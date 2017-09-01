₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Keystone Bank Staff Charged With 'theft' Of N3m From ATM
The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti-Yaba, Lagos on Monday charged a Keystone Bank Plc worker, Mrs. Chinonye Okafoagu, for allegedly stealing N3 million from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).
Okafoagu, 33, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate A. O. Salawu of an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, on a four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, forgery and false modification of ATM data.
The police, in a charge marked, N/73/2017, alleged that the banker and others now at large, committed the offence on March 7, last year, at the FESTAC branch of the bank.
The defendant allegedly, without lawful authority, modified the ATM’s data and stopped the machine from dispensing money, “in a bid to steal the N3m.”
Police said the Keystone Bank staff misrepresented herself as, Elizabeth, the woman authorised to handle the bank’s ATM on the said date, and appended her signature in the ATM loading staff register, which she presented to the bank’s management.
The alleged offences contravene and are punishable under sections 409, 285(7), 389(1), and 365(1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.
Okafoagu pleaded not guilty, The Nation reports.
Chief Magistrate Salawu granted her N500,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum and adjourned till September 25.
http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-keystone-bank-staff-charged.html
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Nairalandboss: 2:49pm
Later now you people go say na Buhari
Shey na Buhari tell you make you steal 3M?
Infact
Against BUHARI LIKE
IN SUPPORT SHARE
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by paymentvoucher(m): 2:49pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by phemolala07(m): 2:50pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Truckpusher(m): 2:50pm
Nairalandboss:What is the meaning of this ?
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by prof22(m): 2:50pm
Na where man dey work e dey chop
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by yeyeboi(m): 2:50pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Narldon(f): 2:50pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by mykel25(m): 2:51pm
Economy is hard!
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Narldon(f): 2:51pm
Truckpusher:
It's called Booking Space
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Setpredict10: 2:51pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by PMWSpirit(m): 2:51pm
Country hard na, free am
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by erico2k2(m): 2:51pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by asawanathegreat(m): 2:51pm
So ur carrier is over just like that for 3 million naira only according to u people
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by AngelicBeing: 2:51pm
Crime doesn't pay.
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by policy12: 2:52pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Nairalandboss: 2:52pm
Truckpusher:I WILL BAN YOU NOW
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by thunderbabs(m): 2:52pm
Haba, ees nor much naa
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by karzyharsky(m): 2:53pm
hw much is 3M?
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by sprado(m): 2:54pm
hmmmm dats bad.she isnt wise at all
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Naijashortcode(m): 2:54pm
Wow, they have sent lion to watch over the trap, what a mess......
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by JORDAN202: 2:55pm
I BLAME THE WOMAN FOR STEALING JUST N3M WHEN OTHER BANKERS LIKE HER STEAL HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS.
NEXT TIME, IF ANYONE WANTS TO STEAL, THEN TRY AND STEAL A LOT MORE SO THAT WHEN THE UNEMPLOYED YOUTHS AND YAHOO BOYS GET TO YOU AS FRAUDSTERS AND ARMED ROBBERS, THEY WILL GET SOMETHING REASONABLE.
CRIME DOES NOT PAY WHEN YOU ARE CAUGHT, BUT PAYS VERY WELL IF YOU ARE NOT CAUGHT !
I DO NOT THINK THAT SHE ATTENDED THE LAST ANNUAL MEETING OF THE NIGERIAN CRIMINAL CONGRESS (N-C-C)MADE UP OF MOSTLY POLITICIANS, POLICE, BANKERS, LAWYERS (SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA - SAN), JUDGES, ETC.......IF SHE DID, SHE COULD HAVE LEARNT MORDEN METHODS OF STEALING !
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Watermelonman: 2:56pm
Charged for just a miserable 3 million but Diezeani that stole billions in dollars has not even been invited for questioning.
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by paymentvoucher(m): 2:56pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by Innominds101: 2:57pm
Na wa oooo. Women In Crime. But wetin the bank dey do since last year
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by burkingx(f): 2:58pm
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by adeblow(m): 2:58pm
They should also investigate them for possibly being part of a syndicate counterfeiting ATMs, because I've been a victim
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by sodiq42(m): 2:58pm
Na devil's work at the end
|Re: Keystone Bank Staff Charged With ‘theft’ Of N3m From ATM by jamesbridget13(f): 2:59pm
Sorry for her
