Go to Find Your Phone

Whether you forgot where you left it or it was stolen, a few steps here may help you secure your phone or tablet.



Select a Phone or Tablet

Here you will find the name of the device and then try some simple steps, like showing the location or locking the screen, to help you secure it. For your security, you may need to sign in after selecting a device.



Ring

Make your phone ring at full volume, even if it’s muted. (I hope you have a phone with long lasting battery, like Gionee M6, Tecno L9plus etc.



Locate

You can also use Android Device Manager to find your phone’s location on a map.



Lock your phone

In the event the phone is lost, you can lock the phone with the option of displaying a number you can be reached with on the locked screen in a message as this: “This phone is lost. Please help give it back.”



Other options you have is to sign out your Google account from the phone remotely and also erase the phone entirely.



You can actually do all these by downloading the Find my device app from Google PlayStore on a friend’s phone.





No be this naija na hn this go work; once you careless with your phone troway am, just forget it 1 Like







una sabi lie for Africa, everyone knows no matter how secure your phone is, e no fit stand the unlocking spirit of Computer village boys for Lagos...Even if na 2nd new phone u buy, u go like reset am talkmore of stolen phone

...if u like protect ur phone with bomb, dey go still diffuse the bomb and unlock that thing

Nice tips but not valid in Nigeria..



I don't think you know the current population of Nigeria and the number of hoodlums willing to trade anything. 2 Likes

Phone wey don lost don lost

I doubt if you can get it back

All these doesn't work when the android phone has been flashed. I tried all these when I lost my phone a year ago.



Best thing to do is start saving for a new one. 2 Likes

My Phone wer lost on Saturday na, this procedure no fit help. the best option is to take the missing Phone IMEI to Police for tracking. My Phone wer lost on Saturday na, this procedure no fit help. the best option is to take the missing Phone IMEI to Police for tracking. 1 Like

Alariwo2:

Nice tips but not valid in Nigeria..



I don't think you know the current population of Nigeria and the number of hoodlums willing to trade anything.

shio!! be deceiving yursf... 1 Like

Segadem:



Prevention is better than cure.. prevent them from stealing your phone in the first place so you'll save yourself all the stress of retrieving it.



Shey you be butti? street lawa wa o Prevention is better than cure.. prevent them from stealing your phone in the first place so you'll save yourself all the stress of retrieving it.Shey you be butti? street lawa wa o

I have it activated on my phone.



with these command at my mercy. I will frustrate your life.



even if you format the phone. if you put a new sim card, I will be sent the phone number of the sim that just came into it.





This feature I have been using even from the days of symbian, netqin or so (Nokia e63)

That's great and I hope it will help for android and BlackBerry too.

And they say iPhone is a waste of money.

That's a default app on all iPhone, you better go for iPhone if you have the resources to.





Don't worry soon phone will be like wrapper

All that wont work if your location services are not turned on and if the phone is switched off.



Also, in a country where everyone wants to preserve battery life, who go won turn on location that drains battery?



These days, they steal your phone, they switch it off and take it to computer village and its wiped off. Not much you can do

