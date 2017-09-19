₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Adeyeancah(m): 7:01am
A journalist from north-eastern Nigeria has won
the third BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.
Amina Yuguda is a news presenter on local network
Gotel Television, where she has reported on high-
profile news stories, including the Boko Haram
insurgency.
She will start a three-month placement at the BBC in
London in September.
The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a
presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly
aged 41 in 2014.
Ms Yuguda said her win was a "huge honour".
"I was overwhelmed with joy. Storytellers have
always had an important role in Africa... this is what
defines us. Today journalists are taking on that
responsibility."
She impressed the panel with her story-telling and
her ability to convey complex ideas in a way that
resonates with a wide audience.
She is excited to work at the BBC, given her
understanding of the corporation's impact among
pastoralists in her hometown, saying in her
application:
"With little or no formal education, my countrymen
can hold their own in a variety of topics, including the
Trump presidency in America, North Korea's
defiance, Russia's foreign relations under Putin, and
more."
BBC World Service Group Director Francesca
Unsworth said Ms Yuguda was a worthy winner:
"To find someone who possesses many of Komla's
qualities is something for us to celebrate, and we are
very excited about working with Amina."
Previous winners of the Komla Dumor Award were
Ugandan news anchor Nancy Kacungira and Nigerian
business journalist Didi Akinyelure.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-41270970?ocid=socialflow_twitter
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Up 9ja!
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Why na @ the guy above
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by HenryDion: 7:18am
You're really jobless..
Whoever that did this to you will never rest..
HeWrites:
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by drizslim(m): 7:18am
One day , My comment will come on top. I will show it to My university teacher, who said that I can't achieve anything in my life.
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Congratulations
Congratulations
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by verygudbadguy(m): 7:18am
Good stuff. We need more of this. Especially from our ladies. It will go a long way to encourage us, the parents that Girl Child can actually become great if she is giving the proper education she deserves.
Congrats.
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Lol
drizslim:
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by softmind24: 7:20am
drizslim:
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Don't be too extra serious in life.
Laugh sometimes helps.
HenryDion:
Don't be too extra serious in life.
Laugh sometimes helps.
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by LoveJesus87(m): 7:23am
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by HeWrites: 7:23am
HenryDion:Clear the road bro...
This is my first time doing this so PAVE the way for me cause it's my time
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by jaggabban(m): 7:23am
Wow, going places. Congratulations Heroin, making Nigeria proud.
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Queenlovely(f): 7:23am
I used to envy the fluent english these journalist spoke in front of cameras. So faultless and without error until they shattered my illusion in billion pieces. I discovered they were just reciting a script from a teleprompter. No wonder they dont make mistakes. I was even shocked when I learnt obama used the same thing. Ever since I just dislike them all. I stopped listening to his speeches.
Forget all these their journalism schools. Anybody can win an award reading from a teleprompter.
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Congrats
Congrats
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by ScotFree(m): 7:23am
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Alexk2(m): 7:24am
Congrats Amina yuguda; hope you'll represent well.....Komla Dumo was a legend but you can be better than her
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Oh my Amina, I always knew you would go places.
Oh my Amina, I always knew you would go places.
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
when u think you have heard it all
drizslim:when u think you have heard it all
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:30am
Eeyah..... If not for this news..... I don't dey forget Koomla Dumor be DAT o......
RIP, Koomla!
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Congratulations Amina, we are proud of you.
Congratulations Amina, we are proud of you.
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by pweshboi(m): 7:31am
All we want is good news... Good representation abroad. Congrats Amina
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Elfaris(m): 7:32am
Wow congratulations to her. She is Not Just A Pretty Face. #NJAPF
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by AkupeMBANO(m): 7:34am
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Tuham(m): 7:35am
I always tell my siblings and those who care to hear..
Do not be belittled by your environment or whatever people said about the status of our obodo Nigeria
Nigerians got the brain, all they need is just self-motivation and the will to succeed
Meanwhile @Amina, accept my Congratulations!
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Gurl, you are really funny!
Queenlovely:Gurl, you are really funny!
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by Circuitlord(m): 7:37am
Why not just say she's frm Nigeria and cut out this Tribalism bullshit!!
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
Who are you calling heroin?
jaggabban:
Who are you calling heroin?
|Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award by bewla(m): 7:42am
Re: Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award
like a winner
AkupeMBANO:like a winner
