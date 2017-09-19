₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:45am
If you're a career person, I am sure there are daily struggles you go through... Here is my list of such struggles
When your alarm goes off in the morning: Very trying time. It seems like you only slept few minutes ago. You want to snooze it, but you remember traffic...damn!
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:46am
You leave home early to avoid traffic, somehow you get into worse traffic. Aye le oo.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:46am
You become an accurate time keeper, staring at your watch every minute and you still get to work late.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:47am
That feeling when your boss asks you to leave early, before your boss changes mind...run!
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:47am
Finally it's time for staff meeting: You're absent minded and your boss decides to ask you a question.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:48am
But there is always that oversabi that would talk too much and delay a boring meeting. S/he doubles as a snitch!!!
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:50am
It's promotion time and the competition is on fleek.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:50am
FG just announced next two days would be public holidays.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:51am
But your boss sends a mail you have to work during the holidays. Una no dey rest?
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:51am
We can all relate to this.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:52am
You hear of the imminent sack in your place of work. You can't help but think of everyone depending on you. I'm not going to cry, okay...just a little.
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:53am
The downsizing has come and gone. You and your friend escaped it. Clear road joor! Ijo ya!
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:54am
You finally get another source of income and you start disturbing us on Nairaland with quotes like "A salary is the bribe you're paid to forget your dreams". Pls...
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by pocohantas(f): 2:55am
Which can you relate to?
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by crixlight2(m): 3:03am
Just in case
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by timidapsin(m): 3:11am
Yeah just in case
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by IwillSucced: 3:40am
pocohantas...
Its mostly those people who get employed in other fields that experience this.. I mean those who went to study Microbiology and ended up become Bankers
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by cummando(m): 4:23am
When you finally collect salary
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by HenryDion: 7:01am
Hmm
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by Settingz321(m): 7:02am
Lol
|Re: Situations Nigerian Workers Can Relate To (Pictures) by Atlantia(f): 7:03am
It's too early for me to laugh biko!
