|Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by 36govs: 4:40pm
The Lagos state police command, after weeks of intensive manhunt, has arrested one Ismaila Adeyemi 'm' aged 49yrs, the suspected mastermind and killer of Hector Jobateh (the 2007 winner of Gulder Ultimate search) who was traced and shot dead at his residence at New Oko-Oba in Agege area of Lagos State.
The suspect who was arrested at gas line Ominiyi in Ijoko area of Ogun state, confessed to the crime and other numerous crimes, while other members of his gang have been arrested.
The suspects will be charged to court after investigation is concluded.
The command wishes to reinstate it's commitment in partnership with members of the public and urge them to always come forward with useful information that would assist the police in discharging their duties.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 4:42pm
Useless man.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Datsme: 4:51pm
see him weed face!
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Bashnigga(m): 5:10pm
The wicked will never go unpunished
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:23pm
See the guy shiity smelling mouth
This one na better igbira
Bulldozer fall on his water melon head
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 5:40pm
I am thinking of one of the best torture technique for this murder. His weapon of choice was a gun. So we should give him the slow treatment. Decimate him while he is alive
bury him alive
burn him alive
insert needle into his ... And ...
Nail him to a cross
tie him and drag him around town on the back of a horse
castrate him
cage him like a dog
remove his eyes with hot coal
give him a conspicuous scar and let him go
feed him to wild animals
death by flogging
by hanging
firing squad
add yours
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by AuroraB(f): 5:48pm
Kai!
Just wasted that boy eeeeeeehn
Shallow okpoko
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Flashh: 7:28pm
Ganja black lips.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by fergie001(m): 7:28pm
He should just be buried alive.
that's all.
"He that killeth any man shall surely be put to death." (Leviticus 24:17)
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 7:28pm
He should disclose who paid him for the attrocity. They need to be brought to book. All of them
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by pafestula(m): 7:29pm
This guy don go cause wahala and tribal e-war.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by WebSurfer(m): 7:29pm
Queenlovely:What are we going to do to buhuri and buratai then
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by RomeSankara: 7:29pm
Great news
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 7:30pm
itchie:Did u exchange your sense for garri?
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Khonvicted(m): 7:30pm
He even has a unique way of posing
Osama bin Ladin Crew!
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Laple0541(m): 7:30pm
May his generation and generations unborn suffer the same havoc like he did to that young man. Fool...he see politicians u no go after them, na ordinary young hustler' s life he go take.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Globalhustler(m): 7:30pm
Wow interesting . I like this
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by DJperdurabo: 7:31pm
36govs:
Dead man walking!
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by ladyF(f): 7:31pm
Every day for the killer, one day for justice.
It's LadyF again
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Toladipupo995: 7:31pm
Afonja..... Why did you cut the life of this promising man Short?
Even if there had been an issue...... You should have settled it amicably....... I just pity the young pregnant widow.
Rip dude.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by demsid(m): 7:31pm
Nice this is what I call good news after bad news. Them whisk the Iidiot out on an ultimate search , kudos to the Nigerian police.
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by tyson98: 7:31pm
I am still wondering what transpired between them
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Narldon(f): 7:31pm
Why is he wearing my Cousin's clothes?
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by tete7000(m): 7:31pm
What was his reason for killing him?
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by Tollicin(m): 7:32pm
Queenlovely:
Queenlovely:
|Re: Hector Jobarteh's Suspected Killer, Ismaila Adeyemi, Arrested (Photos) by diegwu01: 7:32pm
Truth be told,
The Nigerian police has greatly improved in their investigation and operations.
Today we hear of a major crime, the next week the suspects are apprehended.
We should learn to appreciate the NPF for some of these laudable changes
