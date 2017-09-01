₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW (16040 Views)
|Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by celebsnes: 1:29pm
After weeks of no news from Ghanaian TV show host, comedienne and radio presenter, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popular known as Afia Schwarzenegger, she is back again, this time she has claimed as marriage is not a "do or die" affair.
Responding to Lawrence Abrokwah, who has insisted that their marriage was still legal, the radio presenter took to her Instagram page, to reveal she was unfazed in the face of comments against her supposed cheating scandal.
While sharing a photo of her customized BMW, she wrote;
There is no point in watering a dead flower...Marriage/Relationship is not a do or die affair....
LEAVE 2 LIVE.
#queenofcomedygh
#onyamekala
#onyamehighlyinvolved
#gossipdiva
#Godfidence
#Mmrate3Maame
#Live2Leave
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/marriage-not-die-affair-afia-schwarzenegger-says-shows-off-customized-bmw/
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by biacan(f): 1:30pm
after you've been vindicated.......hmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:31pm
Ok
1 Like
Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:36pm
omo aye.. Lol
omo aye.. Lol
police recruitment comedy skit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RixCnrnB85E&feature=youtu.be
Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by pallybrown(m): 1:47pm
If your married or your in a relationship I recommend this app for you.
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sendsms.romanticlovesms
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Zeze06(m): 2:37pm
Would men ever learn?
In marriage, men should love less and let women love more...this is only how a marriage can "survive"...
If the husband never loved her " too much "...she wouldn't have mouth to talk after the breakup....she'd probably be crying and cursing...
22 Likes
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Yemt112: 2:37pm
Why she come go fool herself then
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by tobdee: 2:37pm
Fucgly ... Some guys no get taste!
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by LifeIsGuhd(f): 2:37pm
Sincerely for this lady to be a comedienne, I wonder how boring Ghana is
45 Likes
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Narldon(f): 2:37pm
Ok
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by kolnel: 2:38pm
And this are some girls role model
1 Like
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by tyson98: 2:38pm
She just dey console herself sha
We sha don see ur pvssy and boobs and we can draw it with our eyes closed
4 Likes
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by johnson232: 2:38pm
Hmmm
Thought she once said she was angry with her husband because he couldn't pay back the money he borrowed for their wedding, where she for con see money take dey do customize BMW?
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by LordAA(m): 2:38pm
Seen
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Florblu(f): 2:38pm
Tell them
Preach it.
Anyways,i will invite her for my weding
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Amajerry83(m): 2:38pm
Ashawo
Ghanaian women are one of the worst on earth. They cheat more than their husbands. They can never live with just one joystick no matter how you try. I don't know why majority of them like sex so much. 9ja women are way better than them.
10 Likes
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Psyrus(m): 2:39pm
We don hear
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by ifewise(m): 2:39pm
Wrong/ strange woman,No sane woman will behave/ rant this way.No remorse/Shame,Pls quote me if u know any Ghanaian female celebrity that is model to the Youth.
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Celestyn8213: 2:39pm
Carry go.
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by cjudy(m): 2:39pm
hmmmm
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Ruggedfitness: 2:39pm
This just makes me laugh at ladies who claim that they should have their say in a relationship or want to be equal to a man.
The high rate of divorce is due to all that nonsense and many children have to grow without proper home training, without fathers or mothers, living with single parents.. This barely happened when things were done the traditional way. When ladies chose to keep their virginities and submit to their husbands.. It might not have been the best, but it was definitely better than what we have now...
In other news
Check Out How This Guy Killed 8,000 Mosquitoes
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/this-guy-killed-8000-mosquitoes.html
8 Celebrities Who Are Known To Be Extremely Dirty In Real Life
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/09/celebrities-extremely-dirty.html
1 Like
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Setpredict10: 2:40pm
hmm......so na waiten
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by lordsharks(m): 2:42pm
Who said it was b4
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by itiswellandwell: 2:42pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by LOBEZPOLIT: 2:42pm
checked
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by coolshegs10(m): 2:43pm
I don't think you're normal ma! So after disgracing your matrimonial home and womanhood alike, you want others to follow your steps abi?
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by WowSweetGuy(m): 2:43pm
Aboa...Kwasia
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by Ordilawi: 2:44pm
U go make am
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by burkingx(f): 2:45pm
1 Like
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by asawanathegreat(m): 2:46pm
Na she sabi
Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by newsynews: 2:46pm
na wah o
olosho is now a serious business
na wah o
olosho is now a serious business
see pictures of when her husband caught her in bed:
https://www.wotzup.ng/tv-personality-afia-schwarzenegger-bed-man/
|Re: Marriage Is Not Do Or Die - Afia Schwarzenegger Says; Shows Off Customized BMW by sprado(m): 2:46pm
i love the ride its cool
between she gat smetin behind
if you need an app for you site like the one below,contact me on this line whatsapp or call 08162455882. costs just 10,000 only and 4 hours delivery.
Anita Joseph Cuts Her Hair: Hot Or Not? / Vivian Lam Celebrates Her Birthday Today With Stunning Photos / Iyanya On BBC’s “Focus On Africa”
