|Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Iamdemola(m): 3:23pm
https://myaccount.google.com gives you quick access to settings and tools that let you safeguard your data, protect your privacy and decide how your information can make Google services work better for you. You will have to sign in the Google account in the phone or tablet you are looking for if you have not already done so.
Go to Find Your Phone
Whether you forgot where you left it or it was stolen, a few steps here may help you secure your phone or tablet.
Select a Phone or Tablet
Here you will find the name of the device and then try some simple steps, like showing the location or locking the screen, to help you secure it. For your security, you may need to sign in after selecting a device.
Ring
Make your phone ring at full volume, even if it’s muted. (I hope you have a phone with long lasting battery, like Gionee M6, Tecno L9plus etc.
Locate
You can also use Android Device Manager to find your phone’s location on a map.
Lock your phone
In the event the phone is lost, you can lock the phone with the option of displaying a number you can be reached with on the locked screen in a message as this: “This phone is lost. Please help give it back.”
Other options you have is to sign out your Google account from the phone remotely and also erase the phone entirely.
You can actually do all these by downloading the Find my device app from Google PlayStore on a friend’s phone.
Culled from bizwatchnigeria dot ng
Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Iamdemola(m): 3:30pm
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by veekid(m): 4:42pm
No be this naija na hn this go work; once you careless with your phone troway am, just forget it
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Narldon(f): 4:42pm
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by CriticMaestro: 4:42pm
una sabi lie for Africa, everyone knows no matter how secure your phone is, e no fit stand the unlocking spirit of Computer village boys for Lagos...Even if na 2nd new phone u buy, u go like reset am talkmore of stolen phone
...if u like protect ur phone with bomb, dey go still diffuse the bomb and unlock that thing
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Alariwo2: 4:43pm
Nice tips but not valid in Nigeria..
I don't think you know the current population of Nigeria and the number of hoodlums willing to trade anything.
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Segadem(m): 4:43pm
Ok
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by clems88(m): 4:44pm
Phone wey don lost don lost
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by niyi20(m): 4:44pm
I doubt if you can get it back
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by elog(m): 4:44pm
Lol
All these doesn't work when the android phone has been flashed. I tried all these when I lost my phone a year ago.
Best thing to do is start saving for a new one.
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Lacomus(m): 4:44pm
My Phone wer lost on Saturday na, this procedure no fit help. the best option is to take the missing Phone IMEI to Police for tracking.
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by money121(m): 4:44pm
Nice one
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Segadem(m): 4:44pm
Alariwo2:
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Dayzzy(m): 4:45pm
shio!! be deceiving yursf...
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Setpredict10: 4:45pm
okay
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by NaijaEfcc: 4:45pm
Lol
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Alariwo2: 4:47pm
Segadem:
Prevention is better than cure.. prevent them from stealing your phone in the first place so you'll save yourself all the stress of retrieving it.
Shey you be butti? street lawa wa o
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by chukzyfcbb: 4:47pm
I have it activated on my phone.
with these command at my mercy. I will frustrate your life.
even if you format the phone. if you put a new sim card, I will be sent the phone number of the sim that just came into it.
This feature I have been using even from the days of symbian, netqin or so (Nokia e63)
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Abbeysunday(m): 4:47pm
Very useful....God bless u OP
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by binsanni(m): 4:48pm
how i wish this steps go work
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by PRINCEHPXP(m): 4:48pm
nice info
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by akanji1: 4:49pm
That's great and I hope it will help for android and BlackBerry too.
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by abbaapple: 4:50pm
No use
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Dhavido(m): 4:50pm
And they say iPhone is a waste of money.
That's a default app on all iPhone, you better go for iPhone if you have the resources to.
SHALOM!
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by Pavore9: 4:51pm
Nice one.
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by marooh: 4:51pm
Don't worry soon phone will be like wrapper
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by mikaelword(m): 4:51pm
Narldon:Oya drop ya number ASAP
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by RapportNaija(m): 4:56pm
Okay, see another way to find your missing or stolen phone
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by lalaboi(m): 4:58pm
All that wont work if your location services are not turned on and if the phone is switched off.
Also, in a country where everyone wants to preserve battery life, who go won turn on location that drains battery?
These days, they steal your phone, they switch it off and take it to computer village and its wiped off. Not much you can do
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by paolokonqueror(m): 5:00pm
Interesting!
|Re: Tips On How To Find A Misplaced/lost Android Phone by 9jajoseph: 5:04pm
chukzyfcbb:netqin anti-virus/mobile guard. It works bt once the phone is format, the netqin goes along with it
