The suspect who was arrested at gas line Ominiyi in Ijoko area of Ogun state, confessed to the crime and other numerous crimes, while other members of his gang have been arrested.

The suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.



The command wishes to reinstate it's commitment in partnership with members of the public and urge them to always come forward with useful information that would assist the police in discharging their duties.



The wicked will never go unpunished 1 Like

Bulldozer fall on his water melon head 7 Likes

I am thinking of one of the best torture technique for this murder. His weapon of choice was a gun. So we should give him the slow treatment. Decimate him while he is alive

bury him alive

burn him alive

insert needle into his ... And ...

Nail him to a cross

tie him and drag him around town on the back of a horse

castrate him

cage him like a dog

remove his eyes with hot coal

give him a conspicuous scar and let him go

feed him to wild animals

death by flogging

by hanging

firing squad

add yours 4 Likes 2 Shares



He should just be buried alive.

"He that killeth any man shall surely be put to death." (Leviticus 24:17) 1 Like

He should disclose who paid him for the attrocity. They need to be brought to book. All of them 1 Like

May his generation and generations unborn suffer the same havoc like he did to that young man. Fool...he see politicians u no go after them, na ordinary young hustler' s life he go take.

Wow interesting . I like this 1 Like

What was his reason for killing him?

