Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man To Marry Two Women In Delta State, See His Pre-wedding Photos (19087 Views)

Nigerian Man Marries Two Women At Once (photos) / Aliyu Giwa Releases His Pre-wedding Photos / Two Women Fight Over A Man In Kenya Again (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)





It will happen life and direct at Orie-Irri as Mr. Daniel Etoroma aka AKALAKA humbly invites you to his wives excursion ceremony on Saturday 30th September, 2017.



Source; A man from Delta state identified as Mr. Daniel Etoroma a.k.a Akalaka is set to marry two women in Orie-Irri, Isoko South on Saturday 30th September, 2017. The soon to be couple's pre-wedding pictures were shared on Facebook by MC Udeke who wrote;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-to-marry-two-wives-in-delta-state.html 3 Likes 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Some Graphic Faces Up There 190 Likes 15 Shares

2 Likes

It's well. Truly there is a man for every woman. Why my own come hard like this? In short... 22 Likes 1 Share





Those women are old as my grandma This man na clownThose women are old as my grandma 107 Likes 6 Shares

The percentage of ladies to men is 70:30

And some ladies will still be forming...

.

.

.

But those faces up there are terrible 30 Likes 4 Shares



I only saw the face of two men, OP where is the other woman?

I wonder how it will feels like, if a woman decides to marry same men, on same day HmmI only saw the face of two men, OP where is the other woman?I wonder how it will feels like, if a woman decides to marry same men, on same day 30 Likes 1 Share

Is it just me, because I see three men here. This way this man's kids go worwor no be here 44 Likes 2 Shares

I knew he will be urhobo/isoko I have an isoko uncle who married 5 13 Likes 1 Share

nothing wey we no go see for Nigeria 6 Likes

15 Likes

All i can see are some men on skirts n wigs 15 Likes 2 Shares

There are three men in this picture. Ugliness overload 21 Likes 2 Shares

Wow, party night is all I see here

And I'm still single 2 Likes

lo lo lo lo lo, local people 2 Likes 1 Share

I pray the children don't come out ugly. Cos what am seeing up here ehhn...my mouth cannot say. Am outta here. 4 Likes

The women had no option than to accept his proposal as no man gree marry them for the community



BTW do not believe nairaland/bloggers lies this is a family photo i know them 16 Likes

Idung hi 1 Like

Jesus!!!! These Tokunbo Women?... 3 Likes









marrying his grand mothers? 3 Likes

Is he doing it to appease the gods? 3 Likes

See their ugly faces.

When they were young na shakara dem de do but as menopause don't de reach dem no mind to be the sixth or share.



But there faces though



The BIBLE is totally right you know. 2 Likes 1 Share

When the devil bless you, you think you are enjoying but others see punishment. 2 Likes

That's their choice jare.











Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller: ituglobalfx.com.ng

makydebbie:

Is it just me, because I see three men here. 2 Likes

The faces of the women sha 2 Likes

Those two ladies really look hungry. I think they are into this marriage for food. 4 Likes