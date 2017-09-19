₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by praizblog: 4:19pm
Lilian Afegbai is a Nigerian actress and presenter, she rose to fame after her stay in the Big Brother Hotshots house.
She took to her Instagram page moments ago to show her dissapointment and how she is doing
She wrote:
Ps-Not judging!!just read between the lines and get the message.. I get it,desperate times call for desperate measures.It feels like the fame is leaving you and you have to do whatever it takes to stay in the news.I was almost lost as well till I had to grow up and reevaluate myself.I asked myself one question.What is it you really want Temporary fame or consistency?? Do u want to be controversial and have temporary fame? Or do u want to go slow steady and remain relevant for a very long time?I picked relevance.Do you want to have 700,000 fake followers or do you want to have 300 loyal followers? I picked 300 loyal followers.Do u want moi moi endorsement or do u want to get fried rice,chicken and salad endorsement? I picked fried rice.At some point I want to let loose and go nude and twerk all day but then I can do that in my bathroom and still smile.Do u want to be on instablog everyday or do u want to be on Linda ikeji or bellanaija once a month Anyways what am trying to say is that,never forget your values and don't always go with the trend.It is not easy cause am still learning how this poo called life,fame,popularity works cause am still not there yet But guess what You can be sexy with clothes on.... Lilian take note .The sky is enough for all the stars I want to know your thoughts really
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZLhM0In2B5/?hl=en&taken-by=lillyafe
Guys what your thoughts on all what she says?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by praizblog: 4:19pm
See the unclad photo of gifty she's talking about
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Silvertrinity(f): 4:21pm
God bless this lady.
People like seeking temporary relevance
I wonder what happened to self esteem
75 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by GloriaNinja(f): 4:23pm
GIFTY IS A NO-TALENT TRASH... HER TALENT IS NUDITY AND LIES.
27 Likes
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Mkenns: 5:27pm
Trouble sleep yanga go wake am
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Jaytecq(m): 5:27pm
ki lo kan mi
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by mzlove100: 5:27pm
This Gifty will not carry her bleached nyash and go and stay one place she wants to be noticed by fire by force ode !!!
6 Likes
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Setpredict10: 5:27pm
lol.....Good advise @ Lilian
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by obajoey(m): 5:28pm
her selling point.
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Adaumunocha(f): 5:28pm
She did not mention gifty! These bloggers can bring about Third world war!
18 Likes
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by sotall(m): 5:28pm
Sucker punch
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Nostradamu(m): 5:28pm
"Moi-moi endorsement", Lmfdao!
3 Likes
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by wenson(m): 5:29pm
Rubbish
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by 36govs: 5:29pm
HATE SPEECH .... ARREST LOADING
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:29pm
Interviewer: Mr Jack, what have you got to say about this?
Me: The ting goes skrrra pap pap ka ka ka. Skibidi pap pap & a pu pu drrr boom. Skyaaa du du ku ku tun tun poom poom. Man's not hot bro
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by COdeGenesis: 5:29pm
Jealousy
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by twentyk(m): 5:30pm
abeg who get 1k wey him nor use again....make man pikin chop today....gifty koh,moi moi ni...mtcheeew
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by DancingSkeleton(m): 5:30pm
Tah make polithiefcians and pasturz begin endorse am like DANIELLA OKEKE nd CO. first
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Kingluqman89(m): 5:30pm
Na you talk am...
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Narldon(f): 5:30pm
Ok
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Mystic1(m): 5:30pm
Any moi moi she endorses is definitely not tasty.
1 Like
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Atlantia(f): 5:30pm
Lilian!
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by free2ryhme: 5:30pm
praizblog:
Wetin happen
2 Likes
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Roon9(m): 5:30pm
Self righteousness! For the life of me I honestly don't get how people effortlessly find the the strength with which jump on other people's business.
If you want to advice a person you call them privately and talk to them. Social media rant is counter productive cheap and hypocritical!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by tommybliss007(m): 5:31pm
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by countsparrow: 5:31pm
Everybody don turn technical adviser.... Na wa o, whatever happened to mind your own business... Na people like dis bottle dey break ontop dem head when fight break out....
Moi moi o, akara o, akamu o... None wey d so called Lillian sef get, so whats d fuss! Naija people and pokenosing sha
3 Likes
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by MisterGrace: 5:31pm
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Joseunlimited(f): 5:31pm
I love it when I see ladies saying the truth
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lilian Afeghai Blasts Gifty: Nude Pictures Will Only Get You Moi-Moi Endorsement by Disneylady(f): 5:31pm
You nailed it girl....you don't have to be unclad just for fame.
8 Likes
