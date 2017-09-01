Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW (16040 Views)

Responding to Lawrence Abrokwah, who has insisted that their marriage was still legal, the radio presenter took to her Instagram page, to reveal she was unfazed in the face of comments against her supposed cheating scandal.







While sharing a photo of her customized BMW, she wrote;



There is no point in watering a dead flower...Marriage/Relationship is not a do or die affair....

LEAVE 2 LIVE.

#queenofcomedygh

#onyamekala

#onyamehighlyinvolved

#gossipdiva

#Godfidence

#Mmrate3Maame

#Live2Leave



after you've been vindicated.......hmmmm 1 Like

Ok 1 Like















Would men ever learn?



In marriage, men should love less and let women love more...this is only how a marriage can "survive"...



If the husband never loved her " too much "...she wouldn't have mouth to talk after the breakup....she'd probably be crying and cursing... Would men ever learn?In marriage, men should love less and let women love more...this is only how a marriage can "survive"...If the husband never loved her " too much "...she wouldn't have mouth to talk after the breakup....she'd probably be crying and cursing... 22 Likes

Why she come go fool herself then

... Some guys no get taste! Fucgly... Some guys no get taste! 14 Likes 1 Share

Sincerely for this lady to be a comedienne, I wonder how boring Ghana is 45 Likes

Ok

And this are some girls role model 1 Like





We sha don see ur pvssy and boobs and we can draw it with our eyes closed She just dey console herself shaWe sha don see ur pvssy and boobs and we can draw it with our eyes closed 4 Likes

Hmmm

Thought she once said she was angry with her husband because he couldn't pay back the money he borrowed for their wedding, where she for con see money take dey do customize BMW?

Seen

Tell them

Preach it.









Anyways,i will invite her for my weding

Ashawo



Ghanaian women are one of the worst on earth. They cheat more than their husbands. They can never live with just one joystick no matter how you try. I don't know why majority of them like sex so much. 9ja women are way better than them. 10 Likes

We don hear

Wrong/ strange woman,No sane woman will behave/ rant this way.No remorse/Shame,Pls quote me if u know any Ghanaian female celebrity that is model to the Youth.

Carry go.

hmmmm





The high rate of divorce is due to all that nonsense and many children have to grow without proper home training, without fathers or mothers, living with single parents.. This barely happened when things were done the traditional way. When ladies chose to keep their virginities and submit to their husbands.. It might not have been the best, but it was definitely better than what we have now...



In other news

hmm......so na waiten

Who said it was b4

Hmmmmm

checked

I don't think you're normal ma! So after disgracing your matrimonial home and womanhood alike, you want others to follow your steps abi?

Aboa...Kwasia

U go make am

1 Like

Na she sabi





olosho is now a serious business





see pictures of when her husband caught her in bed:



https://www.wotzup.ng/tv-personality-afia-schwarzenegger-bed-man/ na wah oolosho is now a serious businesssee pictures of when her husband caught her in bed: