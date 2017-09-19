₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,902 members, 3,801,091 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 04:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) (5683 Views)
"Red Scorpion" Militants Surrender To Okorocha In Imo (photos) / "On My Way To Surrender My Arms To Okorocha In Owerri" - Man (Photos) / Militants & Cultists Surrender Their Weapons To Okorocha In Owerri (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by farano(f): 7:34am
Women From 27 LGAs Of Imo, Present 27cakes To Gov Rochas Ahead Of His Birthday
Gov. Rochas Okorocha will turn 55 in four days time -September 22 - but the birthday cakes are flying in already. The governor took to Twitter to announce the baptism of cake from women in all the 27 Local Government Areas of the state. .
"It's not my birthday yet, but the sound of celebration and drum rolls begin, a show of love as women from 27 LGA with 27 cakes visit me today" the Governor tweeted, alongside pictures of cakes and the women
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZNlLHBB9g4/
3 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Ninethmare: 7:38am
They will curse and critize him today, tomorrow they will rally round him smiling
Imolites are just confused
1 Like
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by ekhai(m): 7:56am
After some people will come here to say Owelle is not loved by his people. Please get sense and stop envying this man.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Danielmoore(m): 8:33am
farano are you from imo
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:56am
I dont know why pictures from Imo state are always colourful, thats how to know a clean,green and beautiful state!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by TGoddess(f): 9:02am
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by ShyCypher(m): 9:07am
After consumin' all these jedi jedi and his preeq starts failin' him in the other room now, he'll start blamin' Nnamdi Kanu...
Shioor
4 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Tapout(m): 9:16am
staged!!!
10 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Setpredict10: 3:39pm
lol....this woman wan kill okorocha.
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by marooh: 3:39pm
Mohammed rochas I dey hail oo
U know na BOL
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Narldon(f): 3:39pm
Ladies and Gentlemen
Permit Me to Show You the Wonderful Road that the Women from IHIAGWA Passed through to "Celebrate" ROCHAS
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Naijashortcode(m): 3:39pm
Ok
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by abdelrahman: 3:40pm
Governor of the people,for the people,by the people and the people,with people but not idiot ipob yoots.
2 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by TinaAnita(f): 3:40pm
Publicity stunts
3 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:41pm
Pls somebody help me ask those women when last they celebrated their birthdays with at least a cake?
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by nwaUrasi(m): 3:41pm
I don't know why I feel Imo state should be merge with another state.
no hard feelings, but I strongly believe they don't have what it takes to be a state.
1 Like
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by silasweb(m): 3:41pm
Some people too like to worship Politicians
3 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by BanevsJoker(m): 3:41pm
ekhai:Dude, are you saying that all 27 LGAs patronized the same baker?
8 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by ebyjoyken(f): 3:41pm
ekhai:Loved by his people on social media. No real imolite loves Rochas. maybe you are enjoying from his government.
3 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 3:41pm
This rochas na funny man.
I no blame the women sha, cos everybody dey fight for their pocket. The love ain't real.
Rochas na smoke screen petty show off im sabi do.
So you want make we believe say all the lgs like u abi
Foolish man
2 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by MrLatin1: 3:42pm
Oko ro sha
2 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by ekems2017(f): 3:42pm
This Owelle sef nah wayo. I can categorically tell you that he put this up to deceive us that he is loved by his people.
Come to think of it all the local government came up with one design and one caterer probably baked the cake. Kai okorohausa try tell us the truth.
4 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by TimeMod3: 3:43pm
ebyjoyken:
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Naijareward: 3:43pm
farano:
i hope they added tusa tusa for him in that cake so that he will eat and book ticket to meet the innocent people his brother Buhari killed..
2 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by muller101(m): 3:44pm
Amarabae:exclude the rural communities Biko.
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by realestniggah: 3:44pm
absolute waste of money.. Nigerian using their own hand to dig their own grave since 1409bc
how does celebrating a governor birthday improve the economy
I wonder when we shall learn what to give priority in this country.
1 Like
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Flexy2vybes(m): 3:44pm
Atallatall hm go fine somtn show dm luv.....natin goz 4 natin
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by zcee: 3:44pm
ekhai:
1 Like
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 3:44pm
this one's he don pocket their brain
2 Likes
|Re: Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) by Elslim: 3:44pm
2019 loading
The Man Soludo (his Intimidating CV) / Here Is The Message I Got From Buhari Support Organisation / See What A Nigerian Police Man Was Spotted Doing With A Half-unclad Lady(pic)
Viewing this topic: kingmorgan, robonski15(m), simadegun, Honourable001, maamisco(f), Innobee99(m), musa7m(m), Ajakayekoke(m), geekay4real(m), to2in, judestyles, webmaster3, lilyeverest, brilliant5(m), talk2saintify(m), mirianjugrey(f), sparklebabe(f), AmarahB, adewumi91(m), brugge007(m), MenaNathsBlog(f), Temiklex(m), toprealman, inositol88(m), RomeoEmpire(m), Lambadostic(m), stanleychi, kadree(m), Kiakia(m), rayvelez, buchilino(m), seungbanja, DokitaAraa, Endison, PHILipu1(m), alphatron, FastShipping, EZENDIZUOGU(m), Munzy14(m), luchee(f), Omafesty23(f), auntysimbiat(f), attorius(m), oladalton, Tungsten(m), mercyland93(m), hugoboss70(m), DONSMITH123(m), fumeah(f), babatops(m), David160(m), Atuetue and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10