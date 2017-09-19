Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) (5683 Views)

Women From 27 LGAs Of Imo, Present 27cakes To Gov Rochas Ahead Of His Birthday



Gov. Rochas Okorocha will turn 55 in four days time -September 22 - but the birthday cakes are flying in already. The governor took to Twitter to announce the baptism of cake from women in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state. .

"It's not my birthday yet, but the sound of celebration and drum rolls begin, a show of love as women from 27 LGA with 27 cakes visit me today" the Governor tweeted, alongside pictures of cakes and the women



They will curse and critize him today, tomorrow they will rally round him smiling

Imolites are just confused 1 Like

After some people will come here to say Owelle is not loved by his people. Please get sense and stop envying this man. 5 Likes 1 Share

farano are you from imo

I dont know why pictures from Imo state are always colourful, thats how to know a clean,green and beautiful state! 5 Likes 1 Share

After consumin' all these jedi jedi and his preeq starts failin' him in the other room now, he'll start blamin' Nnamdi Kanu...



Shioor 4 Likes

staged!!! 10 Likes

lol....this woman wan kill okorocha.





U know na BOL Mohammed rochas I dey hail ooU know na BOL







Ladies and Gentlemen





Permit Me to Show You the Wonderful Road that the Women from IHIAGWA Passed through to "Celebrate" ROCHAS





Ok

Governor of the people,for the people,by the people and the people,with people but not idiot ipob yoots. 2 Likes

Publicity stunts 3 Likes

Pls somebody help me ask those women when last they celebrated their birthdays with at least a cake? 11 Likes 2 Shares

I don't know why I feel Imo state should be merge with another state.

no hard feelings, but I strongly believe they don't have what it takes to be a state. 1 Like

Some people too like to worship Politicians 3 Likes

ekhai:

After some people will come here to say Owelle is not loved by his people. Please get sense and stop envying this man. Dude, are you saying that all 27 LGAs patronized the same baker? Dude, are you saying that all 27 LGAs patronized the same baker? 8 Likes

ekhai:

After some people will come here to say Owelle is not loved by his people. Please get sense and stop envying this man. Loved by his people on social media. No real imolite loves Rochas. maybe you are enjoying from his government. Loved by his people on social media. No real imolite loves Rochas. maybe you are enjoying from his government. 3 Likes







I no blame the women sha, cos everybody dey fight for their pocket. The love ain't real.

Rochas na smoke screen petty show off im sabi do.

So you want make we believe say all the lgs like u abi

Foolish man This rochas na funny man.I no blame the women sha, cos everybody dey fight for their pocket. The love ain't real.Rochas na smoke screen petty show off im sabi do.So you want make we believe say all the lgs like u abiFoolish man 2 Likes

Oko ro sha 2 Likes

This Owelle sef nah wayo. I can categorically tell you that he put this up to deceive us that he is loved by his people.



Come to think of it all the local government came up with one design and one caterer probably baked the cake. Kai okorohausa try tell us the truth. 4 Likes

ebyjoyken:

Loved by his people on social media. No real imolite loves Rochas. maybe you are enjoying from his government .

farano:

i hope they added tusa tusa for him in that cake so that he will eat and book ticket to meet the innocent people his brother Buhari killed.. i hope they added tusa tusa for him in that cake so that he will eat and book ticket to meet the innocent people his brother Buhari killed.. 2 Likes

Amarabae:

I dont know why pictures from Imo state are always colourful,

thats how to know a clean,green and beautiful state! exclude the rural communities Biko. exclude the rural communities Biko.

absolute waste of money.. Nigerian using their own hand to dig their own grave since 1409bc



how does celebrating a governor birthday improve the economy



I wonder when we shall learn what to give priority in this country. 1 Like

Atallatall hm go fine somtn show dm luv.....natin goz 4 natin

ekhai:

After some people will come here to say Owelle is not loved by his people. Please get sense and stop envying this man. 1 Like

this one's he don pocket their brain 2 Likes