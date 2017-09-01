₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:28am
A man from Delta state identified as Mr. Daniel Etoroma a.k.a Akalaka is set to marry two women in Orie-Irri, Isoko South on Saturday 30th September, 2017. The soon to be couple's pre-wedding pictures were shared on Facebook by MC Udeke who wrote;
It will happen life and direct at Orie-Irri as Mr. Daniel Etoroma aka AKALAKA humbly invites you to his wives excursion ceremony on Saturday 30th September, 2017.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-to-marry-two-wives-in-delta-state.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:29am
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by kalufelix(m): 8:31am
Some Graphic Faces Up There
190 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Evablizin(f): 8:33am
2 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by pocohantas(f): 8:33am
It's well. Truly there is a man for every woman. Why my own come hard like this? In short...
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:34am
This man na clown
Those women are old as my grandma
107 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Ninethmare: 8:36am
The percentage of ladies to men is 70:30
And some ladies will still be forming...
.
.
.
But those faces up there are terrible
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Divay22(f): 8:38am
Hmm
I only saw the face of two men, OP where is the other woman?
I wonder how it will feels like, if a woman decides to marry same men, on same day
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by makydebbie(f): 8:38am
Is it just me, because I see three men here. This way this man's kids go worwor no be here
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Danielmoore(m): 8:41am
I knew he will be urhobo/isoko I have an isoko uncle who married 5
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Gossiplover: 8:42am
nothing wey we no go see for Nigeria
6 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by IamLEGEND1: 8:42am
15 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by SydneyBrown(f): 8:47am
All i can see are some men on skirts n wigs
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Florblu(f): 8:50am
There are three men in this picture. Ugliness overload
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by legendsilver(m): 8:56am
Wow, party night is all I see here
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by ceeroh(m): 8:57am
And I'm still single
2 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by BunbleBee: 8:57am
lo lo lo lo lo, local people
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by tobdee: 8:58am
I pray the children don't come out ugly. Cos what am seeing up here ehhn...my mouth cannot say. Am outta here.
4 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by tgmservice: 8:58am
The women had no option than to accept his proposal as no man gree marry them for the community
BTW do not believe nairaland/bloggers lies this is a family photo i know them
16 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Teeworld13(f): 8:58am
Idung hi
1 Like
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by Giddiebabalaw(m): 8:58am
Jesus!!!! These Tokunbo Women?...
3 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by rozayx5(m): 8:58am
marrying his grand mothers?
3 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by talktrue1(m): 8:58am
Is he doing it to appease the gods?
3 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by SheIsElle(f): 8:58am
See their ugly faces.
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by ifyan(m): 8:58am
When they were young na shakara dem de do but as menopause don't de reach dem no mind to be the sixth or share.
But there faces though
The BIBLE is totally right you know.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by ekmike(m): 8:58am
When the devil bless you, you think you are enjoying but others see punishment.
2 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by ItuExchange(m): 8:58am
That's their choice jare.
That's their choice jare.
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by tabaski: 8:58am
makydebbie:
2 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by smartty68(m): 8:59am
The faces of the women sha
2 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by oheni(f): 8:59am
Those two ladies really look hungry. I think they are into this marriage for food.
4 Likes
|Re: Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos by adaxxy: 8:59am
Iya njewon..
Mitchewwww
2 Likes 1 Share
