Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Must Investigate El-rufai Over Yar’adua’s Death" - Senator Shehu Sani (5916 Views)

Northern Youths Meet Again To React To El-Rufai Over The Sack Of Igbos / Reno Omokri Blasts El-Rufai Over Memo To President Buhari / Abdulsalami, Sultan Of Sokoto, Kukah Meet El-Rufai Over Kaduna Crisis (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall, El-Rufai had claimed that while Yar’Adua fought him and ended up in the grave, the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of power for doing same.



The Governor gave the warning while warning political opponents not to fight him but instead for them to set their differences aside and work together for the good of all.



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myCHJkDTVrY



Now, Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe El-Rufai over the controversial statement..







Here's what he wrote on Facebook;



With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death,President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late President.



The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural,terminal illness,recent revelations has proved otherwise.



We must clear this fog of history;What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and Who Killed Killed Umaru Yar'adua?







See more at>> The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the viral video of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, bragging over the death of late Umaru Yar’Adua.Recall, El-Rufai had claimed that while Yar’Adua fought him and ended up in the grave, the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of power for doing same.The Governor gave the warning while warning political opponents not to fight him but instead for them to set their differences aside and work together for the good of all.Watch video below;Now, Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe El-Rufai over the controversial statement..Here's what he wrote on Facebook;With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death,President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late President.The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural,terminal illness,recent revelations has proved otherwise.We must clear this fog of history;What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and Who Killed Killed Umaru Yar'adua?See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/buhari-must-investigate-el-rufai-yaraduas-death-senator-shehu-sani/ 4 Likes

Mouth wants to prosecute this one 1 Like

Ok 4 Likes

Dead on arrival













As if we don't know them









If it was a Niger-deltan or igbo man







Burutai would have sent twerking and dabbing pythons







Oil parasites that can't survive on their own 12 Likes

Between yaradua and Buhari, which is the most lively

Serious!!

For the first time i agree with Shehu Sani. El rufai is not fit to be an apc member. He talks as if he shares the same brain with fayoshit, cownu and kayoude 2 Likes 1 Share

That hell rufia is evil o. 1 Like

AlienRobot:

Between yaradua and Buhari, which is the most lively

Just like comparing Olamide and Lil Kesh





Late President Yaradua was far better than Buhari Just like comparing Olamide and Lil KeshLate President Yaradua was far better than Buhari 21 Likes

All these mumu old men sef

Ok

celebsnes:

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the viral video of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, bragging over the death of late Umaru Yar’Adua.



Recall, El-Rufai had claimed that while Yar’Adua fought him and ended up in the grave, the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of power for doing same.











Baba will soon bend the knee again



All these short devils can make mouth for Africa, meanwhile behind closed doors they be like: Baba will soon bend the knee againAll these short devils can make mouth for Africa, meanwhile behind closed doors they be like: 1 Like

celebsnes:

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has reacted to the viral video of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, bragging over the death of late Umaru Yar’Adua.



Recall, El-Rufai had claimed that while Yar’Adua fought him and ended up in the grave, the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan was voted out of power for doing same.



The Governor gave the warning while warning political opponents not to fight him but instead for them to set their differences aside and work together for the good of all.



Watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myCHJkDTVrY



Now, Sani has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe El-Rufai over the controversial statement..







Here's what he wrote on Facebook;



With new facts emerging about Yar'adua's death,President Buhari should open a new investigation into what actually happened to the late President.



The hitherto belief was that his death was as a result of a natural,terminal illness,recent revelations has proved otherwise.



We must clear this fog of history;What killed President Umaru Yar'adua and Who Killed Killed Umaru Yar'adua?







See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/buhari-must-investigate-el-rufai-yaraduas-death-senator-shehu-sani/





I support that...el rufai is a fool...how can a governor say such I support that...el rufai is a fool...how can a governor say such 2 Likes

Pure truth hell rufai talks anyhow 2 Likes







I've always wanted to say this a long time ago







But I still love my Precious Life







1 Like

El rufai is a devil incarnate....anything is possible

Buhari should just sentence hell rufie to death,the man is a bloody killer.

. may my mouth not lead to my destruction

This man Shehu Sani, shouldn't make me loose respect for him.

The fact he is a Senator does not guarantee him the right to speak about the dead, Yar'dua was a seasoned leader and a nation builder lived by all regions if this country, Sani should thread very carefully

What a stupid investigation it would be!

Na demdem.

OK





To Hell with both El-rufai and Sheu Sanni.



you both have to be made as sacrifice for Kaduna state to better To Hell with both El-rufai and Sheu Sanni.you both have to be made as sacrifice for Kaduna state to better

Lions and jackals don start again. Find some where rest ur head b4 u talk wetin go make hold u accountable my senator

All na politics.

and PDP's loss to APC

things are really happening in Nigeria. Some people have made theyselves gods. How on earth will he say that.....

that el rufai self, why would he say such things