with your "heart" and think with your "head"....
When you love with your " head" and think with your "heart", something disastrous always happen...
The guy wanted the baby, he never wanted you, you should have seen this coming....
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by TINALETC3(f): 10:20am
Take heart k, u wl b fine. Al d same, nt "All men ar liars " some ar gud, same wt women 2
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Narldon(f): 10:20am
Being Dumped by Someone you truly LOVE can make you Watch T.V without VOLUME for 8Hours
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Nairalandboss: 10:20am
Some men are liars
Ok?
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Divay22(f): 10:20am
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by falconey(m): 10:20am
Hmmmm I'm so sorry for your loss, The big hole on the baby's head is a big discouragement to the guy and his family considering you aren't legally married to him.
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by holluwai(m): 10:20am
Story story. Na still man you go marry
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by zulex880: 10:20am
Take heart
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by IamLEGEND1: 10:21am
Baby with a hole in its head?
Forget, even me sef go run. WETIN!
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by modelmike7(m): 10:21am
He lured and pamper her till she opens her legs and he entered.......
Like seriously?!
Now, that is funny!!
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by ironheart(m): 10:21am
Hmmmmm, when they where doing it, we did not hear, it's when apple turns sour, you tell us how terrible it was. What happened to the good times you both had? If the guy comes back with money now, u will open your legs again. It's been happening from the time of king Solomon
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Partnerbiz3: 10:21am
Women aren't
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by beyooooni1(m): 10:22am
this indeed a superstory......
he they pamper you, and its sweeting you, you open leg. he now pamper you with the rod soteyy u get belle...sorry o...........na the baby I pity, he came into the wrong hands.
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Oyindidi(f): 10:22am
some Nigerian men are lecturers in hell. Wicked souls
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Dadurty(m): 10:22am
Not only men... Human in general.... Take heart my sister, even twins goes separate ways.
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by Settingz321(m): 10:23am
And what abt her father.
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by bastien: 10:23am
Why he no go leave u.... U no see as u be like Sagna
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by brightgreat: 10:23am
Well if its that gal am seeing over there.....i rest my case
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by ednut1(m): 10:23am
d bible and ur parents warned u not to fornicate u no hear. so wetin concern us
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by techycontents(m): 10:23am
We are liars agreed..but Na una teach us
|Re: Kogi Lady Dumped By Her Lover After Giving Birth: "Be Careful, Men Are Liars” by fpeter(f): 10:23am
OP, you need lessons on writing.
till she open her legs wide for the man to enter and which became pregnant which he accepted and begged her to keep the pregnancy with a promise that he will marry her.
