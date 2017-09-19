



She took to her Instagram page moments ago to show her dissapointment and how she is doing

She wrote:



Ps-Not judging!!just read between the lines and get the message.. I get it,desperate times call for desperate measures.It feels like the fame is leaving you and you have to do whatever it takes to stay in the news.I was almost lost as well till I had to grow up and reevaluate myself.I asked myself one question.What is it you really want Temporary fame or consistency?? Do u want to be controversial and have temporary fame? Or do u want to go slow steady and remain relevant for a very long time?I picked relevance.Do you want to have 700,000 fake followers or do you want to have 300 loyal followers? I picked 300 loyal followers.Do u want moi moi endorsement or do u want to get fried rice,chicken and salad endorsement? I picked fried rice.At some point I want to let loose and go nude and twerk all day but then I can do that in my bathroom and still smile.Do u want to be on instablog everyday or do u want to be on Linda ikeji or bellanaija once a month Anyways what am trying to say is that,never forget your values and don't always go with the trend.It is not easy cause am still learning how this poo called life,fame,popularity works cause am still not there yet But guess what You can be sexy with clothes on.... Lilian take note .The sky is enough for all the stars I want to know your thoughts really



https://www.instagram.com/p/BZLhM0In2B5/?hl=en&taken-by=lillyafe



