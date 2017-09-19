Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) (291 Views)

Total Nigeria Shut Down For Sacking Nigerian Workers / Ericsson Sacks 160 Nigerian Workers, Takes Jobs To India / See How Most Nigerian Workers Survive Monthly (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

If you're a career person, I am sure there are daily struggles you go through... Here is my list of such struggles



When your alarm goes off in the morning: Very trying time. It seems like you only slept few minutes ago. You want to snooze it, but you remember traffic...damn!



3 Likes

You leave home early to avoid traffic, somehow you get into worse traffic. Aye le oo.



3 Likes

You become an accurate time keeper, staring at your watch every minute and you still get to work late.



2 Likes

That feeling when your boss asks you to leave early, before your boss changes mind...run!





Finally it's time for staff meeting: You're absent minded and your boss decides to ask you a question.





But there is always that oversabi that would talk too much and delay a boring meeting. S/he doubles as a snitch!!!



1 Like

It's promotion time and the competition is on fleek.





FG just announced next two days would be public holidays.



1 Like

But your boss sends a mail you have to work during the holidays. Una no dey rest?





We can all relate to this.

2 Likes

You hear of the imminent sack in your place of work. You can't help but think of everyone depending on you. I'm not going to cry, okay...just a little.



1 Like

The downsizing has come and gone. You and your friend escaped it. Clear road joor! Ijo ya!





You finally get another source of income and you start disturbing us on Nairaland with quotes like "A salary is the bribe you're paid to forget your dreams" . Pls...



1 Like

Which can you relate to?

Which did I forget?



Cc: lalasticlala.

Just in case

Yeah just in case

pocohantas...



Its mostly those people who get employed in other fields that experience this.. I mean those who went to study Microbiology and ended up become Bankers

When you finally collect salary

Hmm

Lol