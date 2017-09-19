Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Amina Yuguda Wins BBC World News Komla Dumor Award (3499 Views)

the third BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.





Amina Yuguda is a news presenter on local network

Gotel Television, where she has reported on high-

profile news stories, including the Boko Haram

insurgency.







She will start a three-month placement at the BBC in

London in September.







The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a

presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly

aged 41 in 2014.





Ms Yuguda said her win was a "huge honour".

"I was overwhelmed with joy. Storytellers have

always had an important role in Africa... this is what

defines us. Today journalists are taking on that

responsibility."







She impressed the panel with her story-telling and

her ability to convey complex ideas in a way that

resonates with a wide audience.







She is excited to work at the BBC, given her

understanding of the corporation's impact among

pastoralists in her hometown, saying in her

application:

"With little or no formal education, my countrymen

can hold their own in a variety of topics, including the

Trump presidency in America, North Korea's

defiance, Russia's foreign relations under Putin, and

more."







BBC World Service Group Director Francesca

Unsworth said Ms Yuguda was a worthy winner:

"To find someone who possesses many of Komla's

qualities is something for us to celebrate, and we are

very excited about working with Amina."

Previous winners of the Komla Dumor Award were

Ugandan news anchor Nancy Kacungira and Nigerian

business journalist Didi Akinyelure.



Congratulations 1 Like

Good stuff. We need more of this. Especially from our ladies. It will go a long way to encourage us, the parents that Girl Child can actually become great if she is giving the proper education she deserves.



Congrats. 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow, going places. Congratulations Heroin, making Nigeria proud. 1 Like

Congrats

Congrats Amina yuguda; hope you'll represent well.....Komla Dumo was a legend but you can be better than her 1 Like

Oh my Amina, I always knew you would go places. 1 Like

Eeyah..... If not for this news..... I don't dey forget Koomla Dumor be DAT o......



RIP, Koomla!

Congratulations Amina, we are proud of you. 1 Like

All we want is good news... Good representation abroad. Congrats Amina 1 Like

Wow congratulations to her. She is Not Just A Pretty Face. #NJAPF 1 Like

I always tell my siblings and those who care to hear..

Do not be belittled by your environment or whatever people said about the status of our obodo Nigeria



Nigerians got the brain, all they need is just self-motivation and the will to succeed



Meanwhile @Amina, accept my Congratulations! 3 Likes 1 Share

Why not just say she's frm Nigeria and cut out this Tribalism bullshit!!

