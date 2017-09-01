₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by GistMorer: 4:48am
@GistMoreom
The Ghanaian Model and actress who is fond of flaunting her huge derriere on social media is a wonderful sight to behold.
This new photos of her in Bikini has gone viral and has since left her fans cravy! The body on her though;
3 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by GistMorer: 4:49am
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 5:15am
hawtt
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Afonjatribeguy: 5:20am
Vaseline crew over to you guys, very fleshy and yummy
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Jakumo(m): 5:26am
Obesity is one ugly disease that is easily contracted by bone-lazy people. All the victim has to do is be a lazy fat toad, who does nothing besides sit on their gigantic lard-asz and eat crap food. Nothing could be easier, and the only drawback is that the victim winds up dying of congestive heart failure aged 45.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by BoyHuncho(m): 5:32am
Her "hotness" can't even boil water talkless of cooking rice
9 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by DRPAIT123(m): 6:17am
not again...
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Ishilove: 6:40am
Jakumo:Define 'obesity' and briefly explain it characteristics, because I don't see an obese woman here. Quite the opposite.
Obviously your idea of 'fit' women are the skeletal and anorexic.
That's unhealthy, man.
29 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 6:45am
Jakumo:
Keep quiet for u dont know the definition of obesity.
It does not apply to this topic so go elsewhere.
26 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by oyb(m): 6:54am
Ishilove:
jakumo has been around old school white boys way too long; to paraquote, his idea of hotness is a toothpick with footballs
7 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Jakumo(m): 6:56am
Ishilove:
Nothing could be further from the truth. Busty women who exercise and stay fit make me drool like a mad pup on steroids, but fat is a MAJOR turn-off for me, and this woman is seriously fat, in my opinion. Certainly most African men like that hippopotamus look of the heiffer in the above pictures, and that is fine, though not my cup of tea at all.
But for the rules of this forum, I would have gladly posted a few mind-blowing pictures of my Nigerian girlfriend, when she was kind enough to strip down to no clothes, and pose for some very juicy pictures taken by the river side.
9 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 7:13am
am coming let me grab my vaseline, choi c b00bs
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 7:27am
She can act tho...where ma vaseline/soap
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 8:04am
Jakumo:
Not by eating alone but majorly by body metabolism..
2 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Metrobaba(m): 8:44am
Vaseline Crew, Where Una Dey Biko
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Ishilove: 9:08am
Jakumo:Hahaha! You're one heck of a crazy dude.
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Ishilove: 9:32am
oyb:LMAO. Bullseye!
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by horzzyart(m): 11:25am
I swear I won't cheat on her for life, if I have the lady as mine
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 12:23pm
horzzyart:SO U FIT MARRY HER?
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by orbis(m): 5:43pm
Fat pussy stinks
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:43pm
1 Like
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by SteadyOdds(m): 5:44pm
Cheating has become part of some peeps routine.
If you're into football betting, check my signature!
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Narldon(f): 5:44pm
When Mynd44 decides to park his Toyota Camry(2004) beside Ishilove's Buggatti(2017)
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Ekakamba: 5:44pm
You are shy to remove your sister's panties from the drying line when it's about to rain . But you remove the panties of someone's sister with your teeth.
My brother please drill a hole in your head so that sense can enter
Robert Mugabe 1999
3 Likes
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by Phillyboi(m): 5:44pm
shii, I'm cumming
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by IMASTEX: 5:45pm
Seen Next
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 5:46pm
what's this?
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by IMASTEX: 5:46pm
Seen Next. .
|Re: Moesha Boduong Wows In Bikini (Photos) by freeman95: 5:46pm
Ahh
This yansh is too big for God sake.
Ahnahn why will one man be enjoying this kind of big yansh...
This is one of the best yansh in Africa...
This yansh na yansh asin...
Hmmm hmmm
Na yansh be this one...
Infact.....
2 Likes
