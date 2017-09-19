₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,880,995 members, 3,801,391 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 September 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded (4864 Views)
Lamido, Dankwambo & Fayose Campaign At PDP Convention (Photos) / Victims Of Gombe Bomb Blast In Hospital (Graphic Photos) / Pictures Of Gombe Boko Haram Bomb Victims ( Graphic Images) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by nwakibie3(m): 3:48pm
A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Adamu, has been remanded in prison by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Gombe for allegedly insulting the state governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and his mother.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/19/civil-servant-remanded-insulting-gombe-governor-dankwambo/
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by christejames(m): 3:54pm
I love Dankwanbo for his giant strides and achievements here in Gombe, turning a lonely land in the savanna into a jewel...
But arresting someone just for vilification? is no from me. I know he is not aware of this though!
#OurnextPresident
1 Like
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Keneking: 3:56pm
"A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Adamu, has been remanded in prison by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Gombe for allegedly insulting the state governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and his mother'
- Buhari's hardship sef
2 Likes
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by simplyhonest(m): 4:12pm
how will a "servant" insult his "oga"
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Narldon(f): 5:07pm
NIGERIAN CONSTITUTION
Fundamental Human Rights
33. Right to life.
34 Right to dignity of human persons.
35 Right to personal liberty.
36. Right to fair hearing.
37 Right to private and family life.
38 Right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion
39. Right to freedom of expression and the press.
40 Right to peaceful assembly and association.
41 Right to freedom of movement.
42 Right to freedom from discrimination.
43 Right to acquire and own immovable property.
44 Compulsory acquisition of property.
45 Restriction on and derogation from fundamental human rights.
46 Special jurisdiction of High Court and Legal aid.
3 Likes
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Nltaliban(m): 5:07pm
That governor is a pathological fool
Oh, I forgot this is a zoo and anything goes
christejames:I am sure you've created your own country you want him to rule
Because, I don't even know who that man is
3 Likes
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by scottB(m): 5:07pm
Issssokey! No more fundamental human speech abi rights again abi?
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Godjone(m): 5:07pm
Dankwanbo the best governor in Nigeria.
Some goats will start shouting "where is the freedom of information".
they forgot quickly that Dankwanbo is a fast learner. This is the tyranny the apc govt brought to the country.
Meanwhile, I just returned from a one year ban. The mod that did that, thunder miss road fire you ooooo
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Integrityfarms(m): 5:08pm
Trump should have arrested many Americans.
Africans and poor leadership skills
1 Like
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by emmpire: 5:08pm
Why should he insult constituted authority?
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by ifyboy60(m): 5:08pm
probably fake news
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by sotall(m): 5:09pm
OK
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by YelloweWest: 5:09pm
Na wa o. Freedom of speech is really a thing of the past in Nigeria. Since when did it becomes a crime to insult someone?
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by anyebedgreat: 5:09pm
It is unlawful to insult elders
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Amosjaj(m): 5:09pm
I thought we have freedom of speech and insults. Check out how American are insulting Donald Trump anyhow, Nigeria make me speechless
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by bamite(m): 5:10pm
Ipobs have taught this one how to insult his elders abi?
They should give him at least 20 lashes of correct koboko join sef
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by AnanseK(m): 5:10pm
scottB:
Do I have the right to insult you and your mum?
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Olukeji: 5:10pm
Serves him right
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Exponental(m): 5:11pm
I think "civil servant" needs to be changed. Maybe Politicians will respect them a little. I no pity dat guy, all they want is a scape goat. Freedomless of speech
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by abdelrahman: 5:11pm
Why his mother? That shows the civil servant don't have home training.
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by tobtap: 5:12pm
tinpot dictators
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by jboy73: 5:12pm
The governor should immediately order for the beheading of this miscreants.
We need serious bloodshed in that region.
Pls kill them my able governor
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by ubest1(m): 5:13pm
The worst hurricane in the history of man including hurricane Irma, Matthew, Don, Emila, Kate etc is Buhari first & 2nd coming always feeding us with lies without proves.
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by YelloweWest: 5:13pm
AnanseK:Yes! U have the right to say what ever u like about anyone one!
If the person does not like it he will bring a CIVIL action for defamation!
Their is no criminal law against insult!
1 Like
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by TheKingIsHere: 5:13pm
emmpire:
Trump gets insulted every day, how many people have he arrested because of it? This is why black man sense is always backwards
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by scottB(m): 5:13pm
AnanseK:You don't on a normal basis, but even if u decide to, what then is new about it? Must the media broadcast it? Must the whole world hear of a rather minor incident?
But the answer to your question remains an affirmative NO!
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by firstolalekan(m): 5:13pm
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by emmpire: 5:14pm
Like your own.
TheKingIsHere:
|Re: Civil Servant Who Insulted Dankwambo, Governor Of Gombe & His Mother, Remanded by Mkenns: 5:14pm
OK let's hear the man's version first
Fg Set To Confront Boko Haram, Sets Up Task Force / Boko Haram To Bomb Lagos - Unconfirmed Intelligence Reports! / Ibrahim Tukur El-sudi Appointed Chair Of Capital Market Probe
Viewing this topic: bobofati(m), COdeGenesis, Jerace95, poseidon12 and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7