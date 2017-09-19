₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar'adua's Death" - Senator Shehu Sani
|"Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by celebsnes: 11:17am
The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the viral video of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, bragging over the death of late Umaru Yar’Adua.
Recall, El-Rufai had claimed that while Yar’Adua fought him and ended up in the grave, the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of power for doing same.
The Governor gave the warning while warning political opponents not to fight him but instead for them to set their differences aside and work together for the good of all.
Watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myCHJkDTVrY
Now, Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe El-Rufai over the controversial statement..
Here's what he wrote on Facebook;
With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death,President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late President.
The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural,terminal illness,recent revelations has proved otherwise.
We must clear this fog of history;What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and Who Killed Killed Umaru Yar'adua?
See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/buhari-must-investigate-el-rufai-yaraduas-death-senator-shehu-sani/
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Florblu(f): 11:19am
Mouth wants to prosecute this one
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by smartty68(m): 11:19am
Ok
4 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by taylor88(m): 11:24am
Dead on arrival
As if we don't know them
If it was a Niger-deltan or igbo man
Burutai would have sent twerking and dabbing pythons
Oil parasites that can't survive on their own
12 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by AlienRobot: 11:27am
Between yaradua and Buhari, which is the most lively
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Hadone(m): 11:31am
Serious!!
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by APCsupporter: 11:31am
For the first time i agree with Shehu Sani. El rufai is not fit to be an apc member. He talks as if he shares the same brain with fayoshit, cownu and kayoude
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by nototribalist: 11:39am
That hell rufia is evil o.
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by SageTravels: 12:00pm
AlienRobot:
Just like comparing Olamide and Lil Kesh
Late President Yaradua was far better than Buhari
21 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by ScotFree(m): 12:16pm
All these mumu old men sef
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Naijashortcode(m): 12:40pm
Ok
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Tinie: 12:40pm
celebsnes:
Baba will soon bend the knee again
All these short devils can make mouth for Africa, meanwhile behind closed doors they be like:
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Badonasty(m): 12:40pm
celebsnes:
I support that...el rufai is a fool...how can a governor say such
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Ogashub(m): 12:41pm
Pure truth hell rufai talks anyhow
2 Likes
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Narldon(f): 12:41pm
I've always wanted to say this a long time ago
But I still love my Precious Life
1 Like
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Zeze06(m): 12:41pm
El rufai is a devil incarnate....anything is possible
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by loydsis1759: 12:42pm
Buhari should just sentence hell rufie to death,the man is a bloody killer.
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Fembleez1(m): 12:42pm
may my mouth not lead to my destruction .
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by gbishman: 12:42pm
This man Shehu Sani, shouldn't make me loose respect for him.
The fact he is a Senator does not guarantee him the right to speak about the dead, Yar'dua was a seasoned leader and a nation builder lived by all regions if this country, Sani should thread very carefully
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by funlord(m): 12:43pm
What a stupid investigation it would be!
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by breakeven: 12:44pm
Na demdem.
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by sotall(m): 12:44pm
OK
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by moscobabs(m): 12:45pm
To Hell with both El-rufai and Sheu Sanni.
you both have to be made as sacrifice for Kaduna state to better
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by asawanathegreat(m): 12:45pm
Lions and jackals don start again. Find some where rest ur head b4 u talk wetin go make hold u accountable my senator
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by abdelrahman: 12:46pm
All na politics.
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by freddie82(m): 12:46pm
and PDP's loss to APC
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by osch10: 12:46pm
things are really happening in Nigeria. Some people have made theyselves gods. How on earth will he say that.....
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by Ladyjumong(f): 12:46pm
that el rufai self, why would he say such things
|Re: "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani by emmasege: 12:47pm
Not only that, Sani. Please tell the king of the north to investigate elrufai in relation to the abduction of Chibok girls which APC used as a cheap political point to send Jonathan back to Otuoke. There seems to be some elements of truth in the rumoured claim of Mama Taraba about elrufai's role in the saga.
1 Like
