During Our Nursery,primary,secondary School Days,there Is Just One Teacher We Are Afraid Of,guess Who ? The One Whose Cane Hurt The Most.So This Question Just Pop Into My Mind Is It Legal For Teachers To Beat In Nigeria?

Nigeria is do as you like country. Nothing illegal or legal. 25 Likes 3 Shares





If you waste your salary on games n sweets n doing whatever you like, HUNGER and POVERTY becomes the flogging that follows such wasteful spending



If you do not read or upgrade your knowledge about things, then you can never grow in business or in the workplace therefore INSULTS and LOSSES will be the flogging for such person



If you are a liar, cheat and are never satisfied with what you have till you get someone else's own.... HEART BREAKS IN RELATIONSHIPS with many INSULTS and NAME TAGS will be the person's flogging.



LIFE FLOGS US ALL. LIFE IS A TEACHER.



During Our Nursery,primary,secondary School Days,there Is Just One Teacher We Are Afraid Of,guess Who ? The One Whose Cane Hurt The Most.So This Question Just Pop Into My Mind Is It Legal For Teachers To Beat In Nigeria? according to the Nigeria Teachers Code of Conduct, no teacher has the right to beat or flog students/pupils unless the teacher is assigned to carry out punishments (flogging or any other form) on the students by the head teacher (headmaster or principal) of that school according to the Nigeria Teachers Code of Conduct, no teacher has the right to beat or flog students/pupils unless the teacher is assigned to carry out punishments (flogging or any other form) on the students by the head teacher (headmaster or principal) of that school 4 Likes

It is not illegal 3 Likes

very illegal 3 Likes

Yes

It is not right to flog a child in school these days. But look at the crop of children we are producing now. No discipline atall, a child could talk when two elders are discussing. Back then, My papa go tie your hand join ur leg 6 Likes

For raising this topic u deserve flogging seff 8 Likes 1 Share

Spare the rod and spoil the child.



There are some things I was flogged for back then and trust me looking back, I didn't regret any of them. 2 Likes

It actually is Illegal.

But it makes no sense either ways

Although some students can be much trouble, the fact still remains that some teachers misuse the whole flogging rights. 1 Like

It's not illegal.

I don't know if it's legal or not but I personally don't support it. Disciplining a child is not just about beating them because you are frustrated or to show seniority, it should be done with intention and communication with the child - you are getting your behind whooped because you did xyz, do you understand why xyz is wrong, do you know if you do xyz you will get your behind whooped again, etc. Then a show of love to reassure the child, that you're not there to hurt them but to make them do better. No teacher gets paid enough to do all this, my child, my responsibility to discipline. Add to the fact that a lot of teachers in Nigeria are frustrated (thank you underpaying government), and it's a recipe for disaster. Your child's cane will be extra because their parents have money. Don't touch my child. If a school feels a child's behavior is unacceptable then expel the child but don't discipline other people's kids. If they can't teach without cane then all of them need to go back to school to learn. 5 Likes 1 Share

Correct flogging kwanu. You be learner? 1 Like

I don't think flogging has anything to do with good upbringing but in Nigeria.... it has helped correct things o esp. if done in good faith.

I still remember flogging wey i receive from my maths teacher for primary school, I no like dah man dah time o but I laugh when I remember those days now plus Maths went on to become my favorite subject..

As often said... too much of everything is bad, too much flogging no good too

What legality are you looking for? It is good to flog where it calls for, hence the child would grow wayward. 2 Likes

If you were not FLOGGED, would you be as educated as you are to be able to compose this thread post? Some things you were not flogged for while you were a child are the same things now you are struggling with.... LIFE FLOGS US ALL with invisible CANE strokes. Teachers only do the physical....

Flogging itself has nothing to do with good upbringing _that's to the best of my knowledge as a child who was never flogged, an ex-teacher and a parent.



I don't know if it's LEGAL. It's not allowed in some schools. These days, lots of private schools don't allow it. I never flogged my students, it's not in my hand you'll die. I give punishments (kneel down and likes) or work on their psychology via advices, the later was more effective.



The remaining part of your post are just semantics. Flogging itself has nothing to do with good upbringing _that's to the best of my knowledge as a child who was never flogged, an ex-teacher and a parent.I don't know if it's. It's not allowed in some schools. These days, lots of private schools don't allow it. I never flogged my students, it's not in my hand you'll die. I give punishments (kneel down and likes) or work on theirvia advices, the later was more effective.The remaining part of your post are just 3 Likes

Spare the rod and spoil the child. It's very important that children are disciplined in a responsible manner. Schools should have dedicated discipline teachers. In the UK where smacking is still legal, disciplined children are found to perform better in life.



Finally, lack of proper discipline has resulted in seeing adults shamelessly seeking for same-sex marriages and other vices

Go to Ilogbo-Elegba Grammar School and ask them?





They will flog out your soul,sef





The whole frustrations of the Country is exerted by the flogger on the floggee 3 Likes

Flogging doesn't work.Some people usually claim odeshi,which only improves stubborness 2 Likes

It might not be legal..... But very very necessary abeg 1 Like

... We done ma. We done ma.

according to the Nigeria Teachers Code of Conduct, no teacher has the right to beat or flog students/pupils unless the teacher is assigned to carry out punishments (flogging or any other form) on the students by the head teacher (headmaster or principal) of that school

section what and what section what and what 1 Like

... We done sir. We done sir.

lol We done oooooooooooo We done oooooooooooo

Let's look at it this way: you dare try that in private schools these days because modernization has changed many things. And that's the reason we have many arrogant, idiots and stupid young teenagers and adults everywhere. They don't even fear anybody while talking or acting with care free attitudes. Them never beat sense in to their life

In government schools, especially in towns and villages, up to now, I think the teachers still beat hell out of them, which put fears into them . 1 Like