|Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Mrchusenvessel(m): 2:06pm
During Our Nursery,primary,secondary School Days,there Is Just One Teacher We Are Afraid Of,guess Who ? The One Whose Cane Hurt The Most.So This Question Just Pop Into My Mind Is It Legal For Teachers To Beat In Nigeria?
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Slayer2: 2:09pm
Nigeria is do as you like country. Nothing illegal or legal.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by greatnaija01: 2:21pm
If you were not FLOGGED, would you be as educated as you are to be able to compose this thread post? Some things you were not flogged for while you were a child are the same things now you are struggling with.... LIFE FLOGS US ALL with invisible CANE strokes. Teachers only do the physical....
If you waste your salary on games n sweets n doing whatever you like, HUNGER and POVERTY becomes the flogging that follows such wasteful spending
If you do not read or upgrade your knowledge about things, then you can never grow in business or in the workplace therefore INSULTS and LOSSES will be the flogging for such person
If you are a liar, cheat and are never satisfied with what you have till you get someone else's own.... HEART BREAKS IN RELATIONSHIPS with many INSULTS and NAME TAGS will be the person's flogging.
LIFE FLOGS US ALL. LIFE IS A TEACHER.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by dejt4u(m): 5:02pm
Mrchusenvessel:according to the Nigeria Teachers Code of Conduct, no teacher has the right to beat or flog students/pupils unless the teacher is assigned to carry out punishments (flogging or any other form) on the students by the head teacher (headmaster or principal) of that school
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by babyfaceafrica: 6:01pm
It is not illegal
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by oldfoolnigger(m): 6:49pm
very illegal
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by jbg50429: 7:19pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Chiomzyneci: 7:20pm
Yes
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Evaberry(f): 7:20pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by KingLennon(m): 7:20pm
It is not right to flog a child in school these days. But look at the crop of children we are producing now. No discipline atall, a child could talk when two elders are discussing. Back then, My papa go tie your hand join ur leg
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by intruxive(m): 7:20pm
For raising this topic u deserve flogging seff
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Odunharry(m): 7:20pm
Spare the rod and spoil the child.
There are some things I was flogged for back then and trust me looking back, I didn't regret any of them.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by shurley22(f): 7:20pm
It actually is Illegal.
But it makes no sense either ways
Although some students can be much trouble, the fact still remains that some teachers misuse the whole flogging rights.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by mikeczay: 7:20pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by laryom1(m): 7:20pm
It's not illegal.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by abike12(f): 7:20pm
I don't know if it's legal or not but I personally don't support it. Disciplining a child is not just about beating them because you are frustrated or to show seniority, it should be done with intention and communication with the child - you are getting your behind whooped because you did xyz, do you understand why xyz is wrong, do you know if you do xyz you will get your behind whooped again, etc. Then a show of love to reassure the child, that you're not there to hurt them but to make them do better. No teacher gets paid enough to do all this, my child, my responsibility to discipline. Add to the fact that a lot of teachers in Nigeria are frustrated (thank you underpaying government), and it's a recipe for disaster. Your child's cane will be extra because their parents have money. Don't touch my child. If a school feels a child's behavior is unacceptable then expel the child but don't discipline other people's kids. If they can't teach without cane then all of them need to go back to school to learn.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by nonut: 7:20pm
Correct flogging kwanu. You be learner?
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by teemanbastos(m): 7:20pm
I don't think flogging has anything to do with good upbringing but in Nigeria.... it has helped correct things o esp. if done in good faith.
I still remember flogging wey i receive from my maths teacher for primary school, I no like dah man dah time o but I laugh when I remember those days now plus Maths went on to become my favorite subject..
As often said... too much of everything is bad, too much flogging no good too
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by zico530(m): 7:21pm
What legality are you looking for? It is good to flog where it calls for, hence the child would grow wayward.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by PaperLace: 7:21pm
Flogging itself has nothing to do with good upbringing _that's to the best of my knowledge as a child who was never flogged, an ex-teacher and a parent.
I don't know if it's LEGAL. It's not allowed in some schools. These days, lots of private schools don't allow it. I never flogged my students, it's not in my hand you'll die. I give punishments (kneel down and likes) or work on their psychology via advices, the later was more effective.
The remaining part of your post are just semantics.
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by mesoprogress(m): 7:21pm
Spare the rod and spoil the child. It's very important that children are disciplined in a responsible manner. Schools should have dedicated discipline teachers. In the UK where smacking is still legal, disciplined children are found to perform better in life.
Finally, lack of proper discipline has resulted in seeing adults shamelessly seeking for same-sex marriages and other vices
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by fergie001(m): 7:21pm
Go to Ilogbo-Elegba Grammar School and ask them?
They will flog out your soul,sef
The whole frustrations of the Country is exerted by the flogger on the floggee
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by TechEnthusiast(m): 7:21pm
Flogging doesn't work.Some people usually claim odeshi,which only improves stubborness
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Alphafeezay(m): 7:22pm
It might not be legal..... But very very necessary abeg
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Odunharry(m): 7:22pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Hajardramadan(m): 7:22pm
section what and what
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Odunharry(m): 7:22pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Fadiga24(m): 7:22pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Odunharry(m): 7:22pm
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by priceaction: 7:23pm
Let's look at it this way: you dare try that in private schools these days because modernization has changed many things. And that's the reason we have many arrogant, idiots and stupid young teenagers and adults everywhere. They don't even fear anybody while talking or acting with care free attitudes. Them never beat sense in to their life
In government schools, especially in towns and villages, up to now, I think the teachers still beat hell out of them, which put fears into them .
|Re: Is It Legal For Teachers To Flog Students In Nigeria? by Adaumunocha(f): 7:23pm
Corporal punishment is legal I think.
I chop 3 mouth koboko wella that year though
