Lamido, Dankwambo & Fayose Campaign At PDP Convention (Photos) / Victims Of Gombe Bomb Blast In Hospital (Graphic Photos) / Pictures Of Gombe Boko Haram Bomb Victims ( Graphic Images)

A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Adamu, has been remanded in prison by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Gombe for allegedly insulting the state governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and his mother.



The Civil servant with the State Ministry of Higher Education was sued by one Inuwa Dattijo, aka DJ Maitaya of the State Agency for Social Services, who alleged that the accused sent him an audio clip containing insults on the governor and his mother.



The police prosecutor, Inspector Habibu Danjuma, informed the court that when the accused was asked to name the purported sender of the message, he failed to give a satisfactory account of the said information.



Danjuma said ‘’The accused was charged with one-count charge of fabricating false evidence, an offense that contravened Section 156 of the Penal Code Law.’’



However, the court did not take the plea of the man.



After listening to Adamu, the presiding judge, Chief Magistrate Japhet Maida, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody.



The case has been adjourned to September 26th.





http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/19/civil-servant-remanded-insulting-gombe-governor-dankwambo/

I love Dankwanbo for his giant strides and achievements here in Gombe, turning a lonely land in the savanna into a jewel...

But arresting someone just for vilification? is no from me. I know he is not aware of this though!



- Buhari's hardship sef "A 35-year-old man, Abubakar Adamu, has been remanded in prison by the Chief Magistrate's Court in Gombe for allegedly insulting the state governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and his mother'

how will a "servant" insult his "oga"





NIGERIAN CONSTITUTION



Fundamental Human Rights



33. Right to life.



34 Right to dignity of human persons.



35 Right to personal liberty.



36. Right to fair hearing.



37 Right to private and family life.



38 Right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion



39. Right to freedom of expression and the press.



40 Right to peaceful assembly and association.



41 Right to freedom of movement.



42 Right to freedom from discrimination.



43 Right to acquire and own immovable property.



44 Compulsory acquisition of property.



45 Restriction on and derogation from fundamental human rights.



46 Special jurisdiction of High Court and Legal aid.





pathological fool



Oh, I forgot this is a zoo and anything goes







christejames:





#OurnextPresident I am sure you've created your own country you want him to rule



Because, I don't even know who that man is That governor is a

Issssokey! No more fundamental human speech abi rights again abi?

Dankwanbo the best governor in Nigeria.





Some goats will start shouting "where is the freedom of information".



they forgot quickly that Dankwanbo is a fast learner. This is the tyranny the apc govt brought to the country.



Trump should have arrested many Americans.

Africans and poor leadership skills 1 Like

Why should he insult constituted authority?

probably fake news

Na wa o. Freedom of speech is really a thing of the past in Nigeria. Since when did it becomes a crime to insult someone?

It is unlawful to insult elders

I thought we have freedom of speech and insults. Check out how American are insulting Donald Trump anyhow, Nigeria make me speechless





They should give him at least 20 lashes of correct koboko join sef Ipobs have taught this one how to insult his elders abi?They should give him at least 20 lashes of correct koboko join sef

scottB:

Issssokey! No more fundamental human speech abi rights again abi?

Do I have the right to insult you and your mum? Do I have the right to insult you and your mum?

Serves him right

I think "civil servant" needs to be changed. Maybe Politicians will respect them a little. I no pity dat guy, all they want is a scape goat. Freedomless of speech

Why his mother? That shows the civil servant don't have home training.

tinpot dictators

The governor should immediately order for the beheading of this miscreants.

We need serious bloodshed in that region.

Pls kill them my able governor

AnanseK:









Do I have the right to insult you? Yes! U have the right to say what ever u like about anyone one!

If the person does not like it he will bring a CIVIL action for defamation!



Their is no criminal law against insult! Yes! U have the right to say what ever u like about anyone one!If the person does not like it he will bring a CIVIL action for defamation!Their is no criminal law against insult! 1 Like

emmpire:

Why should he insult constituted authority?

Trump gets insulted every day, how many people have he arrested because of it? This is why black man sense is always backwards Trump gets insulted every day, how many people have he arrested because of it? This is why black man sense is always backwards

AnanseK:









Do I have the right to insult you? You don't on a normal basis, but even if u decide to, what then is new about it? Must the media broadcast it? Must the whole world hear of a rather minor incident?

But the answer to your question remains an affirmative NO! You don't on a normal basis, but even if u decide to, what then is new about it? Must the media broadcast it? Must the whole world hear of a rather minor incident?But the answer to your question remains an affirmative NO!





TheKingIsHere:





Trump gets insulted every day, how many people have he arrested because of it? This is why black man sense is always backwards

Like your own.